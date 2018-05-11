Imagine it: it's the perfect running weather — warm, overcast, and slightly breezy. You've got just the right gear to keep you cool and dry, and the best earbuds for running to hook into your ears and jam out.

You're ready to crush it, except those earbuds that are supposed to be awesome keep falling out just when you hit your stride. There's nothing more annoying than earbuds that drop the sound right when you're in the zone, or cords than rub against your neck or get tangled at your chin. Even worse: when the silicone inserts don't fit quite right and they kill your ears the whole run.

The truth is, there's a big difference between a great pair of earbuds and the ones that work best for runners. For starters, the best earbuds for running feature comfort inserts, greater battery life so you can wear them on your longest run, and a variety of high-tech applications that can help you track your route, run time, and overall workout. Not to mention they have top of the line cords and wire placements that won't get tangled in your hair or fall in your face.

Luckily, while some earbuds for running can get pricy, there are some great budget options out there, too. Here's a round-up of the best earbuds for runners, ranging from the most basic to super trackers. Whichever way you go, you're sure to dominate your pace completely distraction-free.

Amazon SENSO Bluetooth Headphones $20 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for a budget pair of earbuds, look no further than SENSO's Bluetooth headphones. They have a lot of the same bells and whistles as more expensive pairs, but at only a fraction of the cost. Fitted with adjustable ear hooks and memory gel flex technology, these buds mold to the inside of your ear for a perfect fit every time you put them on. They easily connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device and feature noise suppression technology so you can focus on your music instead of the ambient noises around you. On top of that, they can also be used continuously for up to eight hours before they need to be charged, and even then, it only takes about an hour for a full recharge. The only downside is some reviewers note that these earbuds don't have the same high quality sound as other, pricier earbuds. One reviewer notes, "the sound is too bass heavy and the mids are a bit muffled. Using the equalizer helps."

Amazon Alpatronix HX250 Waterproof Bluetooth Headset $60 AmazonBuy Now No more worrying about sweat ruining your jam session with Alpatronix's HD Bluetooth headphones. These earbuds have a certified IPX7 waterproof rating, which means they can be immersed in water for up to 30 minutes with zero damage to the speakers. They can also be used for the sweatiest, most intense runs without dropping any sound. With 8 gigabytes of built-in memory and a two-year warranty in case of any damage, these earbuds are perfect for swimming on your cross-training days, or even for resting sore muscles by the pool.

Amazon Losei Bluetooth Dual Earbuds $30 AmazonBuy Now If you can't stand any sort of wires on your earbuds or around your neck, Losei's wireless headphones are perfect for your next run. The entire earbud is made with soft silicone ergonomic design, so they fit flawlessly without the added weight of the wire. There's even a tiny, powerful microphone packed into the speaker so it's easy to take phone calls while you're out on the trail. Compatible with all smartphones and tablets, the Bluetooth capabilities can reach up to 10 meters and connect to multiple devices for easy access to your music library. These earbuds also have a 40 mAh (milliamp hours) lithium battery, which allows you to enjoy up to about three hours of music or talk time before they need to be charged again. The only downfall is that, as with most wireless headphones, it takes up to two hours for a full recharge, which can really put a pause in your running plans if you have to wait around while they charge.

Amazon Jaybird X3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones $100 AmazonBuy Now If you're on your way out for a long run, make sure to grab your Jaybird sport earbuds before you leave. With a full eight hours of use between charges, you can train for just about any race without pausing your music. When you download the Jaybird MySound app (for free), you can wirelessly control your sound and music preferences before you even hit the road. These earbuds are also made with hydrophobic nano coating to safeguard the speakers and wires from the sweat and rain, and snug silicone ear fins for comfort and protection while you run. You can even switch the earbuds mid-run and wear them under or over the ear without diminishing the sound quality — an extra perk for those extra-long training days.

Amazon Shure SE215-K Earphones $99 AmazonBuy Now If you have small ears like I do, finding the perfect pair of earbuds that won't pop out during your run can seem almost impossible. Luckily, these earbuds by Shure are specially designed for us micro-eared athletes. They're lightweight with a low-profile angle so they sit comfortably in every ear, but they also come with something called a Fit Kit. This ingenious little kit includes three sizes (small, medium, and large) of the flex and foam sleeves, which you can easily change out in the earbuds. And once they're in, they form to your ear's shape for maximum comfort. The sleeves even block up to 37 decibels of surrounding noise, so you can focus on your workout instead of your worries. Bonus: They also come in a variety of fun colors.