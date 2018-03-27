A whole lot of us are unapologetically living our best lives in leggings and loving every minute of it. The only thing that can make wearing leggings instead of, say, tight, chafing jeans or constricting dresses, about a million times better is wearing the best leggings with a smartphone pocket.

Which brings us to our unapologetic love of pockets.

It's a well-known fact that trying on a dress or skirt and then discovering the happiest secret — that its designer was amazing enough to add pockets — is pretty much the best thing that can ever happen in any dressing room, ever. Now, add those pockets to leggings that you wear to yoga class, while running, or while kicking back on the couch at a friend's house, and it's no shock that pockets on leggings is a very good (some might say genius) idea.

Why on Earth should you have to drag around a purse or gym bag when leggings with a pocket big enough for your smartphone exist? Or maybe you're the type of person who prefers to keep your phone far away from gym floors, but you still struggle to find a safe place for your locker key and the debit card you need to buy that after-workout smoothie. These 10 leggings with pockets provide the perfect solution: they're among the best workout leggings on Amazon and their thoughtful designers loved us enough to include pockets that are big enough to actually be functional.

Can you think of a legit reason you don't need these leggings in your life?

1 The Overall Best: The Leggings With The Widest Range Of Sizes (And TWO Pockets Big Enough To Fit Your Phone!) Amazon Core 10 Onstride Run High Waist Tights $69 AmazonBuy Now Not only do these leggings have a side panel packet on the upper thigh, they also have a zippered back packet. Both are perfect for storing your keys, cash, cards, and your phone while you work out (or just hang out — because leggings are just for the gym). The mesh panels behind the knees aren't merely a stylish detail either, they makes these legging extremely breathable to keep you cool while you're working up a sweat. These leggings are made with four-way stretch and medium-weight fabric and are described as all-season pants. They are available in an incredible range of sizes including short, regular and tall sizes all of which come in both straight and plus sizes — only leaving out petites (but don't worry, we have an awesome pair for you on this list, too). For the perfect fit, these also have an internal drawcord on the waist to make them more snug and comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large (Short, Tall, and Regular)

For sizes 1X - 3X (Short, Tall, and Regular) check here.

2 The Pair With Most Colors And Styles: High-Waisted Leggings That Come In More Than 30 Shades, Patterns, And Lengths Amazon Ododos High Waist Pocket Yoga Pants $19-21 AmazonBuy Now If you're someone who wants options, this pair of high-waisted leggings has you covered. Available in 30 shades and styles, you can choose between full-length or capri-cut leggings in colors ranging from hot pink to heather gray. They feature side pockets deep enough to fit a smartphone and car keys, and they're made from an opaque blend of spandex, polyester, and nylon and have four-way stretch, a crotch gusset, and moisture-wicking capabilities. Available sizes: Small - XX Large

3.The Best Compression Leggings: A Pair Of Moisture-Wicking Tights With A Back Pocket In The Waistband Amazon PUMA Women's Everyday Train Graphic Leggings $60 AmazonBuy Now Thanks to the interlock material, these PUMA workout tights offer total compression to help promote better blood circulation, which is important if you have a muscle injury or inflammation and want to power through your workout without additional pain. They're also made with a moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you dry and comfortable and they boast a zippered back pocket large enough for a smartphone. Available sizes: X Small - X-Large

4 The Most Comfortable Pair: Full-Length Leggings With Unique Waist And A Zippered Back Pocket Amazon Core 10 The Ballerina Plus Size Tight $69 AmazonBuy Now These gorgeous, high-quality leggings stand apart from the rest, thanks to their comfortable cross-waist design, four-way stretch, and stylish ruching from knee to ankle. A pocket located at the center back waistband is roomy enough for a smartphone, cards, cash, and keys. They come in sizes extra small to 24W and their moisture-wicking nylon/spandex blend will keep you cool during any workout. Available sizes: 1X - 3X

For sizes X-Small - X-Large check here.

5.The Most Stylish Pair: Mesh Leggings That Are Functional And Fashion-Forward Amazon Imido Mesh Running Pants With Pockets $11-17 AmazonBuy Now Go for a run, sweat less, and give your keys and money the perfect hiding spot with these mesh running pants with a deep side pocket for your smartphone. The breathable material and mesh panels are genius for keeping you cool, while a high and wide waistband provides a snug fit that stays securely in place. These pants come in capri and shorts styles as well, and the mini pockets o those styles — which may be too small for a phone — are just right for storing small items. Available sizes: Small - X-Large