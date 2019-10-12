If you've ever spent time tugging or pulling up a strapless bra that's slipping, then you know they can be a true pain. In contrast to these traditional strapless options, a great longline bra can give you more support and stability, so you spend less time adjusting your bra and more time enjoying your strapless look. That's why owning one of the best longline strapless bras is truly a wardrobe revelation.

Some background: Because longline bras have an extremely wide waistband, they give you more leverage without digging into your skin so it can hold you up all day long. But there are a lot of options out there, and not every longline bra is worth your money. So, what should you look for in a longline bra?

Keep your style preferences in mind, first and foremost. If you can't stand underwire strapless bras, you'll want to be on the lookout for a longline option that features wireless cups. Or if you'd rather not add another standard beige bra to your wardrobe, there are plenty of lacy longline bras that are both fun and functional.

When it comes down to it, deciding which longline strapless bras actually live up to the hype can be tough. But I've done some of the legwork for you and can say the six bras below are some of the best longline strapless bras you can buy.

1. A Super Soft Option That's Completely Seamless Yummie Women's Peyton Strapless Bra $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This standard strapless bra is so comfortable and supportive that you won't have to worry about it throughout the day. For one, it's completely seamless all the way around — there isn't even a closure in the back. You slide this bra on like a sports bra: Adjust and go. The fabric is ultra soft and flexible, and the wireless cups support you as you move without stretching out. It's also constructed with a fabric blend with 20% spandex to hold you in and move with you. Amazon reviewers confirm that while this bra fits a little snugly at first, it slowly conforms to your shape so you're supported. You can get it in three neutral colors. What fans say: "Wow never in my life did I think I would find a strapless bra I love so much. But I did and it's this one. Regular strapless bras with the underwire tend to cut into my skin below my breast and make me have that muffin top but under your boobs right at your rib cage. Super annoying, this bra has extra fabric that goes over your skin to prevent that from happening. It's literally the best bra I've tried on hands down." Available in sizes: X-Small - Large

2. A Low-Back Bra That's Made With Silicone Felina Women's Essentials Longline Strapless Bra $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this longline strapless bra silky smooth, but it also features silicone cups that won't budge. The fabric itself is stretchy so you can clasp it around your torso, and the cups gently conform to your bust to give it an even bigger lift. Both the front and back of this bra also dip low so you can wear just about anything with it. This has a classic hook clasp in the back to close, and is even constructed with 21% spandex for plenty of security and stretch. Plus, it comes in a wide size range so you can feel confident that you'll find the right fit. What fans say: "Holy Moly! The mother of all strapless bras! This thing is amazing! It's comfortable and brings the "girls" up where they need to be.I was hesitant on the buy but am so glad I did." Available in sizes: 32B - 38DD

3. A Lace Bra That's Extremely Affordable DOBREVA Women's Floral Lace Strapless Bra $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This lace longline bra features delicate boning on the sides and front to hold your boobs in without spilling. The cups are also lightly lined, and there's even silicone lining along the upper band to keep this bra from slipping down over long periods of time. At $20, this strapless option has the look of a much more expensive bra. And, like many options on this list, it comes with removable straps so you can convert this to a more classic look if your outfit plans change. You can get it in one of four colors: white, black, beige, and hot pink. What fans say: "Being bigger chested, I always am looking for a good strapless bra but it's hard to find one that has enough support but still looks natural (I don't love the super padded/structured look and opt for underwire bras usually. Having so many clasps in the back keeps it from sliding down and the underwires offer enough support to give me a bit of lift." Available in sizes: 32A - 38D

4. A Bandeau Option That's Perfect For Smaller Cup Sizes Mae Longline Lace Bandeau Bralette (Sizes A - C Cups) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This bandeau bralette is designed with intricate Chantilly lace, yet it's also constructed with spandex so it won't scratch your skin. On top of that, the bandeau itself is lightly lined and has elastic built into the top and bottom seams to keep you (and the bra) in place. Where this design really starts to differ is in the back, where an open slit allows you to get some airflow and keeps you from sweating through your bra on hot days. Pictured here in hot pink, this bra also comes in neutrals as well as a range of other colors to match your outfit or style. The only drawback? While the size range spans from extra small to extra large, the manufacturer will be the first to say this bandeau is best for cup sizes A to C. What fans say: "This is not quite a bra but I think it's even better - it's soft, holds in place and gives me support. Plus it's pretty and sexy! There is elastic on the top so it stays in place but does not strangle you and a VERY light padding so nothing shows through." Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5. An Anti-Slip Option That Has Removable Straps Leonisa Strapless Longline Bra $45 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter which way you wear this versatile longline bra — it won't move an inch. It's made from trademarked "PowerSlim" fabric, which offers slight compression without pinching. The cups are padded to give you a little extra lift, and the straps are easily removable and adjustable. You can wear this bra strapless one day and with criss-cross straps the next. Plus, the adhesive line on the upper band of the cups ensures there's no slippage whatsoever. What fans say: "I really enjoy the solid construction and the flattering effect on your figure if you are full-busted. I like the cup shape, mild push up, and insurance that 6 rows provides (when strapless)." Available in sizes: 34B - 40C