Beyond its appeal for being a super-smart timepiece, one of the best features of the Apple Watch is how easy it is to change the band for a new look. But if you’re balking at the price of a new watch band from Apple, you’re not alone (the basic silicone band will run you $49 and the leather styles start at $99). Lucky for you, the best Apple Watch bands on Amazon offer style and versatility, typically for a fraction of the price. Since it’s Amazon, though, the selection is huge and somewhat overwhelming. Here are some things to consider as you browse for a new Apple Watch band.

For casual, day-to-day wear, a solid silicone band is a great basic. Available in a huge array of colors, they’re affordably priced, and are often sold in bundles so you get instant variety in a single purchase. Active types might want to opt for a silicone sport band with perforated holes for extra breathability. You have a few choices when it comes to closures on silicone bands, and pin-and-tuck straps are low-profile and slick.

If you want a metal band, stainless steel is timeless and durable. Genuine and vegan leather options are available as well, and come in single and wraparound styles. Whichever band you choose, make sure to check that the sizing matches your model of Apple Watch.

The best Apple Watch bands on Amazon will give your wrist (and overall look) an instant upgrade.

1. The Best Overall Apple Watch Band On Amazon: IYOU Soft Silicone Replacement Sport Strap IYOU Soft Silicone Replacement Sport Strap $7.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This silicone band from IYOU comes in a color wheel of tones (35, to be exact), and is affordably priced at $7 or $8, depending on the size strap you choose. The material is soft and flexible, making it comfortable to wear and also easy to wipe clean and maintain. The closure is nearly identical to the one on the Apple design, with a strap that tucks into rather than sticks off of the band when closed. If you want more than one color, you can choose between sets of three, six, or eight in neutral or vibrant shades. Available for Apple Watches 38-42 millimeters

2. The Best Sport Band: GZ GZHISY Soft Silicone Apple Watch Sport Band GZ GZHISY Soft Silicone Apple Watch Sport Band $6.99 | Amazon See on Amazon The perforated design of this sport band is more than aesthetic, it allows your wrist to breathe and stay dry when you’re perspiring. So whether you live in a hot climate or like to go from gym to work without skipping a beat, all you have to do is pick the color you like. It comes in 13 different shades, as well as eight multicolored two-pack sets. But, if you want additional protection for your watch face, consider upgrading to a version that comes with a durable case — good if you’re someone who does high-impact or outdoor activities. Available for Apple Watches 38-44 millimeters

3. The Best Stainless Steel Band: iiteeology Solid Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band iiteeology Solid Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band, Silver $23.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel band offers a classic look for those who like traditional stainless steel case watches without spending a lot of cash. Some metal Apple Watch bands have a magnet closure, however, this band has a butterfly lever closure and removable links so you can find the perfect fit. Bonus: It won’t attract any metal objects your wrist happens to touch. The band attaches directly to the watch face without the need for adapters, giving it a higher-end look than one that attaches with an external loop. You can choose between eight different brushed metallic tones to match (or not match) your Apple Watch’s face. Available for Apple Watches 38-44 millimeters

4. The Best Nylon Band: Carterjett Nylon Apple Watch Band Carterjett Nylon Apple Watch Band, Navy Blue & Red $25.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If you’re someone who likes the look of a military-style watch band but don’t want to sacrifice the tech of your Apple Watch, this nylon band from Carterjett offers the best of both worlds. Woven from casual but durable nylon, this band is great for everyday wear or outdoors-y pursuits. It comes in more than 20 colors, including striped and camouflage designs. Like the stainless steel pick, the ends of the strap attach directly to the face, so the Apple Watch fits securely on the wrist and won’t pinch or rub. Available for Apple Watches 38-44 millimeters

5. The Best Leather Band: amBand Genuine Leather Apple Watch Strap amBand Genuine Leather Apple Watch Strap, Brown $25.99 | Amazon See on Amazon For those who want a time-worn look for their Apple Watch band, a genuine leather band like this one from amBand will soften and develop a patina with use. The classic style features thread stitching and a traditional buckle closure, and can be worn casually or in a more formal setting. Available in multiple sizes in three leather tones — black, brown, and vintage brown — amBand thoughtfully paired each color with complementary hardware for a subtle look. When compared to other leather options, this is one of the most premium-looking bands you’ll see on Amazon — fortunately, at a much more attainable price point. Available for Apple Watches 38-44 millimeters