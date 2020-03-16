Like people, dogs enjoy sleeping on a comfortable bed and snuggling up with a blanket on a cool night. And while pets would be happy to make do with any blanket lying around your home, the best dog blankets offer benefits that regular blankets do not.

Notably, dog blankets are designed in different sizes for a range of dog breeds, but most are smaller than a typical human blanket. That means that they're better able to fit on top of a dog bed or inside a crate, and their smaller size also means less to wash. Plus, some blankets even have a furry or shag-like texture that many pups may find comforting. For your car or a couch, pet owners may also want to consider a soft, water-resistant cover that doubles as a dog blanket while protecting the car or couch's exterior from hair, drool, and accidents.

Since dogs can be messy, all of the best dog blankets are also machine-washable and dryer-safe.

Keep in mind if you're buying a blanket for your pup for the first time that some dogs may not necessarily "get" how to cuddle under it, especially if they've never used one before and are not a breed that's known for burrowing behaviors. In my experience with my own dog, it may take you gently placing a blanket over their body a few times before they realize how enjoyable snoozing under a warm blanket can be.

1. The Overall Best Furrybaby Fleece Dog Blanket $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This Furrybaby fleece dog blanket is a great deal and offers a lot of benefits for its price. It's made of soft, lightweight polyester fleece and has a fluffy texture that dogs will love snuggling up with. It's also available in four sizes; the small is best suited for puppies and toy breeds, while the jumbo size is ideal for German shepherds, labs, and other large dogs. This blanket also cleans well in the washing machine and can be tumbled dry on the lowest setting. Plus, you can select from colors gray, pink, or beige. Helpful review: “This blanket was absolutely life changing for my new puppy. It is SO soft, warm, and the small is a perfect size for his little crate.” Available sizes: Small (24 x 32 inches) to Jumbo (59 x 78 inches)

2. The Most Comforting Blanket Best Friends by Sheri Shag Blanket $23 | Amazon See On Amazon For younger puppies or anxious dogs, this soft Best Friends by Sheri shag blanket offers both warmth and comfort. It may even remind them of the feeling of snuggling up with their litter-mates, thanks to the blanket's nylon and faux fur shag material that is reminiscent of mother's fur. It's also machine-washable and dryer-safe on low and comes in frost gray (pictured) or taupe. Pick between two blanket sizes: one for small to medium dogs between 25 and 40 pounds and a larger one ideal for medium and large pets between 40 and 60 pounds. Helpful review: “My dog just loves this blanket. She curls up in it and will not let it go. It's very soft and well made.” Available sizes: 30x40 inches or 40x50 inches

3. The Best For Large Dogs PetAmi Dog Blanket $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with large dogs in mind, this reversible PetAmi dog blanket is available in three sizes, machine-washable and dryer-safe, and offers a different texture on each side; one side features a warm sherpa material while the other is made of a soft fleece. You could also fold the blanket up and use it inside of a crate, too. Helpful review: “I love the size and softness of this blanket. It covers pretty much the whole couch so my dog’s hair doesn’t get all over the couch. My dog also likes to take his bones and toys on the couch and will get slobber and stickiness everywhere. I just throw this blanket in the wash when it gets sticky, tumble dry, and it’s back to being soft and clean as ever. [...] I loved this blanket so much, I bought another one for the bed to protect my expensive bedspread.” Available sizes: 50x40 inches, 60x40 inches, and 80x 60 inches

4. The Best Couch Cover RHF Reversible Sofa Cover $34 | Amazon See On Amazon If your dog loves to nap on the couch, you may want a blanket that's also a sofa cover, like this RHF one. Not only is it resistant to water and pet hair, it has an elastic strap that keeps it in place so your dog can't kick it off or burrow underneath it. This blanket also comes in two sizes to fit most couches and sofas, as well as a wide range of colors. Plus, it's reversible which means you get two colors to choose from right from the start. It's easy to clean, since it's machine-washable and dryer-safe on low. Note: It is not recommended for use on leather couches, since the straps will be more likely to slide off. Helpful review: “I got a puppy who was destroying the fabric on my couch. I needed a good washable cover & this one was recommended by a friend. It came with a strap but I have no idea how to attach it. No worries though, it stays on without it because I can tuck it between the bottom & back cushions. So far he’s thrown up on it and it was easy to clean. The only negative is that it’s static-y and sometimes I shock my pup when I pet him. Still, it serves the purpose & his hair comes off easily.” Available sizes: Large (for sofas up to 68 inches in length) or Extra-Large (for sofas up to 78 inches in length)

5. The Best Blanket For Your Car Winner Outfitters Dog Car Seat Cover $29 | Amazon See On Amazon For car rides, this Winner Outfitters dog car seat cover is the best dog blanket to have. It's machine washable and dryer safe (on delicate cycle and low heat) and easy to install. Plus, it's also waterproof. The top layer is made of a soft quilted material, while the bottom contains a rubber backing that protects your car seats from urine or other liquids seeping through. This pick can be used as a simple seat cover or as a hammock-style one that protects both the front and back passenger seats. Helpful review: "Protects the seat and seat back from the loving attentions of the Great Dane. I like the flexibility of being able to 'hoop' it between the front and back headrests, but also you can drop the front side and just have a good seat cover. I use it in a full-size Sonata and it covers everything. The flaps on the side are nice for when she is just a little dirty." Available sizes: one size only