If you're using sunscreen the right way, a bottle won't last you very long. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, most people only apply 25-50% of the amount of sunscreen that they're supposed to. Most adults need an ounce (about the size of a shot glass) for their entire body per application — and you should be applying sunscreen every two hours if you're spending time outside. Since your sunscreen shouldn't last you an entire season, why stock up on pricy bottles? The best drugstore sunscreens work just as well, but won't empty your wallet every time you go to buy more.

When shopping for a good sunscreen, you want something with an SPF of at least 30, according to the AAD, because that covers 97% of the sun's rays. (The higher the SPF, the more coverage you get.) And don't forget to take your skin type into account, too — especially when shopping for a facial sunscreen. Speaking of which, it's also a good idea to get separate sunscreen for your face and body, as the ingredients in the formulas tend to be different.

A good, protective sunscreen doesn't have to break the bank. Ahead, find the best drugstore sunscreens on Amazon.

1. The Best Moisturizer/Sunscreen Duo (For Most) CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Sunscreen should go on after your moisturizer in order to keep your face fully protected — or you can opt for this moisturizer/sunscreen duo from CeraVe instead. It combines both steps, saving you time in the morning, but still provides adequate sun protection with an SPF of 30. Formulated with three essential ceramides (which are crucial for maintaining a healthy protective barrier), this moisturizer uses zinc oxide as its sunscreen agent, and also contains other good-for-skin ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. Being oil-free, fragrance-free, and noncomedogenic, CeraVe's AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion should work well on most skin types.

2. The Best Face Sunscreen For Oily And/Or Acne-Prone Skin Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen $11 | Amazon See On Amazon For years, breakout-prone skin types have sworn by Neutrogena's Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen. It protects skin with an SPF of 55 while providing just the right amount of moisture without being greasy. Thats thanks to its water-light, oil-free formula that won't make your skin feel like it's suffocating, which is a major bonus on those especially humid days. It even leaves a matte finish to help combat shine, so oily skin types will love this sunscreen too, whether they deal with breakouts or not.

3. The Best Face Sunscreen For Sensitive Skin Babo Botanicals Baby Skin Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Sensitive skin types should reach for an ultra gentle mineral sunscreen, like the Babo Botanicals Baby Skin Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50. Since it's formulated for the delicate skin of babies, you can rest assured knowing it won't irritate your hyper-sensitive complexion, either. It's made with 100% non-nano zinc, which sits on top of your skin instead of sinking into it. It's also super sheer, so it doesn't leave behind a strong white residue, unlike a lot of other zinc sunscreens out there. Babo Botanicals' sunscreen is also fragrance-free and hypoallergenic (not to mention cruelty-free and reef-friendly!), so it will keep even the most reactive skin types happy all year long.

4. The Best Drugstore Body Sunscreen La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Though it's admittedly on the pricier side, La Roche-Posay's Anthelios 60 sunscreen is well worth the investment. That's because of its unique, cream-to-water formula that melts into your skin and provides a cooling sensation, which will feel especially refreshing on super hot days. The formula is fragrance-free, noncomedogenic (making it a good choice for skin types prone to body breakouts), and water-resistant up to 80 minutes. Last but not least, it's formulated with a nice, high SPF of 60, as well as antioxidants, to keep your skin fully protected from both UVA and UVB rays.

5. A More Affordable Alternative Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen SPF 30 $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Here's another great body sunscreen at a much more digestible price point. Hawaiian Tropic's Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen SPF 30 is chock-full of skin-protecting antioxidants, like vitamins C and E, and formulated without oxybenzone and octinoxate, so it's a reef-safe choice, too. Shea butter, mango seed butter, and aloe vera leaf juice work to keep dry skin moisturized, while a blend of tropical fruit extracts give it a delicious scent. Despite all this, it's oil-free and non-greasy; expect soft, silky feeling skin.