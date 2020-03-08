The 6 Best Aprons
Between grease splatters, flour-covered counters, and food flying from the mixer, it’s no secret that cooking can get messy. The best aprons can protect your clothes, often while providing extra pockets that give you quick access to essentials as you work.
When it comes to picking out an apron to use in your kitchen, there are a few different styles to consider:
- A standard or bib apron is held in place by two straps — one that goes around your neck, and the other that ties around your waist. This style of apron is easy to take on and off. However, some find the neck strap to be uncomfortable, especially when wearing the apron for longer periods of time.
- A cross-back apron features two long straps that go over the shoulders and cross at the back, eliminating any pressure on the neck.
- A pinafore apron has a looser fit, as it hangs from the shoulders and drapes around your body like a smock. It usually doesn't have any straps, which makes it super comfortable, though these are slightly less adjustable than other styles.
- A waist-style apron is just what it sounds like — an apron that hangs down from the waist. Just keep in mind that while it's the perfect place to wipe your flour-covered hands or pocket your phone, it won’t protect your torso from kitchen messes.
In addition to style variations, aprons also vary when it comes to fabric or materials:
- Cotton and linen are soft and comfortable. These fabrics are also breathable. They can usually be thrown in a washing machine, though you should follow the manufacturer's instructions.
- Polyester is another common apron material. It tends to hold up very well in the washing machine, but isn’t the best when it comes to breathability.
- Rubber or vinyl aprons are totally waterproof against liquids. This is great for wet tasks like cleaning a fish or washing dishes, or for heavy-duty tasks in a garage or workshop. Rubber aprons tend to be heavy (vinyl, too, albeit slightly lighter) and can be hot to wear in the kitchen, so they're best for specialized use cases.
Whether you’re a home chef looking for a linen pinafore or a professional chef seeking a classic white apron, these six amazing picks are both stylish and functional to wear in the kitchen. Amazon reviewers rave about them — and surely you will, too.
1. A Classic Bib Apron
You really can’t go wrong with a classic apron in the kitchen, and this one from BIGHAS is the best, racking up a 4.6-star rating on Amazon from hundreds of happy customers.
The thing that sets this pick apart is the fit. An adjustable neck strap and extra-long 42.5-inch waist ties ensure that it can be comfortably worn by a wide range of bodies, though the manufacturer suggests that the apron is best for those between 5-foot-3 and 6-foot-3. It is made of a blend of polyester and cotton, which makes it both soft and — according to reviewers — easy to machine wash. The big pocket in the middle is designed to hold essentials.
Nab this apron in a classic white, or in one of 12 additional color options.
An enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am pleased that the apron is long and wide enough to cover my clothing while I'm cooking. The ties around the waist are extra long so I can tie them in front. The strap around my neck is adjustable, wide, and comfortable. The material is thick -- not the least flimsy."
2. A Chef's Apron With A Crisscross Back
This apron from Hudson Durable Goods is loaded with features that make it one of the comfiest aprons around. The crisscross-back design helps to take pressure off your neck, a common problem with standard-style aprons. The extra-long straps are adjustable for a perfect fit, and can accommodate a wide range of sizes, up to a 50-inch waist. The straps also feature an easy-release buckle that makes taking the apron on and off a cinch. Shorter individuals may find the apron a tad on the longer side, as Hudson Durable Goods suggests that it will fit best on those who are 5-foot-2 or taller.
The full-coverage apron is made of a heavy yet breathable cotton fabric, so it's durable enough to wear by the grill or in a professional setting as well as in a home kitchen but won't have you sweating. It features four double-stitched pockets, and a towel loop on the hip.
While this pick is pricier than others on this list, Amazon reviewers have commented that it is worth every penny. With a near-perfect star rating on the site, reviewers are overjoyed with this apron’s quality. It's available in five different colors.
An enthusiastic Amazon review: "I cook keto meals for myself and three other people which means I deal with a lot of oil in the kitchen. If you''re in an oily kitchen without an apron, you'll quickly end up with many oil-stained clothes which are a pain to clean! This apron solved my problem! I love how thick it is and how much it can hold in the pockets. The way it wraps around the back and clips is also fantastic design. It fits snugly and have no more sore necks from traditional neck loops."
