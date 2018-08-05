While I'm a throw-it-in-the-dryer kind of girl, there are some wardrobe pieces that require a little extra TLC. Luckily, the best clothes drying racks make caring for your delicates and those difficult hand-wash-only items super simple.

But before you search the internet for a drying rack, it's important to take a look at which pieces need to be air-dried and how often you wear them (this will factor into which clothes drying rack is best for you). For example, if you're rocking your favorite blouses to work every day, you may want to invest in a standing with snag-proof dowels, or a rack with multiple tiers and hangers that can hold multiple outfits. But if your lifestyle and location allows for you to let things dry outdoors, be sure to check out an outdoor drying rack that can take on heavier laundry loads without wobbling.

It's also important to take a good look at your home. While it's totally functional, that gullwing drying rack may not seem like such a good idea when it's taking over your whole laundry space. And while a wall-mount rack can save you some space, are you cool with putting a permanent hole in the drywall? All things to consider.

Here's a list of the best clothes drying racks on the market to help you find the perfect fit for your laundry and living space.

1 The Best Standing Rack Amazon AmazonBasics Gullwing Clothes Drying Rack $30 Amazon Buy Now With over 40 inches of linear drying space and a standing design that can easily be folded, this gullwing standing drying rack is a great basic option to invest in. Weighing under 8 pounds, this clothes drying rack can be adjusted, folded, and easily carried away to the closet when you're done using it. And because it's equip with two handy shelves on either side of the central frame, you can simultaneously use one to hang clothes from hangers, and one to lay items flat. And beneath the upper rack is a middle shelf big enough for a pair of shoes, along with two holders on the sides of the rack where you can hang shoes if they get soaked in a sudden rainstorm. At $30, this rack is a total steal.

2 The Rack With The Most Levels Amazon Home Solution Clothes Drying Rack, 2-Tier High Capacity $46 Amazon Buy Now Not only is this drying rack by Home Solution multi-tiered, but it's also easily adjustable. Simply remove tiers you aren't using and modify the tripod's height to fit in any sized room. This rack exclusively uses hangers, which can make it a bummer if your hangers are in short supply, but that's also a perk: there's virtually no wrinkles or unwanted creasing with this rack. Plus, it can hold up to 60 garments at a time and features wheels, so it can basically take on an entire wardrobe and it's still totally portable.

4 The Least Intrusive Rack Amazon Laundry Science Ultimate Clothesline Hanging Laundry Drying Rack with 26 Clips $17 Amazon Buy Now If you're dealing with clothes that tend to snag, this drying rack with clips by Laundry Science is the perfect solution. First, there's no mounting or installation at all; just hook it on any available bar or rod in your house and start hanging your laundry. The clips attach to any type of hanger and keep your clothes separated so there's virtually no way they can get snagged or damaged. And while this drying rack may be smaller than some other options, it can still hold up to eight pairs of jeans and 14 shirts. The best part? When you're done, just unhook it and it's like it was never even there.

5 The Best Tabletop Drying Rack Amazon Honey-Can-Do DRY-03623 Tabletop Gullwing Drying Rack $11 Amazon Buy Now At only 17 inches wide, Honey-Can-Do's tabletop rack makes drying smaller garments easier than ever, all at the affordable price of $11. Just pop it open, set it on any flat surface, and get to drying. There's even a mesh shelf on the bottom to allow for quick drying without the drip. While this rack is perfect for small garments or to take on the go, it isn't quite wide enough to take on larger pieces like pants or linens. Be sure to keep that in mind before purchasing.