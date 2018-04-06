When it comes to improving the quality of a living space, an air purifier is one of the most affordable and instantly-effective options. And while searching for the best cheap air purifiers , there are a few different factors to consider.

The best air purifiers come in a range of sizes and degrees of power, so it’s important to first consider the square footage of the room the air purifier will be used in. Oftentimes a purifier will be designed with a maximum space it can handle, so you'll want to ensure the one you choose has the level of power you need to effectively clean your entire room.

As you decide which air purifier is right for you, you'll also want to consider how the purifier works. While many popular air purifiers use HEPA ("high-efficiency particulate air") filters, they can be costly to replace. Other air purifiers, including a few on this list, use both a HEPA filter and an Activated Carbon Filter. If you are particularly focused on odor control, you'll want to look look for an air purifier with a combination Activated Carbon and HEPA filter for the most effectiveness.

Whether you're looking for a small purifier you can take with you anywhere or a heavy-duty air purifier for a large space, you'll find great options on this list. Here are six of the best cheap air purifiers to help maintain a clean and healthy living space on a budget.

1 The Most Affordable Air Purifier That Doesn't Skimp On The Bells And Whistles Amazon Citus Air Purifier $40 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for the most wallet-friendly option on this list, Citus' Air Purifier is definitely the ticket. For just under $40, this air purifier has tons of settings that allow you to customize the way you use it. Not only can you set the time frame you want it to run for to one of the five options (yes five!), but you can easily set this purifier to either run on a sleep-friendly (read: quieter) low power or the high power setting for max-freshness. For the price, you won't find a better option on the market. One reviewer goes as far as to say, "I can't believe the quality and the features of this machine," and I "have bought much lesser quality purifiers for a lot more money!"

2 A "Whisper Quiet" Air Purifier And Oil Diffuser Hybrid For Small Rooms Amazon SereneLife Premium Air Purifier $50 AmazonBuy Now For anyone who's looking for a dual-purpose air humidifier and oil diffuser, this air purifier by SereneLife is the one for you. While it functions first and foremost as an air purifier, its design includes a tray below where you can diffuse oils into your space. In addition, this air purifier is definitely one of the quietest options on our list. In fact, one reviewer goes as far as to call this air purifier, "whisper quiet." One thing to keep in mind? This air purifier works most powerfully in smaller spaces under 50 square feet. If you're looking to purify the air in a larger room you'll want to opt for a different option on this list.

3 A Popular Vertical Air Purifier Great For Medium-Sized Rooms Amazon GermGuardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier $80 AmazonBuy Now With over 7,000 Amazon reviews, this air purifier works wonders thanks to the three-in-one air cleaning system that tackles all the common allergens and irritants. The UV-C Light kills airborne germs like staph and influenza, the HEPA Filter captures allergy triggers including pollen, pet dander, and dust, and the pre-filter/activated carbon traps large dust particles, pet hair, and unpleasant odors. In contrast to many affordable air purifiers which are designed for smaller rooms, this option is designed for medium-sized spaces.

5 A High-Tech Air Purifier For Larger Rooms Amazon Winix, 5500-2 Air Purifier $141 AmazonBuy Now This smart air purifier uses patented PlasmaWave technology, which acts as a permanent filter and safely breaks down odors, allergens, and other air pollutants without creating ozone or other harmful side effects. While this is the largest and the most expensive option on this list, you get what you pay for. The smart sensors on this air purifier constantly monitor the air quality around the device, allowing it to automatically adjust the speed as-needed in order to maximize cleaning power and equalize any pollutants in the surrounding air. This air purifier is also the best option on this list for larger spaces, as it can purify the air in rooms up to 360 square feet. Other great features include a washable Carbon Filter that removes household odors, four fan speeds (low, medium, high, and turbo), and an LED light that dims automatically to adjust to the brightness in the room.