3. A Pinafore-Style Apron With A Cross Back
If you’re looking for an apron that is ultra-comfortable and still super cute, this AOBBYBBS apron is the way to go. The pinafore apron is made of a soft cotton blend fabric, and has a loose fit that’s easy to work in. The cross-back design eliminates pressure on the neck and fits a variety of sizes. That said, AOBBYBBS states that the apron will best fit women who wear sizes 8 to 12. (For a similar apron in larger sizes, check out this ReLU apron.)
While this pick doesn’t have big pockets to hold lots of stuff, it does have two side pockets for smaller items. This fact doesn’t seem to bother Amazon reviewers, though; they give this apron a standout 4.6-star rating, after 400 and growing reviews. Choose from eight different colors.
An enthusiastic Amazon review: "What a lovely apron! The fabric is of medium weight with a slight texture. It washes and dries without wrinkling and obvious puckering. This apron is easy to wear and won't bind your neck, which is my number one hate with conventional aprons. I wear my apron all day when I am taking care of kids and when I am baking. The pockets are big enough for a cell phone. I love it!"
4. A Waterproof Vinyl Apron
This vinyl apron from Aulett Home serves the same purpose of a rubber apron, but with slightly lighter material. It is totally waterproof, which is a big deal if you cook with a lot of liquids or often find yourself hand-washing dirty dishes. The slippery exterior also deflects oil and grease. Many Amazon reviewers mentioned that this pick has kept them dry through countless kitchen tasks, earning the apron an impressive 4.5-star rating.
While vinyl tends to be a little heavier than most fabrics, this pick is designed to be very comfortable to work in, thanks to its neck strap with a removable pad that prevents the strap from digging in. The strap is also adjustable and has a buckle that makes getting the apron on and off a breeze. And a removable pad prevents the neck strap from digging in. The 40-inch waist ties will accommodate a wide range of sizes, though the manufacturer doesn't explicitly state which clothing sizes or heights would best suit the apron. Be aware, however, that this apron is more for protecting your clothing than for stowing items — there are no pockets to speak of.
If you end up not loving this pick for any reason, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It has a 1-year replacement warranty, too.
An enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am a mom who does some kind of clean up everyday in the kitchen. I was so tired of having a wet top after working by our sink. This apron has solved that problem! It is definitely waterproof. My shirts stay dry. I am also pleasantly surprised how light weight it is to wear."
5. A Waist Apron With Four Pockets
If you need multiple pockets to hold essentials as you work and want to protect your lap from spills without covering up your torso, this Ritz waist apron is your best bet. Featuring four pockets — three that are wide and spacious, and a fourth that holds smaller items like pens — the unisex apron has plenty of storage space. The apron itself is made of 100% spun polyester, a fabric that’s durable, wrinkle resistant, and shouldn't fade in the washing machine. The bottom of the apron is seamless to prevent any holes or tearing.
Amazon reviewers love that this apron works for a wide range of tasks, including cooking in the kitchen. They give this pick a 4.4-star rating, after more than 400 reviews. Choose from four colors.
An enthusiastic Amazon reviewer: "This apron’s durability has been a godsend and makes cooking so much easier. I make such a mess when I cook, always spilling on my pants or accidentally wiping my hands on my pants. Thankfully this apron is the perfect length to protect me from myself haha. After a few months with this apron, the seams and color are still intact despite the many washes!"
6. A Personalized Apron That Makes A Great Gift
Looking for a unique and personal gift? This CHEFSKIN apron can be embroidered with that special person's name, a team name, or anything else you want it to say. And don't worry, the customization process is actually really easy. Choose from a ton of apron colors, including white, black, burgundy, royal blue, mint, and coral, and from two embroidery fonts, elegant script or block. You can even select the embroidery color, too. The standard adult apron only allows for 16 characters, but if you want your apron to say more, you can select the two-line version, which allows for two lines of 18 characters each.
The standard-style apron is made of 100% polyester. It features a center pocket, and an adjustable neck strap that will fit most people. There is also a 2x big and tall apron option available.
Less than $25 for a quality customized apron? It doesn’t get much better than that. And Amazon reviewers certainly agree; they give this pick a rockin’ 4.7-star rating on the site.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I purchased this as a gift for my neighbor and she loved it! The quality and detail is very good. Customer service was superb. They even sent a little gift with my purchase. I was pleasantly surprised at how fast I received my order. Would definitely recommend!"
