Removing a steamer basket from a pot can be challenging (after all, it's hot and full of food), but this OXO steamer basket can help. The extendable handle makes all the difference when it comes to filling, removing, and transporting the steamer basket safely and easily. The handle even retracts to fit under the pot’s lid during steaming, so it won’t get in the way.

The steamer basket is made of a sturdy stainless steel, and has folding feet to elevate the steamer above the water during use and tuck neatly away when in storage. The steamer basket fits pots that are 8 inches in diameter and larger, and can even be used in a pressure cooker. Clean-up is a breeze, too, since it's dishwasher-safe.

Amazon reviewers are certainly impressed by this pick; they give it a standout 4.5-star rating after 1,100 and growing reviews.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I looked everywhere to find this steel steamer and am very glad I finally did. It can collapse so that it fits into my existing saucepan and now I can easily steam vegetables and other foods in it. Lifting out the steamer is easy due to the pop up handle. Other steamers in stores don't have this feature and you have to have really steady hands or use another kitchen tool to lift it out. This steamer is easy to lift up with a fork and then I use the same fork to put the veggies into a serving bowl. There are little adjustable legs at the bottom of the steamer which keeps it out above the water."