Looking for a new bed for your pup? The best dog beds for small dogs are comfortable, easy to clean, and meet the specific needs of your pet. Most dogs can benefit from an orthopedic bed, especially senior dogs and those recovering from injuries, but they can be more expensive than other options. Elevated beds can help dogs stay clean and cool outside or in warm weather, and dog crate pads fit snugly inside crates and kennels. Dogs that easily get chilly or that enjoy nesting or burrowing may prefer a cave or tent bed.

When shopping for a bed, focus on your dog’s particular needs and sleeping habits. Think about how much cushioning your dog needs from their bed and whether you plan to keep the bed indoors, outdoors, or in a crate. Opt for a bed made of durable, machine washable fabrics to keep it from getting smelly with use. Your budget may also be a factor — fortunately, there are budget-friendly options to choose from. However, when it comes to size, you don’t have to worry as much about technical specifications like size and weight capacities, since a small dog is unlikely to exceed either. That said, it’s a waste of space to use a giant bed if your pup doesn’t need the square footage, so it might make sense to aim for smaller beds.

From a super soft foam mattress to a sturdy elevated bed, here are six great beds for little dogs.

1. The Best Orthopedic Dog Bed For Small Dogs PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed $70 | Amazon See On Amazon The PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed is a great fit for dogs who need some extra cushion. The bed measures 25 by 20 inches in size and features 4 inches of CertiPUR-US memory foam to support dogs, especially those who have trouble sleeping comfortably on hard surfaces. It also has bolsters stuffed with recycled polyfill to make the bed feel cozier and to support your dog's head and neck. The removable cover is made of a durable, water-resistant, and machine-washable polyester-cotton blend. A waterproof inner liner keeps the memory foam clean and moisture-free, too. The bed also has a non-skid bottom to keep it from sliding around as your dog gets on and off it. The Ultimate Dog Bed is available in three colors and four different sizes, and it comes with a three-year warranty. Positive Amazon review: “I recently got this for my elderly pug & am so glad I did. It has nice thick memory foam that barely even compresses under his 30-32 lbs. [...] Also this bed holds its shape very firmly & is low profile with no loose cushions for feeble, elderly dogs to trip over. An additional bonus is that since the cover material is smooth, I can easily vacuum off the hair between washings since my boy is a heavy shedder. I highly recommend this bed.”

2. The Best Budget Bed For Small Dogs AmazonBasics Plush Dog Pet Bed Pad $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're in need of a budget-friendly dog bed option, try this plush dog bed. The smallest size measures 23 by 18 inches, and it's about 2.5 inches thick — but it's also available in four larger sizes if you need something bigger. It has a swirl texture and a soft exterior. While the polyester filling doesn't offer much in the way of bells and whistles, it’s machine washable and easy on the wallet. Positive Amazon review: “Great little bed for my Chihuahua. Can’t beat this for the price. [...] It’s thicker than I thought it would be and my dog loves it.”

3. The Best Elevated Bed For Small Dogs K&H PET PRODUCTS Original Bolster Pet Cot $33 | Amazon See On Amazon The Original Bolster Pet Cot is a great option for little dogs who may be more comfortable sleeping or lounging elevated off the ground. Elevated beds are ideal when a dog could use some help regulating their temperature on warm days — the mesh material of the bed allows for more air circulation than one with a cushion. Elevated beds can also keep dogs a little cleaner when they're hanging out in the backyard, or even when you're camping, since they keep your pup out of the dirt. The smallest size measures 17 by 22 inches and stands 7 inches tall. It has a removable — and washable! — fabric cover and bolster. The bed's non-skid rubber feet keep it securely in place. It comes with a one-year warranty and is available in three different sizes. And according to happy Amazon reviewers, while the bed requires some basic assembly, it's very easy to put together. Positive Amazon review: “There are so many uses for this. I use it when I bring my girl to work so she wasn't on the cold floor. It also offers a bit of a 'give' that the floor doesn't have, they way a cot would for a human sleeping. It would work for camping, again, for temperature control, as well keeping the obvious bugs away, and wetness on the ground. Highly recommended!”

4. The Best Dog Crate Pad For Small Crates MidWest Homes For Pets Deluxe Super Plush Pet Bed $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If your dog is crate-trained, you can make the hard floor of the crate a lot more pleasant with an easy-to-clean mat like this reversible plush pet bed. The smallest size measures 17 by 11 inches in size (perfect for 18-inch dog crates), but it's available in seven other sizes to fit larger crates, too. The pad is reversible with a smooth, blue-patterned side and a cream fleece side. When the bed starts to get dirty, just chuck it in the washing machine. It's also safe to put in the dryer! It comes with a one-year warranty. Positive Amazon review: “Great size and cushion for my small [dogs'] crates. [...] It’s got an excellent thickness to the cushion for them to lay on. [...] Easy to wash and dry in the machines and use immediately.”

5. The Best Cave Bed For Small Dogs Snoozer Luxury Cozy Cave Pet Bed $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Many little dogs like to nest or tend to get chillier more easily than larger, furrier pups. If that's the case with your pet, opt for the Snoozer Luxury Cozy Cave pet bed. Its design creates a little pocket in which dogs can burrow, with a removable rod that gives the "cave" its shape. The outside of the bed is made of a polyester-cotton blend and the inside is lined with fuzzy sherpa fabric. The whole cover is removable and easy to clean in a washing machine. The cushion of the bed contains polyester filling for fluffiness and some cedar to keep it smelling fresh. The smallest Snoozer bed measures 25 inches in diameter with a 4-inch sidewall. It's available in two larger sizes as well, and in 24 colors and prints. Positive Amazon review: “We have two dachshunds, a miniature and a standard size who both LOVE their Cozy Cave beds. We bought the small size for each one and they fit perfectly. They sometimes both squeeze into one bed together. Great snuggly bed for dogs who love to burrow. They can even lay on top when it's warm out. [...] Great purchase. Very happy with it.”