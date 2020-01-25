Cashmere is adored for its featherweight softness that belies an unparalleled warmth. A universal luxury that can be worn (almost) every day, the best cashmere scarves make an ideal one-size-fits-all gift — for yourself or someone else — and you don't have to splash out on designer labels to purchase a high-quality product.

Cashmere is a type of wool produced by certain breeds of goats that are native to Asia. A word you might encounter when shopping for cashmere scarves is "pashmina," which is a more refined type of cashmere. However, today, it's often used as a buzzword like "organic" and applied to almost any scarf with a lightweight twill weave regardless of actual material.

As you might expect, cashmere fiber also comes with specialty cashmere care requirements. Cashmere garments usually have to be dry cleaned, or hand washed and air dried. If you know you won’t go to those lengths, consider one of the synthetic blend scarves on this list that will be easier for you to take care of. Cashmere blends with other fibers like Merino sheep wool or even synthetics can give you a similar look and feel with a lower price tag. Some synthetic blends even mimic cashmere’s feel, but not necessarily the warmth.

I took care to select products that touch both ends of the spectrum: From 100% pure cashmere without the designer price tag to get-the-look blends, these are some of the best cashmere scarves on Amazon.

1. A Classic Cashmere Scarf With More Than 20 Colors Soft Cashmere 100% Cashmere Scarf $49 | Amazon See On Amazon A classic 100% cashmere scarf in a solid color goes with everything in your closet, making it a fabulous essential for your collection. This one lives up to its title by using Mongolian cashmere — where the crème de la crème of cashmere goats are raised. At 80- by 20-inches, this scarf is the longest of the bunch, so it's also a great pick for taller people or anyone seeking a more oversize look. Amazon shoppers were impressed by its truly high quality, adding that it's soft, beautiful, and — most importantly — warm. Available colors: 28 colors including black, dark green, and camel brown

2. This 100% Cashmere Scarf That Comes In Classic Prints Fishers Finery Women's 100% Pure Cashmere Scarf $50 | Amazon See On Amazon To expand on a collection, consider picking up a smartly printed cashmere scarf that matches at least two colors in your wardrobe (or the recipient's). Fishers Finery offers a two-ply 100% cashmere scarf that is treated to be pill-resistant for a longer-lasting scarf that can withstand regular use. It comes in a few classic solids but the real standouts are the prints for town and country alike, including two plaids, a houndstooth, and one herringbone. "Cashmere can sometimes be a little itchy. Fishers Finery isn't at all. I've purchased several cashmere scarves as well as their beanies," one reviewer shared. Available colors: 12 colors and patterns including gray camel plaid, herringbone, and solid charcoal

3. A Cashmere Stole That's Great For Travel Fincati 100% Goat Cashmere Contrast Color Wrap $39 | Amazon See On Amazon This color-blocked cashmere stole can be worn as a scarf, a wrap, a cape, or a poncho depending on how you style it, and the tone-on-tone color scheme works well with light and dark outfits alike. The versatility of palette and styling options coupled with its oversize dimensions at 65- by 30-inches make this a wonderful option for travel when packing space is limited (and it can even be used as a cozy blanket). "It’s so soft and beautiful. Really nice craftsmanship and you can’t beat the price," one shopper noted. That happy customer then circled back later to add: "Update: I have three of these scarves now." Available colors: 8 colors including blues, grays, and pinks with brown

4. A Budget-Friendly Faux Cashmere Scarf In Lots Of Colors MaaMgic Large Soft Cashmere-Feel Scarf $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Get the look of cashmere without the care-taking or the price tag: This faux cashmere blend of 30% cotton and 70% polyester is lightweight like cashmere with a soft luster and drape but is still relatively warm. The best part? This scarf is machine washable. A wide selection of colors with a budget-friendly price point makes it a popular choice for coordinating the attire of wedding parties, too. Shoppers note they were pleasantly surprised by how high-quality both the hues and the materials are, giving it a 4.7-star rating after more than 1,200 reviews. One wrote: "Love this scarf! So glad when I opened up it & realized it was much silky-softer than I expected. Def the type of fabric that doesn’t suffocate you, but is dense enough to protect you from catching a cold." Available colors: 24 colors including black, pale gold, and navy

5. This Two-Toned Faux Cashmere Scarf SOJOS Two-Tone Scarf $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-toned faux cashmere scarf that's less than $15 gives you styling versatility and features a flat twill-like weave for subtle depth and sheen. This lends a bit of formality to the scarf, so it's equally appropriate for wearing to evening or business events as well as for daily use. Although this scarf is technically machine washable on the delicate cycle, you will want to air-dry it. However, for the price and style, it has plenty of fans. One shopper raved, "I love this scarf! It’s thick, and it’s double sided, and it’s very long so you can wear it a bunch of different ways!" Available colors: 9 colors including gray with beige, royal blue with navy, and light with dark purple