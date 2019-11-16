The 6 Best Compression Leggings For Women

Whatever your reason for seeking out a pair (or three), the best compression leggings for women blend comfy form with high-tech function. Just about everyone can benefit from a good pair of compression leggings: Athletes love them for enhanced recovery, frequent flyers appreciate their circulation-boosting benefits, and many others choose them for a little relief from swollen feet and ankles.

Fabric is the most important thing to consider when you’re shopping for compression leggings. While natural fibers are often preferable for apparel, that’s not the case here: You want synthetic fabrics for their unrivaled bounce-back stretch and shape-retaining capabilities. Synthetic blends are also more likely to be moisture-wicking and quick-drying to keep you cool and comfortable all day long. No matter whether you choose nylon or polyester, a high elastane (aka Spandex) percentage is essential for effective compression without sacrificing mobility. A four-way stretch is ideal, which means the cloth will spread in just about any direction it’s pulled, crosswise or lengthwise.

As a side note, some compression leggings are labeled in mmHg. This stands for “millimeters of mercury” and is how pressure is measured. Higher numbers, as you might expect, correspond to a stronger compression garment. These start from 8 to 15 mmHg, good for relief of achy legs, and 15 to 20 mmHg to make sitting for long periods (like flights) more comfortable. However, for anything more than 30 mmHg or if you're pregnant, it’s best to discuss it with a doctor first.

With all of this in mind I’ve rounded up the best compression leggings for women on Amazon to wear from the gym to the plane and everywhere else in between.

1. The Best Everyday Compression Leggings (With Pockets!) IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This fan-favorite pair of compression leggings boast moisture-wicking four-way stretch with decorative seams and a gusset front for enhanced comfort and range of motion. It features not just one but two pockets: a smartphone pocket on the left thigh and a smaller pocket tucked into a wide high-rise waistband. You can choose between full-length leggings or capris, and the impressive range of 32 colorways makes this a top pick for working out, traveling, and more. It’s no wonder these are some of the best-selling leggings on Amazon, with an average of 4.5 out of five stars from over 3,500 reviews. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

2. These Stronger Compression Leggings In A Great Size Range Absolute Support 20 - 30mmHg Compression Leggings $33 | Amazon See On Amazon The 75% nylon and 25% Spandex blend here offers the most compression of these picks with a moderate compression of 20 to 30 mmHg, the most commonly prescribed level and the highest amount of compression you want without consulting a doc first. One reviewer wrote: “I am on my feet 10-12 hours a day, and have bad Varicose veins in my one leg, these leggings added so much support to my legs, they have changed the whole way I feel about working...I have more energy and it has changed my whole attitude, I am not in pain anymore!” They only come in two classic colors but are available in a wide range of sizes. Available Sizes: Small – 5XL

3. The Best Compression Leggings Available In Petite & Long Sizes Under Armour HeatGear Leggings $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Under Armour's HeatGear technology is designed to keep you cool when your workout heats up, so this pair is especially good for heated yoga, long runs on warm days, and HIIT die-hards. Also noteworthy athletes? Moisture-wicking fabric with anti-odor technology to keep you feeling fresh after breaking a sweat. One Amazon reviewer remarked, “These are great for a high intense workout. They stay where you put them due to the tight waistband. They're a thicker material, preventing them from being see through.” But the real beauty of these particular compression leggings is that they come in three inseams. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large (in 26-, 28-, and 30-inch inseams)

4. The Best Compression Leggings For Runners (& More) 2XU Women's MCS Run Compression Tights $119 | Amazon See On Amazon They're pricy but if you want incredible graduated compression technology with your leggings that offers different levels of support based on the muscle, consider these 2XU compression leggings. They're designed for running and other medium- and high-impact exercises and feature 28% elastane for impressive stretch. "This is my favorite running gear. Keeps all the muscles from getting as sore, especially on long runs," one customer wrote. Available Sizes: S - XXL

5. A Great Pair Of Thermal Compression Leggings TSLA Thermal Wintergear Compression Leggings $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a pair of leggings to keep you warm, these TSLA thermal compression leggings are extra thick with a soft and cozy hypoallergenic micro-fleece lining for insulation. They're too thick to wear under jeans, according to one review, but others say they're surprisingly warm for their light weight. As one Amazon shopper reported, "I wore these alone with no extra layers on top of the leggings in St. Petersburg Russia in December." Flat seams won't irritate skin and two-way air circulation in moisture-wicking fabric keep you warm and dry. A hidden waistband pocket helps stash anything small that you're carrying with you, and there are even a few skirted options if you prefer. Available Sizes: XS - XXL

