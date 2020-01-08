Looking to pare down your beauty bag, keep your makeup mess down, and achieve streak-free results in a snap (fine, technically, a swipe)? Sure, the best all-in-one makeup sticks will simplify your life in all sorts of wonderful ways, but not every product claiming it’ll do double (or triple) duty is a guaranteed winner. Just because it works for your lips doesn’t mean it’ll cut it on your cheeks or vice versa, and not every formula has the staying power busy beauty lovers require.

In order to keep your routine streamlined and your face all-day fabulous, I tracked down the six best all-in-one makeup sticks that make big promises and deliver on them, because with so many gorgeous new makeup sticks hitting the shelves, there’s no reason to settle for anything less than perfection.

Ahead, you’ll find all sorts of multitasking makeup sticks, from clean, all-natural formulas to a sunscreen-infused option to an under-$5 bargain buy, and more. Whether you're looking for something to use on your lips, cheeks, and lids, or a foundation, concealer, and contour stick in one, you're bound to find a product on this list that's right for you.

Scroll on to shop the best makeup sticks on the market right now.

2. The Best Double-Sided Mineral Makeup Stick Beauty For Real Blush + Glo $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike the majority of makeup sticks, Beauty For Real's Blush + Glo is a two-sided product, maximizing its limited real estate like a boss. Use the blush side on lips and cheeks to build color, while the highlighter can be used wherever you want a little glow, like your cheekbones or inner eye area. This vegan, paraben-free product goes on creamy and then morphs into a powder-like finish that lasts, and it’s offered in three versatile color palettes.

3. The Best Multiuse Highlighter Stick Maybelline New York Makeup Facestudio Master Strobing Stick Highlighter $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Apply the Facestudio Master Strobing Stick Highlighter to your cheekbones, brow bones, and inner eyes, down the center of your nose and chin, and even on your collarbone for a shimmery glow that'll catch the light gorgeously. Or, tap some on your eyelids for a subtle, dewy-looking alternative to eyeshadow. This popular budget buy is available in two shades: one of which has pink undertones, which is perfect for folks on the paler side, and one with gold undertones for darker or tanned skin.

4. The Best Moisturizing Multiuse Stick Burt’s Bees All Aglow Lip & Cheek Stick $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Swipe, blend, and go — lips and cheeks get a pretty pop of color with Burt’s Bees All Aglow Lip & Cheek Stick, which comes in six shades. The pigment comes from a blend of natural colors, jojoba and sunflower seed oils, and other ingredients, while the white center core is made of moisturizing coconut oil so your skin won't look or feel dry. This is from Burt's Bees, so naturally it's free of parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.

5. The Best All-In-One Makeup Stick With Sunscreen Black Opal True Color Stick Foundation $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this versatile, multipurpose makeup stick (Cardi B is a fan) as a foundation, concealer, or contouring stick, alone or underneath powder if you prefer a more matte finish (just note that the shade range is limited for paler skin tones). It's sold in 13 shades, and as a major bonus, it contains an SPF of 15 for a bit of sun protection. Black Opal has been serving up gorgeous color for its clients for 25 years, and was just recently acquired by two black women who were longtime fans of the brand.