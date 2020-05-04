Mixing bowls are one item in the kitchen home chefs reach for over and over, and the best microwavable mixing bowls are durable and versatile enough for everything from cooking to reheating to serving. When it comes to a bowl you can safely microwave, considering the material is key. And while stainless steel bowls have their perks, they’re typically not microwaveable. Instead, consider these materials:

Now that you know what to look for, scroll on for a few great options on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Glass Mixing Bowl Simax Glassware 2.6 Quart Glass Mixing Bowl $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Because this glass mixing bowl is made from extra-durable borosilicate glass, not only can it go into the microwave, it can also go from the freezer directly into the oven without cracking under the temperature change. The streamlined look allows it to easily transition from a humble mixing bowl to an elegant serving dish. The generous 2.6-quart size of this bowl allows users to tackle a variety of jobs but it's also available in 0.9-, 1.8-, and 3.6-quart sizes. Plus, this bowl is dishwasher safe, making cleanup is a breeze. “Perfect for microwave and oven. But, also looks great on the dinner table with a large mixed salad for dinner! No regrets with this multipurpose bowl,” one user wrote.

2. This Budget-Friendly Plastic Mixing Bowl Set Gourmet Home Products 6-Piece Nested Polypropylene Mixing Bowl Set $19 | Amazon See On Amazon While plastic mixing bowls aren’t always known for their ability to stand up to microwaves, this affordable bowl set is made of polypropylene, a thermoplastic polymer that's microwave-safe. Plus, it's also BPA-free and nontoxic. With six pieces ranging in size from 0.32 to 5.8 quarts, the bowls are dishwasher and freezer safe, too. Choose from 8 color combos. "They're sturdy and don't bend, they do great in the microwave and dishwasher," one user wrote.

3. These High-Sided Glass Bowls That Won’t Make A Mess Anchor Hocking Splashproof Glass Mixing Bowls, 4 Quart (Set of 2) $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Save yourself some cleanup time by opting for a high-sided mixing bowl. With its tapered design, this glass mixing bowl comfortably rests against the palm of your hand for a better grip while mixing, and it’s available in multiple sizes ranging from 1 quart to 4 quarts. With two large bowls for less than $20 each, they're also a pretty good deal. However, be aware that these bowls are made from soda-lime glass which isn't as strong as those made from borosilicate glass. But, plenty of shoppers haven't had any problems. "This is a set of two bowls that are perfect for making oatmeal in the microwave. The sides are high and sloped so the oatmeal climbs the sides without bubbling over," one customer wrote. They're also dishwasher-safe.

4. A Set Of Glass Mixing Bowls With Lids Pyrex 4-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set $43 | Amazon See On Amazon This four-piece mixing bowl set comes with lids for easy storage and range in size from 3 cups to 4.5 quarts. You get a pretty ribbed design on the outside, but they are smooth on the inside for easier mixing. And in addition to being microwave-safe, you can put the bowls in the dishwasher and freezer, too. Pyrex is a household name when it comes to glassware. However, while Pyrex mixing bowls used to be made with durable borosilicate glass, they are now made with cheaper soda-lime glass which is more prone to shattering. But with a 4.7-star rating, most customers have been happy with this set.

5. A Beautiful Ceramic Mixing Bowl Set Dowan Bowls Set (Set Of 4) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These beautiful ceramic mixing bowls are made with durable lead-free, AB-grade porcelain. They're chip-resistant, they also have a slight curve to the body, offering a better grip while in use. These ceramic mixing bowls come in a set ranging in size from 0.375 to 2 quarts, and they are safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, oven and freezer. "This is the second round of bowls we've purchased, not because they've broken, because we use them so much and needed another set! Good size variation, microwave and dishwasher safe," one customer wrote. However, while these bowls are quite durable, the manufacturer warns that rapid temperature changes can cause the bowls to fail, and users should use caution, never moving a bowl directly from the refrigerator to a hot oven.