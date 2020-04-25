An organic lip stain is a foolproof way to give lips a long-lasting pop of color while still feeling confident about the ingredients that went into that stunning shade of wine red or bubblegum pink. But hunting down the best organic lip stains presents a unique challenge. Here are some things to consider while shopping:

What Makes A Lip Stain Organic?

The Food and Drug Administration doesn't regulate the term “organic” in regards to cosmetics, but the United States Department of Agriculture offers certification if the product contains agricultural ingredients. There are also third-party organizations that offer certification, like NSF/ANSI 305 and the International Natural and Organic Cosmetics Association (NATRUE). But even then — your pool of options will be small.

If you're willing to be a little less strict, you can expand your search with products made with a blend of clean, eco-friendly, and natural ingredients that contain minimal synthetics. I've included a few of those options to go along with some certified-organic picks.

Of course — you also want to make sure the lip stain does what it promises to do: give your lips a flush of color while staying put for hours. After some digging — and helpful guidance from reviewers — I found a few options that fit the bill.

2. A Wine Stain That's 3rd-Party Certified Organic PureBIO Lip Tint Red Wine $18 | Amazon See on Amazon For a rich, matte finish, this organic lip stain in wine is third-party certified by NATRUE and Controllo e Certificazione Prodotti Biologici CCPB — an Italy-based organic certification — and is vegan and cruelty-free. Lightweight but formulated for high intensity, the red wine-tinted stain contains lip-nourishing ingredients like cocoa butter, jojoba oil, and vitamin E to keep lips from drying out. According to a reviewer: "Beautiful color, not sticky or drying like others I've tried and doesn't take much of the product to cover lips. It also hasn't came off when drinking."

4. A Lip-Plumping Stain In A Popsicle-Worthy Shade NOTO Botanics Organic Multi-Benne Stain $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This botanical lip and cheek stain is packed with organic ingredients like coconut, jojoba oil, and shea butter to keep lips hydrated and protected, while a dash of peppermint oil stimulates circulation to plump up your pout. The peachy-orange lip stain is cruelty-free, and comes in two other colors like the bright red "Oscillate" and the dark, inky red "Genet." Other available shades: Oscillate, Genet According to a reviewer: “After applying my face oil and my sheer coverage tinted sunscreen, this lip and cheek stain gives me a natural look that is fresh and dewy...

5. A Natural Lip & Cheek Stain Formulated With Beets Fat and the Moon All Natural/Organic Lip + Cheek Stain $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This cruelty-free lip stain gets its rich color from beets and alkanet root for a wine-berry shade that one reviewer has said is universally flattering. Organic rose geranium oil protects lips. But although it uses many organic ingredients, not all of them are organic. Keep in mind: Alkanet root gives off an earthy, herbaceous flavor. The buildable lip stain doubles as a blush, so you can get an all-over glow. According to a reviewer: “Beautiful. Love this lip and cheek stain. Looks great on all different skin tones, don’t let the price deter you. It’s worth it.”

6. A USDA-Certified Organic Tinted Lip Balm Set Good Behind The Glam Tinted Lip Balm Set (4-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a more sheer flush of color, this USDA-certified organic tinted lip balm set is a sure bet. The set includes four colors in buildable shades: berry, pink, a sparkly quartz, and clear. With ingredients like argan oil and vitamin E, the the balms leave lips hydrated and protected, but since they're not stains, they won't stay on your lips for hours. According to a reviewer: “Love how all 3 colors give me the perfect amount of color to finish off my makeup look all while making my lips feel moisturized! These lip balms will be a 'must have' in my makeup bag and will be perfect additions to gifts for friends!”