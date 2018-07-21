Whether you're throwing on your sneakers or your booties, the socks you choose can make or break your workout or work day. Luckily, the best ankle socks out there can support your foot while keeping you cool and comfortable.

When picking the right ankle sock for you, consider your lifestyle. If you're active and plan on wearing your socks when you exercise, look for a pair with moisture-wicking capabilities and odor control. But, if you're in the market for an everyday neutral sock, a classic pair of white socks (that you can get for $1 a piece) are a fantastic option you can wear anywhere on any day.

While most everyday socks will be made with either cotton or a polyester blend, a wool sock that's super durable might be the right choice for you if you live in a colder region or are looking for an ankle sock you can wear when hiking. And, if you suffer from chronic foot pain, opt for an ankle-length compression sock that helps minimize swelling.

With so many choices, it can be tricky to figure out exactly which socks you need. Here are some of the best ankle socks to choose from, sorted by function and features to help you narrow down your decision.

1 The Best Everyday Socks Amazon Hanes Women's Ankle Socks $9-20 (Pack Of 10) Amazon Buy Now For an everyday pair you can wear anywhere, these ankle socks by Hanes are an affordable purchase that can't be beat. With a comfort toe seam and a reinforced heel for even greater durability, these socks can stand up to repeated use and regular wear and tear. They also feature additional cushioning on the sole so you'll be comfortable even if you have to be on your feet all day. And, at around $10 for a pack of 10 socks, you won't find a better deal on a pair that you can wear every day.

2 The Most Breathable Amazon Yomandamor Women's Bamboo Ankle Socks $16 (Pack Of 6) Amazon Buy Now These ankle socks by Youmandamor are made with luxe bamboo fibers for a comfortable and lightweight fit. The engineered mesh on top of the sock provides extra breathability, plus the bamboo material is a natural sweat-buster. On top of that, the non-binding loose fit around the ankles allows for maximum airflow and won't restrict blood flow no matter how long you wear them. One reviewer writes, "LOVE these socks! Right from the package I thought they might be too good to be true because they were super soft, super cushiony and for the first time in a long time, my wide, swollen feet didn't get smushed in the the socks!"

3 The Best For Cold Weather Amazon Darn Tough Vermont Women's Big Stripe Shorty $14-17 Amazon Buy Now These ankle socks by Darn Tough are made with durable Smart Wool, making them the perfect addition to your hiking and cold-weather gear. They also feature more knit stitches per inch than a traditional sock, providing extra cushioning without the bulk. And because these socks don't bunch up at your ankle, you can wear them with almost any type of boot. While these are considerably more expensive than some of the packs on this list (it's $14 for one pair of socks), they come with a lifetime guarantee so you know the investment is worth the price.

4 The Best For Exercising Amazon Balega Ultralight Running Socks $10-13 Amazon Buy Now Balega's ankle-length athletic socks are made with the company's unique DryNamix technology that allows for maximum airflow to keep your feet completely sweat-free. These hand-crafted socks also feature a seamless toe so you don't have to worry about bumps or blisters, and the super deep heel pocket helps your foot settle into the sock without slipping. One reviewer who works on her feet all day swears these are the best socks out there, writing, "I work 12 hr shifts as an RN in a busy inner city Level I trauma center. These socks are THE best I've ever tried and I plan on filling my sock drawer with these and tossing out the rest!!"

5 The Best For Foot Pain Amazon Thirty 48 Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks $13 Amazon Buy Now These open-toe compression socks ergonomically conform to your foot to increase blood circulation and reduce swelling. They're made with an ultra-light, stretchy fabric so they can fit snugly around any foot, and the open-toe design helps to keep feet cool, yet fully supported, while you're wearing them. The extra snug support at the ankle can also help prevent sprains and injuries while you're walking. And while you can wear these socks in just about any type of shoe, they'd also work with an open-toed sandal or bootie, making these socks super versatile and comfortable.