Whether you're camping out under the stars or planning urban activities like a barbecue, concert, or movie in the park, having a place to sit comfortably is key to enjoying yourself outside. When you're searching for the best camping chairs, there are several qualities to look for:

Durability: Look for top quality materials that are built to last, like high-denier fabrics (think: 600 or more) and a sturdy frame made of aluminum or steel. Bonus points if the chair is scratch- and stain-resistant.

Portability : The best camp chairs are lightweight and compact so you can carry them around without a hassle. The catch here is that the most durable chairs tend to be the heaviest, so you have to find a happy medium. The chairs on my list below range in weight from 2 pounds to just under 12, but they all pack down well.

Comfort: Look for features such as padded seats, soft fabrics, lumbar support, arm rests, and high backs. These can also include convenience accessories, such as cup holders, trays, and pockets.

On top of these factors, you'll want a camping chair that feels steady and won't wobble around, and it should also be relatively easy to put together and break down. I read through an array of Amazon reviews to make sure the chairs on my list check off both of these boxes.

Read on for the best camping chairs in every size and style. And once you've checked those out, take a peek at the best sleeping bags and the best sleeping pads to make your campout complete.

1. The Best Overall CORE 40021 Equipment Folding Padded Hard Arm Chair $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 10 pounds Back height: 20.5 inches What's great about it: With tons of comfort features such as padded arms and a soft, quilted seat, this high-quality camp chair is one of the most comfortable outdoor folding chairs you can find. It's built to last, with durable 600-denier polyester and a sturdy steel frame. On top of that, it has bonus accessories like a gear pocket and a convenient drink holder. Best of all, it comes at a great mid-range price What fans say: "What a comfortable arm chair! It is extremely sturdy, no shaking or movement whatsoever when legs are fully extended. The padding is very comfortable, material is soft and plush."

2. The Most Durable KingCamp Heavy Duty Compact Camping Folding Mesh Chair with Side Table and Handle $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 11.9 pounds Back height: 18.5 inches What's great about it: This heavy-duty camping chair is not only extra durable but also strikingly stable, allowing you to sit comfortably without wobbling. The added stability does make it the heaviest option on my list, but reviewers say it packs down to an impressive size. The sturdy chair is made with 600-denier Oxford fabric, padded arms, and a strong steel frame. It comes with an easy-to-use cup holder and a sleek, lightweight carry sack. What fans say: "Love this chair, heavy duty, but folds up easily and takes up little space. I really like the little side table, it comes in handy on picnics at the river."

3. The Best Budget Option AmazonBasics Camping Chair $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 6.1 pounds Back height: Not specified What's great about it: If you're looking for a super basic camp chair that's comfy and convenient while still being affordable, this budget camping chair is a great option. It's made with a steel frame, strong nylon that's tough and durable, and mesh panels to prevent you from overheating. It's lighter than the first two selections, which makes it easier to carry (although that also makes it slightly less stable). It also has an insulated pouch to stash beers or soft drinks in so they stay cool. The only drawback is that some fans say it's hard to get back in its bag. Also important to note: this one currently takes one to three months to ship. If you're in a hurry, the padded option is just $5 more and available to ship the following week. What fans say: "This a great camping chair for this price! So far I’ve had two of them for a few months and have only good things to say about them. The seats are comfortable and wide, the cup holder is mesh and deep enough to not have your drink or bottle stick out too far where it can be knocked out easily. Sturdy frame, easy open and close, instead of a second cup holder, there is a convenient insulated zippered pouch to store a few extra drinks in!"

4. The Best Lightweight Camping Chair Big Agnes Helinox Chair One Original Lightweight Camping Chair $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 2.1 pounds Back height: 14.5 inches What's great about it: Whether you're backpacking through the woods or packing up for an easy day at the park, this ultra-lightweight camping chair is ideal. It packs down super small and weighs just over 2 pounds, making it a great option to throw in a bag or backpack. It's durable, too, with strong aluminum alloy and 600-weave rip-stop polyester. Despite its size, it is still comfortable according to fans, and it sets up and breaks down easily, too. What fans say: "We mostly use these chairs for backpacking, it's a little luxury when you're roughing it in the woods! Perfect way to relax after a long day of hiking and well worth the weight/space in a backpack. We have also brought them to some festivals and parks for concerts and it's so much nicer than carrying a huge chair with you. They are easy to pack up and easy to put together."

5. Another Lightweight Option That's Less Expensive Marchway Ultra-Light Folding Camping Chair $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 2 pounds Back height: 26.2 inches What's great about it: If you want a lightweight backpacking chair like the one above but you're hoping to spend a little less, this one is a comparable alternative at a much more affordable price. It's constructed with an aluminum frame and tough, ripstop nylon. The quality isn't quite as high at the previous pick, so it probably won't last as long and it might not feel quite as comfy. Still, for 30 bucks, it's a steal if you're looking for something that's lightweight and portable. What fans say: "Very light and compact. Easy to stuff in a backpack and hike with. Easy to set up, tear down. The poles have stretchy connectors and snap into place making it easy to assemble and disassemble. Getting the seat cover on the frame is a minor challenge, but it's really not that bad."