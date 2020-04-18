The 6 Best Deep Conditioners For Natural Hair
Keeping high-porosity hair moisturized can be a challenge, and you’ll quickly learn that the best deep conditioners for natural hair isn’t a one-size-fits-all affair. You want to make sure the deep conditioner leaves your hair feeling soft and nourished long after you’ve washed the product out, and that comes down to using the most effective ingredients while keeping your specific needs in mind:
Ingredients
All my picks include one or more of the following powerhouse ingredients that are proven to hydrate and strengthen hair:
- Natural oils like avocado, coconut, olive, grape seed, and safflower help to moisturize, soften, strengthen, prevent protein loss, and stimulate hair growth.
- Antioxidants help preserve natural color and shine while protecting hair from damage caused by UV rays, pollution, and other free radicals.
- Biotin and other B vitamins are known to help moisturize and protect hair while supporting growth.
- Ceramides help restore properties of the hair fiber making each strand more resistant to breakage.
- Amino acids and protein work to strengthen hair.
Your Hair Needs
Each head of hair is unique, so while making your decision, you'll want to focus on what you want from a conditioner. For example, if you're looking to strengthen weak strands and prevent breakage, a conditioner with amino acids may be helpful. Or if you often heat style your hair, a conditioner packed with B vitamins may help keep keep it protected. You can also opt for curl-defining formulas or lightweight leave-in conditioners for long-lasting protection that won't weigh hair down.
Whatever you're looking for, the best deep conditioner will leave you with healthier, shinier, stronger hair.
1.The Best For Strengthening
This strengthening deep conditioner is formulated with protein and amino acids derived from blue green algae to fortify strands and prevent breakage. Ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter add further strength and moisture, while antioxidant-rich green tea helps keep hair calm and protected. Use this one to two times a week as a pre-shampoo conditioning treatment.
According to a fan: “Like most naturals I have tried an unthinkable amount of products and this is one of my favorites for deep conditioning. [...] My hair always feels really rejuvenated and moisturized especially if it was really dry. Our hair has gotten so much softer and noticeably healthier looking since using this."
2. The Best For Curl Definition
This deep conditioner is formulated to add definition to kinky curls, but one reviewers reports that it also works well for 2C hair, helping to moisturize, seal, and restore natural curl formation. The conditioner also replenishes moisture and adds strength with ceramides, and grape seed, coconut, and avocado oils. For best results, leave it in for three to five minutes before rinsing. You can use it as often as needed.
According to a fan: “So I had no idea that my kinks could form into coils... This is the best product for my kinks honey by far [...] for my low porosity hair this is it... look no further ladies.”
3. The Best Lightweight Deep Conditioner
This lightweight deep conditioner can be used daily as it provides deep hydration without weighing hair down. You can rinse it out immediately or use it as a leave-in conditioner for added nourishment and protection. Its mix of moisturizing avocado oil, moringa oil, and aloe, along with protein-rich quinoa, all come together to smooth hair and make it shine.
According to a fan: My friend sampled this before it hit the market. Four months into using it, she swears by the formula: “TPH Taraji Make It Rain conditioner is incredible for hydration, which my 4B hair needs.”
4. The Best For Color-Treated Hair
Reviewers sing the praises of this deep conditioning mask's power to nourish hair that's been damaged or dried out by color treatments. It's formulated with B vitamins including biotin, naturally moisturizing oils, and algae extract, which contains powerful antioxidants that keep strands strong. Use weekly to revitalize hair.
According to a fan: "I love this! My hair is curly and dry (color treated) I left this in for an hour with a cap...my hair has never felt so soft!! [...] LOVE!!!!"
5. The Best For Heat-Styled Hair Or Transitioning Hair
This deep conditioner has a thick and creamy texture that can help you bounce back to your curls after using chemical treatments. It's also a great option if you heat style your hair from time to time. It's made with avocado, olive, and grape seed oil to strengthen, prevent protein loss, and minimize frizz. The deep conditioner can be used monthly, or more frequently to restore damaged strands. Apply it, let it sit for five minutes, and then rinse. For a richer treatment, sit under a heat cap or dryer for 30 minutes before rinsing.
According to a fan: “I am a fan of Uncle Funky’s Daughter products and my overall favorite is the Heal & Renew mask. From over coloring, overheating, and stress my hair was badly damaged. [...] I tried the UFD’s Renew & Heal and my hair fell in love. My hair was soft, manageable and I had little breakage.”
6. The Best Budget Deep Conditioner
The most affordable option on the list, this deep conditioner detangles your locks as it simultaneously hydrates and softens. It's made with safflower oil, an antioxidant-packed ingredient that helps fortify brittle strands and prevent breakage while helping to stimulate hair growth. (So be sure to apply a little of this to your scalp.) You can use this as needed — try applying with damp heat for deeper penetration.
According to a fan: "I was amazed at the the way my fingers glide through my curls after they are dry without getting stuck by tangles. My hair is longer than shoulder length, tight curls and I have the color touched up every 3 weeks."
Studies referenced:
