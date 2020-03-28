Leggings are now an essential wardrobe piece because they are effortless, comfortable, and can be worn in so many ways. Depending on the season or your specific needs, though, you may want all the versatility of a legging with a little less leg coverage, and the best capri leggings offer you a shorter style. This length of pant — which may also be referred to as crops or pedal pushers — stops above the ankle and hits right in the mid-calf region.

Cropped leggings can vary quite a lot in terms of fabrics and style. With so many options out there, here are some things to look for when shopping for a pair:

Opaqueness: Whether you're wearing your leggings as pants or as tights, it's important that any capri leggings be made of a high-quality and completely opaque fabric so they are not see-through.

Squat-proof: If you want to work out in your capris, it's important that the leggings pass the squat test, meaning the bottoms don't stretch to the point that they're see-through.

Pockets: Having pockets to put your phone, keys, hair ties, or other items give a pair of leggings more functionality, but if you find them uncomfortable, there are plenty of pairs that skip this feature.

Scroll on for the best capri leggings you can buy on Amazon. You'll find options in a range of sizes, a pair you can wear to work, and even a comfortable denim pick.

1. A High-Waisted Pair With Dual Pockets & Thousands Of Glowing Reviews ODODOS Yoga Pants $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These ODODOS capri leggings are one of the most popular styles on Amazon and for good reason. They are high-waisted, super-stretchy, and won't chafe, no matter if you wear them to work out, do yoga, or simply lounge at home. They also have the added bonus of two sizable exterior pockets that are big enough to hold many smartphones. Plus, they are completely squat-proof and there are more than 25 solid and space-dyed colors to choose from. To launder these, most reviewers recommend washing them on a cold cycle and hang drying. Helpful review: "These pants are super comfortable! The waist band fits snugly without digging in and has plenty of room for stretch. And the waist band DOES NOT flip down when I bend or sit! It stays flat against my belly. There is a good amount of stretch in the legs [...] I'm very comfortable moving/stretching/lunging in these." Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

2. The Best Workout Capris Core 10 Capri Leggings $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of a buttery soft polyester and elastane blend, these Core 10 capri leggings are a dream to work out in. While they're pricier than others on this list, the construction of these leggings— the medium-weight, breathable fabric promises to be "squat-proof" and not see-through— and range of color and print options makes them worth the investment. They have a drop-in pocket at the center back of the waistband that can fit even an oversize cell phone, like an iPhone XS Max. Plus, they're machine-washable and dryer safe on low heat. Helpful review: "This is my second pair of these (marine blue). I have been wearing the heather gray about three times a week for the last six months because they’re my favorite. I am going to buy them in every color because they’re just so comfortable." Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

3. The Best Dressy Capri Leggings For Work HyBrid & Company Ultra Stretch Capri Pants $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These HyBrid & Company capris are a great option to take you from the workday into the night since they look dressier than your typical leggings. They're made from a high-quality, opaque stretch fabric — a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex — with belt loops for polish. They also boast functional front and back pockets, a zipper closure, and over 10 color choices. To wash them, opt for a delicate or cold cycle and tumble-dry on low. Helpful review: “Seriously, these pants are super stretchy and don’t lose their hold. They are very comfortable and I like them so much I have ordered several different pairs, including the Bermuda’s, capris and full length ankle pants. I love this brand. I would definitely recommend these to anyone who needs a little give in their pants and wants to still feel stylish.” Available sizes: Small - 5X

4. These Supportive Capris For High-Performance Workouts CompressionZ Compression Capri Leggings $27 | Amazon See On Amazon While most capri leggings contain some form of stretchy material in them, these CompressionZ compression capri leggings contain 24% spandex in order to achieve plenty of compression while still being comfortable to wear. They're also moisture-wicking and machine-washable (although some reviewers recommend hang-drying them to maintain the quality), which makes them perfect for high-intensity workouts. They also come in nine opaque colors. Bonus: there's a little hidden pocket in the waistband for holding smaller items like keys or hair tie. Helpful review: “So many vendors claim their workout capris or pants are compression, and 99 percent are not. I work out 8 to 9 hours a week and I have to have true compression pants. They not only fit perfectly, but they do compress comfortably which is really important in a cardio class or a yoga class. I sweat a lot and every other pants I have purchased hang, droop or lose their compression quickly or they have a weird waist band that cuts or binds or rolls...this pair is perfect. The waistband is wide and also has compression but not so much that it causes binding or pinching.” Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5. The Best Denim Capri Leggings No Nonsense Denim Capri Leggings With Pockets $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These No Nonsense denim capri leggings look like regular capri-length denim jeans but are far more comfortable to wear, thanks to an elastic waistband and a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex materials (that like traditional denim isn't see through at all). In addition, they come in a light or dark denim wash and sport faux front pockets and real, working pockets on the back. It is also safe to machine-wash these leggings on delicate and tumble dry low. Helpful review: "These are great everyday capris but would also look fine going out to a casual place (or to the store). Very comfy. They fit well, go on easily, and are not too bulky or heavy for warm weather. I like the color; it has a bit of a faded look to it. I would definitely buy them again." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large