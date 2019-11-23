Navigating the seemingly-endless selection of eye creams out there can be quite the challenge, even when you're shopping in-store. But if you prefer to grab your beauty products on sites like Amazon, you can guarantee things are going to get even trickier. While seeing what your fellow shoppers are saying is a great place to start, finding the best eye creams on Amazon requires more than just looking at reviews — after all, what works for your bestie might not work for you. Most importantly, you need to establish what your main concerns are and take a close look at the ingredients list.

To simplify things as much as possible, first, decide what type of formula you tend to prefer: do you love rich creams? Lightweight serums? Or maybe even cooling balms? Then, think about your primary concerns. If you're looking for an eye cream that offers classic hydration, ingredients to look for include hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and even aloe and cucumber extracts, which also tend to be soothing and softening. Or, you might be more interested in keeping the skin around your eyes smooth, firm, and plump, in which case an eye cream that contains retinol might be more up your alley. On this list, you'll also find an eye cream that was formulated for sensitive skin, a travel-friendly balm with illuminating properties, and an under-$25 pick that tackles just about everything.

Regardless of what you're looking for, scroll on to discover six of the best eye creams on Amazon.

1. Best Affordable Eye Cream RoC Multi-Correxion 5-in-1 Eye Cream $21 | Amazon See On Amazon For a drugstore solution to all of your under-eye concerns, try the RoC Multi-Correxion 5-in-1 Eye Cream. The unique formula uses the brand's own Hexinol technology to provide noticeable results in four weeks. The multi-tasking technology was developed to even out skin tone while it smooths, hydrates, and plumps the under-eye area. The formula is non-greasy and non-comedogenic (aka it won't clog your pores), and it can be used both morning and night. Best of all, even though eye creams tend to be on the pricy side, this one costs just over $20, so you can replenish your stock without worry. "I have been using this product for a few months after It was recommended by a dermatologist. I have been using La Mer for many years and quite frankly I find RoC to be a superior product," commented one fan of this eye cream.

2. Best Eye Cream For Sensitive Eyes Avène Soothing Eye Contour Cream $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin or allergies, you've likely got to be especially careful with the products you use around your eyes. From French pharmacy sensitive skin experts Avène, the Avène Soothing Eye Contour Cream is a hypoallergenic formula that's ophthalmologist-tested and free from the most common irritants, including fragrance. Its formula is so gentle, it even has a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association (some Amazon reviewers use it to help treat eczema on their eyelids). The lightweight eye cream puts the focus on hydrating and soothing the skin around your eyes, using ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. To further soothe the eye contour area, Avène included chamomile extract and their own thermal spring water in the formula. One eczema-prone reviewer commented, "This stuff is relief in a tube. You don’t need a lot of it and surprisingly the small tube lasted me a few months. It soothes the moment you put it on and leaves your eyes moisturized without feeling greasy."

3. Best Brightening Eye Cream TULA Skincare Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This innovative eye cream from Tula is unique in so many different ways. Ingredients like caffeine and vitamin C-rich rosehip oil help brighten the eye contour area, while the balm's soft, shimmering finish provides subtle, iridescent illumination. The stick formula, which makes it great for travel and mid-day touch-ups, also includes hydrating and soothing ingredients like rosewater, probiotics, and antioxidant-rich extracts from botanicals like aloe, watermelon, and blueberry. Even though it has a pearlescent finish, it's still free from irritating ingredients like alcohol, parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil. Designed to work on all skin tones, you can even dab some of the balm on the tops of your cheekbones like you would with highlighter. "It feels cool for at least an hour after I put it on," reported one reviewer. Another commented, "The best. Glides on smooth. Doesn’t cake up."

4. Best Retinol Eye Cream La Roche-Posay Redermic R Retinol Eye Cream $47 | Amazon See On Amazon You probably already know about the magical properties of retinol, and you may already use a retinoid all over your skin. But because the skin around the eyes is so delicate, it requires a gentler retinol formula, which is where this La Roche-Posay Redermic R Retinol Eye Cream comes in. Though it uses pure retinol to increase skin cell turnover and stimulate collagen production, it's still suitable for skin and eyes that are on the more sensitive side. In addition to retinol, the gel formula includes plenty of hydrating ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and La Roche-Posay's thermal spring water to prevent any retinol-induced dryness from occurring. Because retinol is a purported treatment for milia, which tends to occur around the eyes, this is a great product to help with that, as one reviewer noted. "Only been using it 3 days and it has almost removed the milia on my temples that I've had for years," they wrote. Another fan commented, "Only eye cream I have ever used that I believe I see an improvement, and I have tried them all! Is $47, but will last six months anyway, and truly works."

5. Best Eye Serum Skyn Iceland Brightening Eye Serum $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you tend to wake up with puffy eyes when you apply an eye cream or lotion before going to bed, you might want to try a lighter-weight formula, like an eye serum. Though the Skyn Iceland Brightening Eye Serum emphasizes its brightening powers right in its name, the true star in this formula is the arctic peptide blend that boosts collagen production, improves barrier function, and repairs and hydrates skin. Skyn Iceland's eye serum is also vegan, dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, and free from common irritants like parabens, silicones, fragrances, and dyes. "There is some serious magic going on with this product," commented one reviewer. "It leaves my eyes glowing, and really helps with dark circles," wrote another.