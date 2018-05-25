There's a common misconception that natural cleansers are reserved only for those with reactive skin — and it makes sense why. The best natural face cleansers are typically made without the things that trigger sensitive skin types, like preservatives and fragrances. These cleansers have a reputation for being more stripped down, and not so chock-full of the active ingredients that those with oily, dry, or acne-prone skin tend to reach for.

Well, allow me to dispel those ideas. Natural face cleansers can be beneficial for every skin type out there. The thing to remember? Just because an ingredient is natural doesn't mean its less effective. For example, spearmint can be an amazing skin brightener, while tea tree is incredible for treating zits. And while there may be nothing wrong with chemically-derived skin care ingredients, it's never a bad idea to test drive something a little more natural. You may find that your skin reacts better to these ingredients in the long run.

So if you're ready to switch up your cleanser, you're in the right place. Ahead, I round up the best natural face cleansers for just about every skin type out there. Hey — going au natural can be good.

1 The Overall Best: A Natural Cleanser That's Suitable For All Skin Types At A Good Price Amazon Christina Moss Naturals Organic Face Wash $23 AmazonBuy Now With 1,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, this all-natural face cleanser is a fan-favorite for precisely one reason: it works for pretty much everyone. So whether your skin is oily, dry, or prone to sensitivity, this face wash is the perfect addition to your daily skin care regimen. With a completely hypoallergenic and 100 percent natural formula, you can feel good about putting this cleanser on your face once or even twice daily. One fan raves, "the face wash is awesome at prepping your skin for the day, or for a good nights sleep to rejuvenate your skin."

2 The Splurge: A Fan-Favorite Cleanser That Works For All Skin Types Amazon Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser $82 AmazonBuy Now Tata Harper is the fairy godmother of natural skin care. (Fun fact: She grows her own ingredients on her very own farm.) And her Regenerating Cleanser is a fan-favorite for a reason. While it comes at a higher price than the cleanser above, this bottle cleanses, clarifies, and tones, thanks to a whole host of natural ingredients. Aloe keeps your skin soft, while apricot powder buffs away dead skin cells. You can also use this cleanser as a mini mask. After lathering it up, leave it on your face for a few minutes before rinsing. You'll get an extra dose of exfoliating without drying or irritation.

3 The Most Affordable: A Cleaner That Works Especially Well For Removing Makeup Amazon Pacifica Beauty Sea Foam Complete Face Wash $5 AmazonBuy Now Since natural cleansers don't tend to contain harsh soaps, folks who use them usually need to double-cleanse with something that breaks down their makeup. At just $5 (I couldn't believe it either), this facial cleanser is a one-step product you'll never want to be without. But if multiple bottles isn't part of your routine, reach for Pacifica Beauty Sea Foam Complete Face Wash. With the help of coconut water and algae extract, this wash whisks away makeup in one easy wash. No scrubbing, no double-cleansing, and no harsh sulfates to dry out your skin. Win, win, win.

4 The Best For Acne: A Face Cleanser That Works Wonders On Breakout-Prone Skin Amazon The Yellow Bird Peppermint Tea Tree Soap Bar $10 AmazonBuy Now While salicylic acid and glycolic acid are known as the crown jewels when it comes to acne-fighting ingredients, don't sleep on Mother Nature. Tea tree and peppermint are two incredible, natural ingredients that can help clear your breakouts. And these two are the heroes in The Yellow Bird's Peppermint Tea Tree Soap Bar. The peppermint is chock-full of antioxidants, which heal skin, while tea tree helps to actually shrink zits from the inside out. Bonus: This bar can also be used on your body, helping to clear stubborn bacne, too.

5 The Best For Dry Skin: A Cleansing Milk Perfect For Moisturizing and Hydrating Your Skin Amazon Tammy Fender Cleansing Milk $55 AmazonBuy Now The unfortunate thing about dry skin? Cleansers can exacerbate the issue, thanks to drying surfactants which are used to stimulate foamy lathers in traditional soaps. That's why you want to reach for a rich, creamy milk — like Tammy Fender Cleansing Milk. Unlike a cleanser with a lot of bubbles, this milk gently removes impurities without drying your skin out. And lavender works to soothe your skin, leaving behind smooth, balanced skin that feels seriously hydrated.