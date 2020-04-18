Keeping high-porosity hair moisturized can be a challenge, and you’ll quickly learn that the best deep conditioners for natural hair isn’t a one-size-fits-all affair. You want to make sure the deep conditioner leaves your hair feeling soft and nourished long after you’ve washed the product out, and that comes down to using the most effective ingredients while keeping your specific needs in mind:

Ingredients

All my picks include one or more of the following powerhouse ingredients that are proven to hydrate and strengthen hair:

Your Hair Needs

Each head of hair is unique, so while making your decision, you'll want to focus on what you want from a conditioner. For example, if you're looking to strengthen weak strands and prevent breakage, a conditioner with amino acids may be helpful. Or if you often heat style your hair, a conditioner packed with B vitamins may help keep keep it protected. You can also opt for curl-defining formulas or lightweight leave-in conditioners for long-lasting protection that won't weigh hair down.

Whatever you're looking for, the best deep conditioner will leave you with healthier, shinier, stronger hair.

1.The Best For Strengthening Camille Rose Algae Deep Conditioner $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This strengthening deep conditioner is formulated with protein and amino acids derived from blue green algae to fortify strands and prevent breakage. Ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter add further strength and moisture, while antioxidant-rich green tea helps keep hair calm and protected. Use this one to two times a week as a pre-shampoo conditioning treatment. According to a fan: “Like most naturals I have tried an unthinkable amount of products and this is one of my favorites for deep conditioning. [...] My hair always feels really rejuvenated and moisturized especially if it was really dry. Our hair has gotten so much softer and noticeably healthier looking since using this."

2. The Best For Curl Definition Ouidad Curl Immersion Triple Treat Deep Conditioner $38 | Amazon See on Amazon This deep conditioner is formulated to add definition to kinky curls, but one reviewers reports that it also works well for 2C hair, helping to moisturize, seal, and restore natural curl formation. The conditioner also replenishes moisture and adds strength with ceramides, and grape seed, coconut, and avocado oils. For best results, leave it in for three to five minutes before rinsing. You can use it as often as needed. According to a fan: “So I had no idea that my kinks could form into coils... This is the best product for my kinks honey by far [...] for my low porosity hair this is it... look no further ladies.”

3. The Best Lightweight Deep Conditioner TPH By Taraji Make It Rain Hydrating Conditioner $36 | Amazon See on Amazon This lightweight deep conditioner can be used daily as it provides deep hydration without weighing hair down. You can rinse it out immediately or use it as a leave-in conditioner for added nourishment and protection. Its mix of moisturizing avocado oil, moringa oil, and aloe, along with protein-rich quinoa, all come together to smooth hair and make it shine. According to a fan: My friend sampled this before it hit the market. Four months into using it, she swears by the formula: “TPH Taraji Make It Rain conditioner is incredible for hydration, which my 4B hair needs.”

4. The Best For Color-Treated Hair Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers sing the praises of this deep conditioning mask's power to nourish hair that's been damaged or dried out by color treatments. It's formulated with B vitamins including biotin, naturally moisturizing oils, and algae extract, which contains powerful antioxidants that keep strands strong. Use weekly to revitalize hair. According to a fan: "I love this! My hair is curly and dry (color treated) I left this in for an hour with a cap...my hair has never felt so soft!! [...] LOVE!!!!"

5. The Best For Heat-Styled Hair Or Transitioning Hair Uncle Funky's Daughter Heal & Renew $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This deep conditioner has a thick and creamy texture that can help you bounce back to your curls after using chemical treatments. It's also a great option if you heat style your hair from time to time. It's made with avocado, olive, and grape seed oil to strengthen, prevent protein loss, and minimize frizz. The deep conditioner can be used monthly, or more frequently to restore damaged strands. Apply it, let it sit for five minutes, and then rinse. For a richer treatment, sit under a heat cap or dryer for 30 minutes before rinsing. According to a fan: “I am a fan of Uncle Funky’s Daughter products and my overall favorite is the Heal & Renew mask. From over coloring, overheating, and stress my hair was badly damaged. [...] I tried the UFD’s Renew & Heal and my hair fell in love. My hair was soft, manageable and I had little breakage.”