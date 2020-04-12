Truthfully, it's not always easy to distinguish a super comfortable dog bed from one that's not so great just by looking at online images alone. That's why it's so important to check out the materials they're made from. The best dog crate beds are made from materials like high-density memory foam or shredded foam that's supportive, yet breathable. Bonus points if it's also odor-resistant and machine-washable.

You also want to consider your individual dog's needs. The type of dog crate pad you choose for a three-year-old pup will be a lot different in both size and material than what you choose for a senior dog. Senior dogs are more likely to have achey joints and bouts of incontinence, so a waterproof, thick pad is the way to go. But, if you have a small dog that gets chilly easily, you may want to invest in a thicker, self-warming crate pad that keeps them comfortable. And, of course, any pad you choose should definitely be washable.

Ready to get to it? Your pup is sure to love these high-quality dog crate beds.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Best Overall, All Things Considered: Brindle Soft Memory Foam Dog Bed Brindle Soft Memory Foam Dog Bed $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This deluxe crate mat is different than other beds because it's filled with shredded memory foam instead of a typical pad or stuffing. With shredded memory foam, your dog gets the best of both worlds: lots of support and breathability so they won't overheat. It also features a microsuede cover that's removable and machine-washable, and it comes in a variety of sizes so you can fit any crate. Plus, $35 for this medium-sized, premium dog bed is definitely a steal. According to one reviewer: "I never write reviews but thought this might be a good one to start. We have an 80 lb Aussie that loved the bed so much we couldn't even get the tag off it before he took his first nap."

2. Best For Dogs That Chew: K9 Ballistics Tough Dog Crate Pad K9 Ballistics Tough Dog Crate Pad $79 | Amazon See On Amazon This durable dog bed is a bit pricier for good reason: It's virtually indestructible. Even the most persistent diggers and chewers won't be able to tear up the ripstop ballistic cover that's reinforced at the seams. On top of that, this bed is also really comfortable. It's stuffed with soft, recycled poly-fill fibers to keep your pup cozy. And if your furry BFF somehow manages to destroy this bed and get to the stuffing, it comes with a four-month warranty so you can return it without risk. Amazon reviewers insist that this is one of the most durable beds out there. According to one reviewer: "We have a power-chewing Husky who had already destroyed a few beds, usually on the same day we bought them. Luckily, we found this bed! It has held up incredibly well over these past three months - not a scratch on it! He did attempt to chew on it a little bit the first day but lost interest very quickly when he wasn't able to gather any fabric in his mouth since we have it tied down. He hasn't even tried since then."

3. Best For Puppies: Gorilla Grip Original Waterproof Pad & Bed Mat Gorilla Grip Original Waterproof Pad and Bed Mat $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This machine-washable crate pad features four absorbent layers making it the perfect solution for pups that are prone to accidents while you're away. The top layers are soft and quilted to keep your pup comfy, and the additional bottom layers are extremely absorbent. That means if your dog has an accident, this pad will quickly soak up any fluids before they hit the bottom of the crate. It even has a non-slip gripping on the underside to prevent it from moving in the crate, and it comes in a variety of sizes for any dog. Fans swear by this mat, with plenty of people writing that it's saved them from having to clean up their dogs in the middle of the night. According to one reviewer: "I have had this product for a week now. It has kept my 12-week-old Bernese mountain dog puppy dry at night if she has a accident. I wish I had one of these in the past!"

4. Best For Older Dogs: Milliard Premium Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed Milliard Premium Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This orthopedic crate bed features a high-density foam base that conforms to the shape of your older dog so it literally cradles them while they sleep. The softer, memory foam top layer has just enough give so your pup won't wake up with sore and achey joints. It also features a water-resistant, antimicrobial cover that will stay odor-free and dry even if your dog is prone to accidents. According to one reviewer: "My dog LOVES this bed. Really good quality at a fair price. My only complaint, is that I didn't order TWO, because now I have to carry it up and down the stairs everyday because she's sad without it. She's not even sleeping in my bed anymore!"

5. Best For Cooler Homes: K&H Pet Products Self-Warming Crate Pad K&H Pet Products Self-Warming Crate Pad $16 $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If your home tends to run cooler, your dog will love snuggling up with this self-warming crate bed. It features soft filling that warms up with your dog's body heat alone and then radiates it back up through the micro-fleece covering to keep them toasty warm. This bed is also unique because it features small slits in each corner, making it easy to fit around the doors and bars of any crate to lay flat. It's even machine-washable for easy clean-up. According to one reviewer: "I even tried it out. I slept with one leg on it all night to see if it felt warm. Yes it really does feel warmer. I can honestly say the leg that was on this pad was much warmer than the other leg. The top side is a very soft micro-fleece cloth and the other side has a bunch of little rubber nubs to keep it from sliding around. It is lightly padded. I would recommend this self warming pad to anyone who has a cold pet that needs something to warm them up."