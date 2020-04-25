If you’re tired of cleaning up fuzz and lint every time you cuddle up with your blanket or throw, look no further than the best non-shedding blankets. These blankets are simply higher quality than their competitors, with a tighter construction that means they're less likely to lose fibers.

It falls on me to inform you that every fabric sheds over time, regardless of whether it’s natural or synthetic. But if you want a blanket that sheds less than most, the best piece of advice I can offer is that you should try not to skimp when it comes to cost. This is one of those times when it’s truly worth shelling out a little more cash to ensure that you’re getting a good quality, durable product. If a blanket is a really good deal (think: $20 or less for a bedding-sized blanket), it’s more likely to be made from lower quality fabric with a loose textile construction — and therefore more likely to shed. When the textile is loosely constructed, the fibers are more likely to get damaged and break off, leading to shedding. In addition to looking for blankets with a higher price point, opt for ones with glowing user reviews, as well as manufacturer money-back guarantees or warranties that ensure you won’t get stuck with a blanket you don’t love.

With all this in mind, these six blankets will keep unsightly, inconvenient shedding to a minimum, helping you keep your home (and yourself) fuzz-free.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Blanket That Won't Shed The Connecticut Home Company Luxury Faux Fur Blanket $43 | Amazon See On Amazon This blanket from The Connecticut Home Company is about as cozy as it gets. It has a thick faux fur fabric on one side and a soft sherpa material on the other. Any blanket that’s super fuzzy is going to have more loose fibers and therefore more shedding, but according to both the manufacturer and reviewers, this one sheds less than expected. When you need to give your blanket a cleaning, toss it in the washing machine on cold and tumble dry it on low. If you weren't already sold on it, get this: it comes with a 10-year no-hassle guarantee from the manufacturer. In addition to this faux-fur version, it comes in a shag material and a velvet one. It's available in twin, full/queen, king, and throw sizes, and in over 30 different colors across the different size and material variations. Positive Amazon review: “This is the most comfortable and soft throw I’ve ever owned! Washed well, does not shed. I will purchase more as needed for gifts. Love Love Love it!!”

2. An Inexpensive Blanket That Won’t Shed Utopia Bedding Sherpa Bed Blanket $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a budget blanket, this Utopia Bedding Sherpa Bed Blanket is a fantastic option that still doesn't shed, according to reviewers. It's shrink-resistant and reversible, with sherpa-style fabric on one side and a flannel fleece on the other. It doesn't come with a warranty or guarantee (at this economical price, that’s not entirely surprising), but several reviewers have cited the blanket's durability. It features a 2-inch seam with double-needle stitching to reinforce the edges, and it's safe to throw in the washer and dryer. This sherpa blanket comes in two colors (navy and gray) and four sizes (twin, queen, king, and throw). Positive Amazon review: “I love this throw. It’s super soft and lightweight, but also keeps you very warm. I love how it doesn’t shed either.”

3. A Weighted Blanket That Won't Shed Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket & Removable Cover $110 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 11,000 five-star reviews, it's safe to say that the Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket & Removable Cover is tried and true. The blanket itself has a cotton exterior, but slip it into the removable “minky” duvet cover and it transforms into a warm, fuzzy version of itself. It comes in a variety of weights ranging from 5 pounds to 30 pounds, as well as sizes ranging from 36 by 48 inches to 86 by 92 inches. It's also available in six colors, including the neutral gray pictured above. If you find yourself less than 100% satisfied with their weighted blanket, Quility will give you a full refund. Positive Amazon review: “The cover washed nicely with no shrinking or shedding. Sleeping with a weighted blanket is one of the most comforting things. If you have trouble falling asleep or tossing and turning this is a great solution.”

4. A Heated Blanket That Won't Shed Hyde Lane Premium Faux Fur Heated Blanket $58 | Amazon See On Amazon Hyde Lane guarantees that this Premium Faux Fur Heated Blanket is designed to last and won’t shed fibers — and if it does, they’ll send you a new one. The outside of the blanket is a soft, faux-fur material made with “micro-woven fibers.” (It also comes in a soft sherpa material.) It offers three different heat settings which you can easily adjust with the LED controller, plus it has an auto shutoff function to keep you safe. With 11 colors and two sizes (50 by 60 inches and 60 by 70 inches) to choose from, you can certainly find a version of this electric blanket that's just right for you. Positive Amazon review: “So soft and comfy to have in your bed every night that it’s chilly out. The heating function works great and the blanket does not shed. Would buy again!”

5. A Cable Knit Blanket That Won't Shed Longhui bedding Grey Knitted Throw Blanket $37 | Amazon See On Amazon I love the luxe look of this Longhui bedding knitted throw blanket — it's the kind of blanket that goes beautifully with every kind of decor. It's made of machine-washable 100% cotton and comes with a laundry bag you can use to keep your blanket from sustaining any damage in the wash that could lead to premature pilling and shedding. It comes in two sizes (50 by 60 inches and 60 by 80 inches) and seven colors, including neutral grays, a soft pink, and a couple of eye-catching yellows. If you don't love Longui's blanket, you can return it within 30 days for a refund. Positive Amazon review: “This throw has a neutral medium grey color and a nice chunky knit texture which is very stretchy. I’ve been using it more and more as the temperatures drop and find it very comfortable as a cover up. The cotton yarn [...] appears to be of good quality with no loose ends or stray fibers.”