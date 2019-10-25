The 6 Best Body Oils For Glowing Skin

Contrary to popular belief, tanning isn't the only way to get glowing skin. For a much healthier alternative (and soft, dewy, just-got-back-from-the-spa skin), a body oil will be your secret weapon. Unlike your typical body lotion, the best body oils for glowing skin contain a higher concentration of moisturizing ingredients. Because they're made up of vegetable-based oils, body oils tend to be quickly absorbed, helping to repair, protect, and hydrate your skin in the process.

When shopping for a body oil to add to your routine, look for a product that has the beneficial oils listed towards the beginning of the ingredients list. Some of the most popular ingredients for sealing in moisture are jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and argan oil, which are naturally full of fatty acids and vitamins that soften skin upon contact and improve your skin's natural protective barrier, which is responsible for keeping your skin healthy and hydrated.

If you're new to body oils, how you apply them matters. Because oils don't actually contain any water in the formula, you should apply them right after you shower while your skin is still damp so that they can lock the existing moisture in. You may also find that you prefer a dry oil formula, which are typically lighter-weight and more quickly absorbed.

To give your skin a radiant boost, here are six of the best body oils for glowing skin, available on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Body Oil Weleda Sea Buckthorn Hydrating Body & Beauty Oil $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Considering its reasonable price and clean formula, the Weleda Hydrating Body & Beauty Oil is one of the best body oils you can buy for healthy, radiant-looking skin. Sea buckthorn oil, which Weleda sources fair-trade from Italy, is the main ingredient in this body oil, which works to lock in moisture and strengthen your skin's natural protective barrier while smoothing and softening your skin. For more nourishing benefits, Weleda included sesame seed oil in the formula, as well as a blend of natural essential oils that give the oil its subtle, citrus-y scent. The vegan formula is NATRUE-certified and free of synthetic preservatives, colorants, and mineral oils, so you can feel good about slathering this all over your body from neck to toe. Plus, its spray-top nozzle makes for a mess-free application.

2. Best Drugstore Body Oil Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Skin Therapy Moisturizing Body Oil $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For an under-$10 pick, the Palmer's Cocoa Butter Skin Therapy Moisturizing Body Oil is a tried-and-true formula with a devoted following. This blend of cocoa butter, argan oil, vitamin E, and sesame oil moisturizes skin for up to 24 hours while helping to even out skin tone, resulting in skin that looks glow-y and feels smooth. The spray-top pump means less mess when you apply, and the formula isn't greasy and won't stain your clothes. It also has a delicious, chocolate-y scent that you won't be able to get enough of.

3. Best Shimmering Body Oil Moroccanoil Shimmering Body Oil $48 | Amazon See On Amazon For a literal glow, opt for something with a bit of shimmer in it (just remember to apply sparingly to avoid approaching showgirl territory). The Moroccanoil Shimmering Body Oil avoids the over-done effect entirely using fine pearlescent minerals that get evenly dispersed after shaking the bottle and blending a dropper-sized amount over your skin. The hydrating factor comes courtesy of a combination of argan oil and sesame seed oil, which are both full of moisturizing fatty acids and skin-softening vitamin E. To make the oil feel even more luxe upon application, Moroccanoil lightly infused it with the brand's signature musky-floral scent, so you don't even have to wear perfume.

4. Best Body Oil With Vitamin C Kai Body Glow $36 | Amazon See On Amazon If you hate that super-slick finish that's so common with body oils, opting for a dry oil formula is your best bet. The Kai Body Glow is a lightweight dry oil that gets misted onto damp skin using its spray-top nozzle, so you never have to worry about over-applying. The formula includes a combination of botanical oils, like jojoba, soybean, and apricot, to keep your skin moisturized and soft. But to give your skin a healthy-looking glow, Kai included aloe and cucumber extracts in the formula, which are both rich in vitamin C, an ingredient that's known to help brighten and even out skin. As another plus, this vegan body oil is housed in recyclable packaging and made using clean ingredients.

5. Best Body Oil You Can Use In Your Hair, Too The Body Shop Spa Of The World Polynesian Monoi Radiance Oil $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Because of their moisturizing properties, oils, like this one from The Body Shop, can often be used to nourish and protect your hair, too. Monoi oil, which is a blend of coconut oil and tiare flower extract, gives the oil its tropical scent, while sweet almond and sunflower oils work to keep skin moisturized and looking radiantly healthy. You can massage this oil over your body post-shower to seal in moisture and soften skin (or, you can put a few drops in your bath), but it also has multiple uses when it comes to your hair. After styling, apply a drop from your mid-lengths to ends to smooth frizz and camouflage split ends. Or, use it as a conditioning treatment overnight or just prior to washing your hair.