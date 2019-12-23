It's not exactly easy to rank the most popular sex toys. Just because something's selling out, that doesn't necessarily mean people are enjoying it — and similarly, some of the best sex toys have yet to gone mainstream. Another problem with ranking sex toys is that everyone is into different things; popularity doesn't really mean much if a toy fails to get you off.

That said, there are certain markers that point to a toy being a known crowd-pleaser. So I asked Chad Braverman, COO of Doc Johnson, about which toys he's seen gain traction amongst his customers. "Couples' products have proven to be very popular," Braverman says, pointing especially to products with "unique features that stimulate both partners during sex." A vibrating cock ring is a great example of of this kind of toy, because it stimulates both the partner wearing it and the partner they're penetrating, if the latter has a clitoris.

The classics continue to remain popular, too, according to Braverman. "The Original Pocket Rocket has been a consistent best-seller since its release in 1993," he says. That's why the company released an updated version of this classic, which has also seen an uptick in sales. Silicone vibrators and strokers are among some of the most consistent best-sellers as well.

While your opinion is the only one that matters when shopping for a sex toy, it's not a bad idea to look around and see what everyone else is buying, right? Ahead, find five of the most popular sex toys right now — and better yet, they can all be bought on Amazon.

1. The Most Popular Male Stroker Tracy's Dog Pocket Pussy $24 | Amazon See On Amazon According to Braverman, male strokers are an incredibly popular toy among people with penises. And on Amazon, this particular stroker consistently gets top ratings. Why? Well, it feels as close to a real vagina as you're going to get with a silicone toy. It has different textures inside, which you'll feel depending on how deeply you thrust, as well as different levels of tightness. The outside looks like a real vulva and has a realistic feel, too. What's more, it's waterproof and easy to clean, making it a toy you'll be able to use for years to come. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, the Tracy's Dog Pocket Pussy has over 900 perfect five-star reviews. "Closest to the real thing I've ever had the pleasure of using," one reviewer wrote. Another commented, "After only about 10 minutes of use I was exploding and the orgasm was intense. As close to the real thing as I think you could get in terms of the feeling and sensations it brings."

2. The Most Popular Vibrating Cock Ring Loverbeby Vibrating Cock Ring $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Like Braverman mentioned, couples' toys, like vibrating cock rings, will never not be crowd-pleasers. That's because you're almost getting two toys for the price of one — a clit teaser and a cock ring. The extended "arm" nuzzles against a clit or testicles, providing stimulation to the receiver with nine different speeds. The buzzing also stimulates the penis on which it's placed, while the ring itself helps to constrict blood flow, which can keep the wearer hard for longer. This particular ring comes with a remote control for hands-free convenience, and it comes in a few different colors, too: black, pink, and purple. Hundreds of reviewers gave it a perfect five-star rating, most of which rave about this toy's versatility. One satisfied customer wrote, "Perfect for use with a partner, but can also be used as a vibrator for female-only play and male-only use, as well. Love the remote feature so you don’t have to fumble around for the buttons on the toy during use. Cleans well and feels amazing. Overall a hot addition to any toy collection!"

3. The Most Popular Pocket Rocket Doc Johnson iVibe Select $30 | Amazon See On Amazon After realizing how popular the Original Pocket Rocket was, Braverman and the crew over at Doc Johnson created the iVibe Select. "It has an equally quiet motor and compact design," he says "It also has 20 different vibration patterns." This little bullet also has an angled tip, so it can sit against your clit or slip into your vagina to massage your G-spot. Its silicone grip ensures it doesn't slide all over the place, either. The major bonus, though, according to Braverman? "It's incredibly travel-friendly!" he says. In other words? Time to take your orgasms on the road. One reviewer called it "A little piece of heaven," while another called it "A little stick of dynamite!"

4. The Most Popular Silicone Vibrator LuxeLuv G Spot Vibrator $22 | Amazon See On Amazon A classic silicone vibrator will never not be a popular toy. (I actually bought a similar vibe to this as my first, and it continues to be my all-time favorite.) This little guy is super soft and flexible, but packs a major punch in the vibration department. It has 10 different vibration patterns, offering up a different toe-curling sensation every time you use it. It's also waterproof, and suitable for both anal and vaginal penetration — although once you use it in one hole, you'll want to keep it to that hole, unless you're using condoms. Just remember to use non-silicone lube with this toy. Water-based lube will keep it nice and healthy for years to come. With a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, this best-seller is a clear customer favorite. One reviewer wrote, "I was not expecting what it gave me. I legit squirted TWO TIMES within about 2 minutes or less. It took all I had in me not to scream the makers name. Everything about this product is amazing. If you're like me and don't have time for a relationship and want to get your fix, THIS IS FOR YOU!"