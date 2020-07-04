Training a dog can be one of the most fulfilling — and frustrating — experiences for a pet owner, and the best training dog collars can be important teaching tools. A basic flat collar may be all you need to train your dog if they don’t pull heavily. If you need more control over your dog when they walk, a martingale collar, front-attaching harness, or head collar might do the trick. Lastly, prong and bark collars may be helpful if you’ve exhausted non-aversive options and need help curbing behaviors like pulling or barking — but know that aversive collars are controversial and don't always work. Always consult a professional trainer before using an aversive collar.

As you shop for a collar for training, look for products that fit your dog’s particular training needs. When tackling basic leash walking or when working with a dog that doesn’t pull much, a standard flat collar might be all you need — they’re simple but effective for calm dogs. But many dogs struggle to learn not to pull or jump around when on a leash, and if that’s the case with your pup, opt for a collar or harness that helps direct their movement while remaining gentle on their chest, neck, or head.

Studies suggest that aversive training techniques, which use negative reactions or punishments to elicit the behavior you want from your dog, can have long-term negative effects on dogs. But if you’ve tried every positive reinforcement method and they simply haven’t worked, your trainer may recommend tools like prong collars or bark collars to discourage difficult behaviors. It’s not recommended to use these kinds of collars without consulting with a professional trainer.

From a simple flat collar to collars that adjust to help give you more control, here are six helpful tools for training your dog.

1. A Basic Flat Collar For Everyday Use Blueberry Pet Classic Dog Collar $9 | Amazon See On Amazon A flat collar (also called a buckle collar) like this dog collar is an essential tool in dog training and it may be all you'll need if your dog is calm and focused. When working with more energetic or distracted dogs, a basic flat collar can come in handy for teaching basic indoor leash-walking skills before progressing outdoors. You may find that you want a couple of different collars or harnesses for your dog when training. If that's the case, it may be worth having a flat collar that's easy to snap on and off, if even to solely hold your dog's ID tags. It’s always vital to have identification on your dog when you’re training and there’s any possibility they’ll get loose — and this collar is perfect for that job. This durable nylon collar is easy to snap on and off and comes in a bunch of colors and sizes, including ones you can customize with your phone number. Blueberry Pet also makes a reflective flat collar to help keep dogs visible in in low-light conditions. Positive Amazon review: “We live near the ocean and my dog, Joey LOVES to run out into the waves. Salt water is notoriously hard on a lot of materials, but this collar seems to be strong enough to stand up to that, Joey's rolling in the sand, and his many walks on the leash. [...] Most of the parts (clasp, buckles, etc.) are a sturdy but flexible plastic. The only metal is the loop for the leash and/or license/ID/ rabies tags.” Available sizes: X-Small to Large

2. A Martingale Collar That Adjusts As Your Dog Moves PetSafe Martingale Dog Collar With Quick Snap Buckle $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for more security and control than a flat collar offers, or if you have a dog with a narrow head (like a greyhound), consider snagging the PetSafe Martingale Dog Collar. Martingale collars look a lot like flat collars except that they're designed with an extra loop that allows them to tighten and loosen with your dog’s movements. This tightening can gently remind dogs to take it easy when they're pulling on the leash. It also prevents dogs from backing out of their collars and getting loose, which can be dangerous when training outdoors. Plus, the PetSafe Martingale Dog Collar is available in six eye-catching colors. Positive Amazon review: “Needed a martingale collar to work with a rough collie’s thick neck fur and slim face. This collar doesn’t catch on their fur, and they can’t back out of it. Great for training classes!” Available sizes: Petite to Large

3. A Front-Attaching Harness For Dogs Who Pull 2 Hounds Design Freedom No Pull Dog Harness $31 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a determined leash-puller at home and tension from a regular collar does nothing to stop them, you might want to consider a front-attaching harness. This 2 Hounds Design Freedom no-pull dog harness redirects your dog's center towards you when they pull, thus preventing them from charging ahead (and causing serious damage to their necks over time). It features two loops to hook your leash to: one in the front and one in the back. You can use whichever one feels best for you and your pup, or you can try using a double-ended leash that simultaneously connects to both loops for additional control. (You can also purchase both the harness and leash together for just a few more bucks.) This harness is great because it’s simple and streamlined and has a soft velvet lining on the strap that sits behind the legs to prevent chafing, but if you have a large dog that pulls and need a harness with thicker straps, try this padded one instead. This 2 Hounds Design harness is available in six sizes and 19 colors. If your dog's a big chewer, you may appreciate that the manufacturer will replace up to two chewed straps for the cost of shipping. Positive Amazon review: “I love these harnesses. I own three and they work better than any other ‘no pull’ harnesses on the market. The key is the strap between the front legs combined with the thick sturdy fabric. The strap between the legs doesn't allow the dog to ignore the front clip, like they can with some harnesses [...] it's worth the price.” Available sizes: XS - XXL

4. A Head Collar to Help You Guide Your Dog PetSafe Gentle Leader Headcollar $16 | Amazon See On Amazon The PetSafe Gentle Leader head collar functions similarly to a halter you’d put on a horse. Its design gives you control over your dog’s head and, therefore, the rest of their body, which can help with dogs who pull or lunge. If you’ve never used a head collar before, you should consider consulting an expert who can teach you how to properly and safely use a head halter. An expert can also fit the collar so that your dog won’t slip out of it or accidentally get hurt wearing it, and can give you tips for helping a dog acclimate to wearing a head collar. As with any training tool, always be sure to be very gentle! The Gentle Leader comes in five sizes and eight colors. Positive Amazon review: “My husband and I have 2 dogs: 1 of our dogs is a rescue who has terrible anxiety and the other dog is extremely stubborn. Both are the sweetest, but make walks very difficult due to excessive pulling, barking and lunging. We tried everything to change their behavior on walks and nothing worked. We decided to give this product a try and there was a drastic difference on the very first walk!” Available sizes: Petite to X-Large

5. A Prong Collar You Can Adjust For Your Dog Herm Sprenger Chrome Plated Ultra-Plus Prong Training Collar $25 | Amazon See On Amazon It’s recommended by many dog experts, including the Humane Society, that you try a non-aversive option, like a martingale collar or front-attaching harness, before resorting to a prong collar (also known as a pinch collar), because they rely on making your dog physically uncomfortable in order to train them (and may not even work). Plus, it can be easy to use an aversive collar incorrectly and hurt your dog. If you choose to purchase a prong collar, such as this adjustable Herm Sprenger prong training collar, make sure to carefully adjust it to the right size and have an expert show you how to use it in order to decrease the chances of injury to your dog’s neck. The Herm Sprenger collar features chrome-plated steel links and measures up to 18 inches long — but you can take out links to make it tighter or snag additional links to make it larger for the best fit. A center plate helps to provide even pressure. Positive Amazon review: “I trained my dog with this to help with the pulling and now she's off it and can now use normal collars.” Available sizes: One size (adjustable)