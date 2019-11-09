The 5 Most Comfortable Clogs

Clogs often get a bad rap for being too loose and clunky, but there are tons of options that are neither. The most comfortable clogs have tons of support and are actually really cute. The key to finding the right pair of clogs for your feet is definitely in the insole. But what types of insoles are the comfiest?

A memory foam or orthopedic sole is crucial to your comfort — and it'll help your shoes stay on without having to shuffle your feet. On top of that, they've totally evolved since the original slip-on clogs. There are tons more options for support, including clogs with a supportive heel or ankle strap.

There are a ton more options when it comes to style, too. Now there are wedge clogs, clog sandals, and even heels with the signature wooden heel. If you go for one of these options, be on the lookout for a genuine leather upper. It's super durable, and it'll break in over time to take on your natural foot shape so that your clogs feel amazing from the bottom to the top.

If you aren't quite sure what to look for, here's a round-up of some of the best clogs on the market to help get you started.

1. A Basic Everyday Clog: Dansko Women's XP 2.0 Clogs Dansko Women's XP 2.0 Clogs $140 | Amazon See On Amazon You can wear these basic black clogs all day without a single second of pain thanks to their genius design. For one, there's extra padding along the instep and heel to prevent any blisters from forming. They also feature a roomy toe box that gives your toes extra space (and prevents the material from rubbing up against any bunions or other foot issues). The entire upper is made from genuine, buttery soft leather that stretches as you move, and there's even a memory foam insole so you feel like you're walking on a cloud. Everyone from nurses to teachers agree that these clogs are pretty much a life-saver. They come in 12 different colors and patterns for you to choose from. What fans say: "Love this! I’m an operating room nurse & I stand on my feet 8-10 hours a day. These are fantastic & I swear by these! I’ve used adidas ultra boost, NMDs, Nike runners of all kinds & at the end of my shift my feet & heels felt so sore. I found myself almost wincing while walking to my car. Now I leave work as if I haven’t been standing all day & my feet don’t hurt at all!" Available in sizes: Women's sizes 4.5-13

2. A Closed-Toed Clog Sandal: MIA Women's Abba Clog-Inspired Sandal MIA Women's Abba Clog-Inspired Sandal $99 | Amazon See On Amazon These clog-inspired sandals are comfy, lightweight, and secured at the ankle to keep them from slipping. The upper and ankle strap are made from genuine leather that reviewers say is really easy to break in. And until then, the strap is completely adjustable to allow for as much room as you need. Plus, there's extra synthetic padding at the heel for added cushion and traction to keep your foot in place. Reviewers insist these are some of the only heels that you can actually wear all day. What fans say: "You can actually walk in these and they give you 3 inches of height. It’s pretty awesome. They are my favorite shoes now. I bought two pairs and thinking about a third!" Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5-12

3. An Ankle Bootie Clog With Arch Support: Dansko Women's Maria Boot Dansko Women's Maria Boot $170 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with ridiculously soft leather, these clog booties are so comfy that you won't think twice about putting them on for the day. They even have a cushioned footbed that molds perfectly to your arches for extra support, and the rounded toe box has tons of room to stretch. On top of that, these booties also feature a side zipper so they're easy to pull on and off. In general, reviewers love just about everything about these shoes. What fans say: "Got the black ones. These are the cutest, most comfortable boots ever. I walk to work everyday (1.5 miles) and have 2 little boys and have no trouble whatsoever in them. They feel stable and awesome." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5.5-12

4. A Slip-On Clog With An Orthopedic Sole: CLARKS Women's Leisa Carly Clog CLARKS Women's Leisa Carly Clog $43 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these slip-on clogs super cute, but they're surprisingly supportive, too. They feature an orthopedic foot insole that gently cradles your whole foot and helps to keep it from sliding around inside the shoe. The upper is 100% genuine leather, and the thick, durable sole has tons of traction. Plus, they're so easy to slip on and off after you finally get home at the end of the day. Reviewers can't believe how amazing these shoes feel on their feet. What fans say: "I have severe foot problems and have worn Clark's for years, but these clogs are really special. They fit perfectly and were incredibly comfortable right out of the box. They are both cushioned and supportive. I hate shoes in general because they usually cause pain, but I have been wearing these around the house because they feel so good." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5-12 (narrow, regular, wide)