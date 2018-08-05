The 6 Best Clothes Drying Racks
While I'm a throw-it-in-the-dryer kind of girl, there are some wardrobe pieces that require a little extra TLC. Luckily, the best clothes drying racks make caring for your delicates and those difficult hand-wash-only items super simple.
But before you search the internet for a drying rack, it's important to take a look at which pieces need to be air-dried and how often you wear them (this will factor into which clothes drying rack is best for you). For example, if you're rocking your favorite blouses to work every day, you may want to invest in a standing with snag-proof dowels, or a rack with multiple tiers and hangers that can hold multiple outfits. But if your lifestyle and location allows for you to let things dry outdoors, be sure to check out an outdoor drying rack that can take on heavier laundry loads without wobbling.
It's also important to take a good look at your home. While it's totally functional, that gullwing drying rack may not seem like such a good idea when it's taking over your whole laundry space. And while a wall-mount rack can save you some space, are you cool with putting a permanent hole in the drywall? All things to consider.
Here's a list of the best clothes drying racks on the market to help you find the perfect fit for your laundry and living space.
1The Best Standing Rack
With over 40 inches of linear drying space and a standing design that can easily be folded, this gullwing standing drying rack is a great basic option to invest in. Weighing under 8 pounds, this clothes drying rack can be adjusted, folded, and easily carried away to the closet when you're done using it. And because it's equip with two handy shelves on either side of the central frame, you can simultaneously use one to hang clothes from hangers, and one to lay items flat. And beneath the upper rack is a middle shelf big enough for a pair of shoes, along with two holders on the sides of the rack where you can hang shoes if they get soaked in a sudden rainstorm. At $30, this rack is a total steal.
2The Best Wall-Mounted Dry Rack
If you're short on space, consider Aero's wall-mounted drying rack. This ingenious option can be attached to any wall space and is pretty much invisible when it's not in use. When you're ready to use it, just pull out the slim, horizontal strip and voila! Instant drying rack. It's equivalent to 22 linear feet for drying space when pulled all the way out, and it can hold up to 60 pounds of laundry. Bonus: multiple reviewers note that it's super easy to install and requires minimal effort. And, if the price tag or size seems too daunting for your budget and space, you can pick up the 45-pound version of this drying rack for just $50.
2The Rack With The Most Levels
Not only is this drying rack by Home Solution multi-tiered, but it's also easily adjustable. Simply remove tiers you aren't using and modify the tripod's height to fit in any sized room. This rack exclusively uses hangers, which can make it a bummer if your hangers are in short supply, but that's also a perk: there's virtually no wrinkles or unwanted creasing with this rack. Plus, it can hold up to 60 garments at a time and features wheels, so it can basically take on an entire wardrobe and it's still totally portable.
4The Least Intrusive Rack
If you're dealing with clothes that tend to snag, this drying rack with clips by Laundry Science is the perfect solution. First, there's no mounting or installation at all; just hook it on any available bar or rod in your house and start hanging your laundry. The clips attach to any type of hanger and keep your clothes separated so there's virtually no way they can get snagged or damaged. And while this drying rack may be smaller than some other options, it can still hold up to eight pairs of jeans and 14 shirts. The best part? When you're done, just unhook it and it's like it was never even there.
5The Best Tabletop Drying Rack
At only 17 inches wide, Honey-Can-Do's tabletop rack makes drying smaller garments easier than ever, all at the affordable price of $11. Just pop it open, set it on any flat surface, and get to drying. There's even a mesh shelf on the bottom to allow for quick drying without the drip. While this rack is perfect for small garments or to take on the go, it isn't quite wide enough to take on larger pieces like pants or linens. Be sure to keep that in mind before purchasing.
6The Best For Drying Outdoors
If you rely on sunshine and a cool breeze to dry your laundry, this umbrella drying rack by Household Essentials does the trick. Shaped like an upside-down umbrella, the vinyl lines equal a whopping 165 total feet of drying space! You can even rotate the top so you can easily reach any garment, and you can close the whole thing when you're finished drying. Plus, the aluminum arms and steel post are both rust-proof, so this rack is completely durable even if you bump into some bad weather.
