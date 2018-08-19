A hot yoga class is a little bit like practicing in a damp, crowded microwave. You probably wish you could just strip down to nothing, but given that indecent exposure is likely frowned upon in most studios, a pair of the best leggings for hot yoga are also a solid option. (They're probably a lot more sanitary, too.)

In most hot yoga classes, including Bikram, the room is typically heated to somewhere around 100 degrees Fahrenheit. You could wear your usual pair of yoga pants, but odds are that they're not made to stand up to that amount of heat, humidity, and sweat. At the very least, you'll be uncomfortable for 90 minutes straight, and worst case scenario, they could even be dangerous.

So what should you wear for hot yoga? Shorts might initially seem like a good idea, but it turns out that having bare, sweaty legs isn't that conducive to balance and effectively holding a pose. As a result, you should be looking for breathable, sweat-wicking fabrics that reaches at least halfway down your calves. Also, keep in mind that thin material might offer better ventilation, but it's also more likely to show underwear lines and get a tad transparent when you bend over. These top-rated leggings are all suitable for hot yoga because they check all of the aforementioned boxes and more.

1 The Best Overall Pick Is Cooling, Well-Made, And Hot-Yogi Approved 90 Degree By Reflex Yoga Capris $15-$45 Amazon Buy Now With over 3,300 reviews, 90 Degree By Reflex yoga pants are easily one of the most popular options on Amazon. That's because they're well-made yet affordable, with most of their many color and size options coming in at around $20. Most importantly, the features that make them great for a typical yoga class — like the flat, no-chafe seams and the sweat-wicking four-way stretch fabric — also mean they're ideal for hot yoga. Reviewers absolutely love them because they don't ride up, they breathe really well, and they don't "get that heavy or soggy feel when you sweat." They're available in two lengths and dozens of colors, plus they come with a 30-day money-back warranty, no questions asked. Available sizes: XS-XL

2 Even Though It’s Wallet-Friendly, This Budget Pick Handles Sweat Like A Champ VIV Collection Signature Leggings $12 Amazon Buy Now It took two years of research to develop the ideal fabric, but given that these VIV Collection Signature leggings are now a number one new release, I'd say it was worth it. Even though they offer tons of stretch and elasticity alongside some moderate compression, these things handle sweat like a champ because they're surprisingly lightweight and breathable. They even have a hidden pocket in the waistband and you can get them in over 40 colors, designs, and lengths. On top of it all, they're available for an incredible price and people say they just "laugh off the hot studio heat." Available sizes: S-3XL

3 This Pair Is Thin, But Not See-Through Baleaf Women's High Waist Yoga Pants $13-$23 Amazon Buy Now Thin yoga pants can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, they're cool and breathable, but on the other, they're not an ideal pick when you're looking to avoid transparency and panty lines. These high waist yoga pants from Baleaf are definitely "thin enough to keep cool," but they retain their color, opacity, and shape while you're in downward dog. They also have flatlock seams to reduce chafing, a gusseted crotch for a better range of movement, and a moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and cool. Available sizes: XS-2XL

4 Since It’s Made Primarily From Bamboo, This Pair Is Breathable, Sweat-Wicking, And Soft Fishers Finery Ecofabric Bamboo Pants $40 Amazon Buy Now Bamboo is considered one of the best fabrics for workout clothing because it dries fast, wicks away moisture, allows for optimal breathability, and might even be able to fight bacteria. Since they're made from an eco-friendly blend that features 60 percent bamboo viscose, these Fishers Finery Ecofabric pants are especially great for hot yoga. They draw perspiration away from the skin and allow it to evaporate quickly, keeping you cool and comfortable all throughout your class. You can get them in six colors, and reviewers say they have "enough stretch to do all the poses comfortably," but won't get in your way despite their looser-fitting shape. Available sizes: XS Petite-XL Tall

5 If You’re Looking For More Ventilation, Consider A Wide Leg Junlan Wide-Leg Yoga Leggings $17 Amazon Buy Now When it comes to hot yoga, you definitely want a sweat-wicking fabric, but some people dislike the constricting feeling that usually accompanies skin-tight yoga pants. Junlan wide-leg leggings are made with a quick-dry technology that keeps you cool and stops microbes from forming — but the loose-fitting legs also allow for optimal ventilation and a full range of movement during poses. "Perfect for hot yoga," says one reviewer who was in need of a pair that wouldn't roll down or ride up. "The fabric is soft and super stretchy... I have bought tons of yoga pants, and thus far, these are the best." Available sizes: S-XXL