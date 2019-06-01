Knowing that your bra is sitting how you want it to under your shirt, dress, or whatever else you're wearing can be an instant boost of confidence. Whether you want it to be a fun accent that adds a pop or totally seamless and undetectable, you shouldn't have to suffer through wearing bras that don't provide all the support you need. That's where the best bras for lift and side support come in. These bras feature smartly positioned fabrics to help keep them looking smart and smooth around your sides and back — so you can command a room with aplomb.

The first step to finding the best bra for lift and side support is to zero in on styles that have higher sides and wide bands around the ribs. Be sure to look for styles that have plenty of stretch so they stay flat against your skin and are also more comfortable to wear.

Next, you'll need to decide if you want an underwire bra or not. Those looking for extra support might appreciate the extra boost, especially since the pokey underwires of the past have been replaced by styles wrapped in layers of breathable, comfortable fabric so you can hardly feel them. But those who would still like to avoid them have plenty of supportive choices, too.

Best yet, you might not even need to spend more than $25 to get a great, supportive bra that does the job.

1. The Best Overall Bra For Lift And Side Support Warner's No Side Effects Full Coverage Underwire Bra $18 Amazon See On Amazon This underwire bra with innovative extra-high side panels provides extra support while staying comfortable thanks to the 80 percent nylon, 20 percent elastane material that breathes and moves with you. There are even thoughtful details like making the straps adjustable from the front. This fan-favorite with more than 1,100 five-star reviews even comes in more than 30 colors and prints from classic black to fun gray leopard. It's recommended that this is washed by hand. Fans say: "It is comfortable, the sides don't ride up with a lot of activity, and I don't feel like I have to keep adjusting it during the day. It does smooth out the side under your arms nicely." Available in 34B to 44DD

2. The Best Wireless Bra Warner's No Side Effects Smoothing Wire-Free Bra $19 Amazon See On Amazon If you'd rather skip the underwire, this wireless version of the top choice has a 4.1-star overall rating after more than 1,700 reviews with fans raving about how it manages to be comfortable and supportive, all at once. With extra-high side panels and comfortable lightly padded cups for support, it comes in 14 colors to suit most styles. While this can go into the wash on cold, the manufacturer recommends line drying it. Fans say: "It smooths everything out without being uncomfortable. I think the wide side band is actually a part that makes this bra so comfy. It also holds the girls up really well, which isn't something you usually get with an actual comfy bra. If you are considering buying one of these bras, don't hesitate." Available in 34A to 40C

3. A Wireless Bra With More Support Up To A 54DDD Playtex 18-Hour Original Comfort Strap Full Coverage Bra $18 Amazon See On Amazon If you need a little extra support but still want to stay wire free, consider this best-seller from Playtex. With wide straps and a full-coverage front, it offers plenty of lift without the underwire. It also features smoothing high sides and a wide band for stability and no-digging comfort. However, this is hand-wash only. Fans say: "Comfort! The band doesn't curl or chafe. High enough under the arms to contain the girls without rubbing. Excellent coverage of the cleavage area." Available in 34D to 54DDD

4. A Light-Support Bralette With Side Coverage Intimate Portal Women Moda-Kozy Wirefree Bralette Bra $17 Amazon See On Amazon For those who aren't seeking a ton of support and prefer a plunge shape, this bralette style still features high side while being light and free of wires. A modal-cotton blend offers breathability while the lightly padded cups offer coverage. However, because it doesn't offer tons of support, this is best suited for A through C cups. While no care instructions are available, it's a good idea to wash this by hand to maintain the stretch. Fans say: "I love the smooth 'band' of light fabric across my bulgeless back. I adore the lace and the light lift the wire-free cups provide." Available in bands 32 to 40

5. A Supportive Bra With Sizes Up To 48G Glamorise Full Figure Front Close Lace T-Back Wonderwire Bra $38 Amazon See On Amazon For plenty of support and a large range of sizes, this front-closure underwire bra features a well-cushioned wire and an extra-wide band for impressive comfort. A supportive band also extends through the cups and high up the sides. The biggest drawback might be that it's hand-wash only. Fans say: "Best racer back bra ever!!!! Esp for large breast women. I'm a cross between 38F and 40G. I went with larger 40G and it fits perfect. Lots of support. No bulging arm pits... No puckering boobs. And no uniboob. It lifts and [separates]." Available in 34B to 48G