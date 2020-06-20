Frequent flyers know that a decent suitcase is essential and a great suitcase can be game-changing. Away — the Instagram-famous luggage brand — built “the perfect suitcase” in premium materials, but their small carry-ons cost over $200, which is why so many people are looking for an Away luggage alternative that looks sleek but costs less.

Design & Functionality

In order to find a good alternative to the Away luggage, it's important to know what features set the bags apart. For starters, the clean design has brought it legions of fans. The high-quality shell (more on that later) is etched with minimalist horizontal lines and comes in a clean color palette that pops. Think white, pink, and muted neutrals, plus their luxe aluminum line that glistens in jaw-dropping metallics.

The suitcase's thoughtful functional details also win praise from busy travelers: 360-degree wheels, built-in TSA-approved combination locks, and zippered mesh enclosures for increased packing space, plus a removable laundry bag. Their carry-on sizes offer the option of a built-in (though ejectable) battery pack for charging on the go.

The good news is that the brands below combine most of the features listed above at a more budget-friendly price point.

Shell Materials

In terms of material, Away uses pure polycarbonate for most of their shells (they also have some pricey aluminum options). Polycarbonate is extremely lightweight, hard, and dent-resistant. Some of the picks below also feature polycarbonate shells. However, you’ll also find ones made with ABS plastic, which offers similar benefits at a lower price, since it's not quite as strong and durable. Some bags use a blend of polycarbonate and ABS to try to offer the best of both worlds: a durable shell at the most affordable price.

Whichever bag you decide to pack, these Away luggage alternatives on Amazon will get your stuff there in one (stylish) piece.

1. The Overall Best Away Luggage Alternative DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Luggage (20.5 x 14.5 x 10 Inches) $80 | Amazon See On Amazon The DELSEY Paris Helium Aero luggage wins top honors as the best Away luggage alternative for using the same premium materials, smart features, and trusted quality at a more accessible price point. The 100% polycarbonate shell makes for a light yet durable suitcase, and a TSA-friendly built-in lock keeps valuables secure while remaining compliant. The interior makes smart use of limited space: like Away, this brand's Aero line features two full-sized packing compartments, with multiple pockets, so it's easy to stay organized. And thanks to the multi-directional spinner wheels, they're easy to glide no matter how much you pack. The best part: It's a fraction of the price of a comparably sized Away case. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 2 carry-on sizes, 2 checked bag sizes, and several multi-piece sets.

2. This Carry-On With A Built-In USB Port For Charging On The Go REYLEO USB Charging Luggage (21.6 x 13.8 x 8.7 Inches) $38 | Amazon See On Amazon One feature that separates Away from the competition is the option for an included battery pack in their carry-ons. You can come close to that same functionality with this smart suitcase with a built-in USB port so you can slide in your own power bank (note that the power bank itself isn't included). One fan raved, "Love this, especially when I am charging my phone wherever I am at and not searching for a “plug”. I even helped out a fellow passenger by charging their dead phone in their first flight." This compact bag is made from a blend of polycarbonate and ABS for a strong suitcase, with 360-degree spinning wheels and built-in three-digit, TSA-approved combination lock. This suitcase also has a clamshell design with two deep packing areas, along with multiple pockets, to make smarter use of every inch. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 1

3. A Set That Looks Like Pricey Aluminum Luggage kensie Alma Metallic Luggage 3-Piece Set (22-, 26-, And 30-Inches) $165 | Amazon See On Amazon Aluminum luggage has become a status symbol for frequent flyers who want a case that will last forever. You can get a similar look with this set of metallic luggage in a ABS material available in three silver and gold tones, plus a beautiful navy with rose gold hardware and in glossy black. (Even though these look convincing, they naturally won't be as durable as real aluminum.) The set includes two checked bags at 28- and 24- inches, plus a 20-inch carry-on. All three pack spinner wheels and a TSA-compliant built-in combination lock, with an interior divider for maximum storage. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 1 multi-piece set

4. A Rose Gold Carry-On For The Smallest Overhead Bins Kenneth Cole Reaction Out Of Bounds Carry-On (21.75 x 14.5 x 8.5 Inches) $54 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylish, small carry-on suitcase from Kenneth Cole runs big on practicality, and it has racked up thousands of reviews on Amazon. This has a sturdy hardshell ABS construction with molded corner guards protecting a rose gold finish, and the dimensions are TSA and IATA-compliant to fit in most domestic and international overhead compartments. "This suitcase is amazing. It looks tiny, but like the Tardis it's bigger on the inside," one shopper described. It features 360-degree spinning wheels, but no built-in locks. That hasn't stopped it from earning rave reviews, with fans echoing that this pick is supremely well-made, lightweight, and easy to maneuver. Available colors: 12

Available options: Multiple sizes, including two sets

5. A Budget-Friendly 3-Piece Set For All Your Travel Needs Merax Flieks 3-Piece Luggage Set (22-, 26-, And 30-Inch) $120 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of multi-sized ABS suitcases, with molded horizontal lines (like Away), is a great budget-friendly hardside luggage set, and a solid alternative for Away's collaboration with Serena Williams. They have 360-degree spinner wheels so you can fly through the terminal, and deep double-sided packing compartments to hold all the things. The built-in locks are not explicitly TSA-approved, but air travelers did not report issues going through security. "This set for the money is outstanding," one shopper praised. "Just returned from a transatlantic flight and they still look like new, no scuffs or scrapes. Would highly recommend." It's a complete set at an affordable price point that instantly covers all your bases, from carry-on to longer stays. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 1 multi-piece set

6. Some Chic White Luggage With Practical Corner Bumpers COOLIFE Expandable Suitcase (26.4 x 9.8 x 17.3 Inches) $80 | Amazon See On Amazon White hard shell luggage is absurdly chic, although easy to scuff. Offset potential marks by picking a white suitcase with practical corner guards to cover the most vulnerable areas so you can travel with style and peace of mind. This one is cast from a sturdy and resilient ABS and polycarbonate blend with built-in, three-digit TSA locks and 360-degree spinner wheels, plus a great double-sided packing space. One reviewer test drove the white suitcase overseas and reported, "Great suitcase seems very good quality, and is super stylish...I love how many pockets it has on inside and how nice it looks. This is a steal for the price." Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 3