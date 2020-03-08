This apron from Hudson Durable Goods is loaded with features that make it one of the comfiest aprons around. The crisscross-back design helps to take pressure off your neck, a common problem with standard-style aprons. The extra-long straps are adjustable for a perfect fit, and can accommodate a wide range of sizes, up to a 50-inch waist. The straps also feature an easy-release buckle that makes taking the apron on and off a cinch. Shorter individuals may find the apron a tad on the longer side, as Hudson Durable Goods suggests that it will fit best on those who are 5-foot-2 or taller.

The full-coverage apron is made of a heavy yet breathable cotton fabric, so it's durable enough to wear by the grill or in a professional setting as well as in a home kitchen but won't have you sweating. It features four double-stitched pockets, and a towel loop on the hip.

While this pick is pricier than others on this list, Amazon reviewers have commented that it is worth every penny. With a near-perfect star rating on the site, reviewers are overjoyed with this apron’s quality. It's available in five different colors.

An enthusiastic Amazon review: "I cook keto meals for myself and three other people which means I deal with a lot of oil in the kitchen. If you''re in an oily kitchen without an apron, you'll quickly end up with many oil-stained clothes which are a pain to clean! This apron solved my problem! I love how thick it is and how much it can hold in the pockets. The way it wraps around the back and clips is also fantastic design. It fits snugly and have no more sore necks from traditional neck loops."