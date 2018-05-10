As a devoted cat-mom, I'm always trying to track down new things to pamper my cat with so she'll love me. Shopping for the best cat trees so she'll stay entertained and stimulated has always been high on my to-do list. Unfortunately, picking the right tower or condo isn't as easy as it might seem.

Since cats are natural predators and oftentimes incredibly territorial, the benefits of having a cat tree are huge. They not only provide cats a place to perch and stretch out to soak up sunbeams — they also can provide indoor cats with a way to exercise daily, which becomes more important as cats age and become more susceptible to weight gain and potential health problems. With a tower or condo of their own, felines can roam, scratch, and hide at will, but most of all, they can tap into their native instincts, which can be good for your cat's overall emotional wellness, too.

The catch is, not all cat towers are created equal. With that in mind, I've rounded up six of the most popular cat trees available right now. No matter what your budget is or what space limitations you might have, there's a tree on this list to fit every kind of cat, so you can start pampering yours like they really deserve.

1 The Most Affordable Tree That Works As A Great Starter Option

2 The Most Popular Cat Tree That Has More Than 4,000 Rave Reviews On Amazon

3 The Best Multiple-House Tower For More Than One Cat

4 The Best Space-Saving Cat Tree, If You're Home Is Tight On Room

5 The Best Angled Cat Tree To Fit In A Tight Corner