It makes sense that you want the very best for your furry BFF, but let's face it, a lot of treats and snacks for dogs are loaded with additives and unnecessary ingredients. To truly treat your pup, you definitely want to opt for the best healthy dog treats that are low in calories and appropriate for a dog's age and developmental needs.

When you're shopping around for tasty, healthy snacks, keep in mind that experts say it's best to keep treats at 10% of your dog's daily calories. It's all too easy to give your pup a snack every time they look at you with those adorable eyes, but overdoing it on treats can easily lead to weight gain and health problems. Bite-sized training treats are generally lower in calories, but still flavorful enough to provide a motivational reward. If you opt for organic dog treats, be sure to check the label for a USDA "certified organic" seal that ensures it is free of synthetic ingredients.

Consider your dog's age and needs, too. If you have a new puppy at home, it's a good idea to invest in high-quality teething bones that will help soothe sore gums and snacks that are higher in protein, carbs, and vitamins and minerals, as well as DHA for brain health. But if your dog is more of a slow-moving senior, you want to be sure to give them treats packed with glucosamine to helps support bones and hip health and fiber for proper digestion as they age. Regardless of age, treats should be free of artificial colors, flavors, and unnecessary preservatives.

When it comes down to it, your pup deserves high-quality dog treats. Here are a few excellent options to help you find your dog's new favorite snack.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Best Dog Treats For Training Wellness Natural Grain Free Puppy Training Treats (6 Ounces) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're training a puppy or an older dog, these bite-sized treats are a healthy reward. They're only four calories per piece, so you can indulge your dog when he learns to sit or stay without worrying about weight gain. Plus, each tiny piece is jam-packed with healthy ingredients like lamb and salmon (which is a natural source of DHA), without artificial colors and flavors or any of the stuff that can cause digestive issues, like grains, gluten, or corn. Helpful review: "I bought these for my 8-week old pup and he took to them immediately. I love that their ingredients are meat and plant-based, not filled with grains. My puppy seems to love the flavor, and the scent is attractive enough to hold his attention but not so much it’s stinky."

2. Best Dog Treats For Teething Pups N-Bone Puppy Teething Rings (7.2 Ounces, 6 Rings) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon For teething pups, these flexible bone rings are a must. For one, they're tough enough to soothe sore gums, yet they're flexible enough that they won't splinter or break while your puppy chews. Each ring is made from natural ingredients, including rice flour, vegetables, and chicken, and is fortified with DHA omega-3 fatty acids. They're also completely free of potentially harmful ingredients like wheat and corn, and each ring is fortified with calcium and other nutrients to help pups grow strong, healthy teeth. Each of these large rings is 100 calories, but keep in mind that it is recommended that you break apart and give smaller and medium size dogs smaller portions of this treat. They are free of artificial colors and preservatives. Helpful review: "My 3 1/2 month old German shepherd puppy is the love of my life but is going through a not so fun teething stage and is chewing everything, including me! I've tried literally every single chew toy and treat that I can find and most only last or keep his attention for a few minutes. As soon as I gave him one of these he ran over to his blanket, [sat] down and chewed for almost an hour! They are his favorite and definitely mine too!"

3. Best Jerky Dog Treat Blue Wilderness Trail Treats All Natural Chicken Jerky Dog Treats (3.25 Ounces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These moist jerky treats are perfect for dogs of all ages. They're made from high-quality chicken without any by-products, and each jerky strip is made of 50 percent crude protein. There are no harmful chemicals, grain, gluten, artificial colors, or flavors in these strips. On top of, that, they're big enough to keep your dog busy for awhile, and they won't splinter down the middle. Each treat contains less than 1 calorie. Helpful review: "I have a 7 year old female English Toy Spaniel. We got her at 14 weeks. She was born with stomach issues so she feels eating is not worth the stomach discomfort. We try every new food or treat hoping we can find one she will eat happily. She looooooves these!!! She begs for these!!! I love these even more since they are also healthy."

4. Best Crunchy Dog Treat Riley's Organic Dog Treats (5 Ounces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These crunchy bone treats are USDA organic certified and are made with only the highest quality ingredients. Ingredients include peanut butter, peanut flour, oat flour, rye flour, and molasses (they also come in apple flavor). That's it! There are zero additives or chemicals in these bones, and they're the perfect size for small and large dogs alike. Plus, it's easy to snap these in half if you want to save part of the treat for later. Each bones contains about six calories. Helpful review: "This is the only treat I purchase largely because this is the only treat one of my dogs accepts. The ingredients are completely cruelty free and organic. The aroma is lovely yet not overpowering, and it’s clean to touch (not greasy at all). Already the convenient bite size, but you can easily break them in a half as well."

5. Best Treats For Dogs With Allergies Natural Balance L.I.T. Limited Ingredient Treats (14 Ounces) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Thousands of reviewers insist these treats for dogs with allergies are a lifesaver for their pups with food restrictions. For one, they feature limited protein and carbohydrate sources that have been proven safe and healthy for most dogs. These bite-sized treats are made with all-natural venison and sweet potatoes and have no additives, dyes, grains, or chemicals. They're perfect for dogs with digestive issues, but also any skin allergies that may be exacerbated by food. They come in five additional flavors that include brown rice and lamb and sweet potato and fish. They come in two package types: each treat in the "all breeds" pack contains 30 calories, while the "small breed" treats contain eight calories each. Helpful review: "I wanted to get something good for my dogs that wasn’t loaded with fillers and by-products ... They are grain free, apparently great tasting to my dogs (I’ll take their 'word' for it. I also like that it is limited ingredients, because one of my dogs has an allergy to certain ingredients, so I have to be choosy on what he eats. I do like the fact that they are thick, hard to break with your hands kind of treats.This is the first time I have actually seen my Belgian have to lay down and focus on eating the treat. He is actually enjoying it and not eating it just cause it’s there."