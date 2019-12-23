While the majority of butt plugs on the market are made of either silicone or metal, there's another option to consider: glass. Not only do glass butt plugs provide a completely different type of sensation than silicone and metal toys, but they're also typically colorful and, dare I say, very pretty? But if the words "glass" and "butt" make you, well, clench, I totally get it. That said, as long as you choose one of the best glass butt plugs from this list — all of which are made with one very particularly type of glass — you've got nothing to worry about.

"Glass butt plugs are incredibly safe, as they're made from a special type of glass designed to be completely safe for insertion," explains Annabelle Knight, a sexpert for Lovehoney, with whom I spoke for this article. That glass is borosilicate glass, which happens to be the same material that Pyrex containers are made from. Borosilicate glass can withstand extremely strong heat, as well as the wear and tear of cooking and cleaning. That means it's extremely durable and thick, so there is zero chance of it cracking or breaking while it's inside of you.

There are other benefits of glass dildos, too. Unlike silicone, "It's a material that is compatible with any type of anal lube, whether it be water-based or a natural gel," Knight says. Additionally, "It's easy to experiment with different temperatures as well, either by briefly chilling in the fridge or heating up with warm water."

That said, there are some safety precautions you want to take before using a glass butt plug. Like with any other butt plug, you want to start out small and work your way up so that your anus has time to acclimate to the toy. Anuses don't stretch the way vaginas do, so they need a little training to accept a larger plug without causing damage. "Similar to any butt plug, glass butt plugs should be coated with plenty of lube before using," Knight says. "To keep things clean before, during, and after anal play, try taking a bath or shower, or use an anal douche if you want to feel squeaky clean."

See? These toys are nothing to fear. Ahead, find the best glass butt plugs you can buy, conveniently, on Amazon.

1. The Best Multi-Pack Rbenxia Glass Anal Plugs (7-Pack) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Variety is the spice of life, especially when you're talking about sex toys. This multi-pack contains seven different glass butt plugs, from short, stout options to long, ribbed wands. Each wand is made of borosilicate glass, so they're safe and compatible with every kind of lube on the market. The toys are all average in size and length, making them great for beginners and pros alike. Pop them in the fridge for a chilly sensation, or run them up under warm water to heat things up.

2. The Best Glass Anal Training Kit For Beginners Dosha 3-Piece Glass Anal Plug Kit $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're new to the butt plug game, you should start with an anal training kit, like this one. These borosilicate glass plugs come in three different sizes, from small to large, so you can train your anus to accept the larger toys with time. The smallest is just over 1 inch in diameter, the medium is 1.35 inches in diameter, and the largest one is a little over 1.5 inches. They also have a flat, flared base, so you don't have to worry about them accidentally slipping too far into your anus.

3. The Best Glass Butt Plug Don Wand Glass Pleasure Plug $11 | Amazon See On Amazon For a simple, basic-in-a-good-way glass butt plug, the Don Wand glass pleasure plug is a great choice. The maximum width is just under 2 inches, while it's about 1 inch at the smaller end, making it a great choice for beginners and pros alike. It also has a wide, flared base for safety purposes. One reviewer commented, "It inserts extremely smoothly, and tapers enough that there's no risk of it coming out. It carries heat VERY well, and is exceptionally easy to clean."

4. The Best Glass Anal Dildo FST Glass Pleasure Wand $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This glass dildo is longer than an average butt plug — but it's great for folks who want to experience the sensation of a plug while also receiving prostate stimulation. Its ridged design feels similar to anal beads upon insertion and removal, and thanks to the borosilicate glass, it's incredibly durable and easy to clean. Just suds it up with some dish soap, let it air dry, and you're done! Plus, be honest — how pretty is it?

5. The Best Curved Glass Butt Plug Wowlife Bent Graduate Glass Anal Plug $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Curved wands are much more versatile than you'd think. For example, with this one, one side is slightly more narrow than the other, so it's good for beginners who are still getting used to plugs. As a matter of fact, the widest part is only 1 and 3/4 inches wide. The curve is ergonomically designed to hit your prostate, so it's fabulous for that type of stimulation, too. "Everything I expected and more. I have had over 5 different plugs and this stimulates better than any one I have ever had," wrote one reviewer.