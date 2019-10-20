It's no secret that good hair days start in the shower with a good shampoo. But what may come as a surprise is that many drugstore brands produce equally as amazing shampoos as their more expensive, salon-favored counterparts. Take OGX, for example. This cult-favorite brand is beloved for its range of top-quality shampoos that almost all cost less than $10. But obviously, you still want to choose a formula that's suited to your particular hair type, which is where this guide to the best OGX shampoos comes in.

No matter which bottle from OGX you choose, all of the brand's shampoos are formulated without two of the most common sulfates that are credited with stripping your hair of moisture and even causing scalp irritation: sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate. (Some of the brand's shampoos do contain ammonium laureth sulfate; however, ALS is a much milder type of sulfate, and only one shampoo on this list — the Weightless Hydration + Coconut Water Shampoo — contains ALS.)

Besides the ALS factor, choosing the right OGX shampoo for you mainly comes down to your specific hair goals and concerns. Are you after thicker, fuller-looking hair? Are you aiming to treat dandruff? Or are you hoping to repair damage with a nourishing and strengthening shampoo? Ahead, you'll find six of the best OGX shampoos that tackle all of these concerns and more.

1. Best OGX Shampoo For Damaged Hair OGX Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil Shampoo $6 | Amazon See On Amazon If your hair is showing signs of damage in the form of split ends or frizz, the OGX Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil Shampoo will help smooth out those signs (literally) while protecting your hair from further damage as it grows out. Hydrolyzed keratin is the star ingredient here, which is able to coat and penetrate the hair shaft to help fill in any gaps and create the appearance of smoother, shinier hair. It also rebuilds the hair's protective layer to improve its strength and elasticity, which is helpful if you're trying to grow out your hair because it's less likely to break or split. Then, OGX added argan oil into the formula, which, in addition to moisturizing the hair and scalp, helps further protect hair from damage thanks to its antioxidant-rich makeup.

2. Best OGX Clarifying Shampoo OGX Purifying + Charcoal Detox Shampoo $7 | Amazon See On Amazon When your hair is constantly being weighed down by styling products (and, yes, dry shampoo counts as a styling product), it will start to act up. If you notice that your hair feels greasy, heavy, itchy, or just seems lifeless, chances are you're in need of a deep clean. Enter: the OGX Purifying + Charcoal Detox Shampoo. Because it's a clarifying shampoo, you only need to use it once weekly to benefit from its deep-cleansing abilities. In this formula, charcoal powder and kaolin clay double down on removing buildup and grease, which helps your hair look cleaner, shinier, and fuller after each wash.

3. Best OGX Shampoo For Dry Hair OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Shampoo $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If your hair is lacking moisture, OGX actually makes several coconut oil-infused formulas to help, but their Nourishing + Coconut Milk Shampoo gets the most love on Amazon — and it probably has something to do with its trio of mega-moisturizing ingredients. Everyone's beloved coconut oil is at the top of the ingredients list, which helps restore moisture, enhance shine, and prevent protein loss. But this shampoo also includes hydrolyzed milk protein and egg protein, which provide further hair-nourishing, shine-enhancing abilities. With continued use, expect smoother, bouncier, more manageable hair.

4. Best OGX Shampoo For Oily Hair OGX Weightless Hydration + Coconut Water Shampoo $5 | Amazon See On Amazon For fine and oily hair types, it's all about finding a shampoo that leaves your hair clean without stripping it of its natural oils or, alternatively, weighing your hair down. The OGX Weightless Hydration + Coconut Water Shampoo strikes the perfect balance, using coconut water and coconut oil to keep your hair hydrated and silky while still feeling lightweight. Reviewers rave about its shine-enhancing abilities and clean, tropical-inspired scent.