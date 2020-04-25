An organic lip stain is a foolproof way to give lips a long-lasting pop of color while still feeling confident about the ingredients that went into that stunning shade of wine red or bubblegum pink. But hunting down the best organic lip stains presents a unique challenge. Here are some things to consider while shopping:
What Makes A Lip Stain Organic?
The Food and Drug Administration doesn't regulate the term “organic” in regards to cosmetics, but the United States Department of Agriculture offers certification if the product contains agricultural ingredients. There are also third-party organizations that offer certification, like NSF/ANSI 305 and the International Natural and Organic Cosmetics Association (NATRUE). But even then — your pool of options will be small.
If you're willing to be a little less strict, you can expand your search with products made with a blend of clean, eco-friendly, and natural ingredients that contain minimal synthetics. I've included a few of those options to go along with some certified-organic picks.
Of course — you also want to make sure the lip stain does what it promises to do: give your lips a flush of color while staying put for hours. After some digging — and helpful guidance from reviewers — I found a few options that fit the bill.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
1. An Organic Lip Stain Reviewers Say "Actually Lasts"
This organic lip stain is both California Organic Products Act-compliant and certified organic by NSF/ANSI 305. Available in shades from the rich shade of marsala mauve shown here to a salsa red and beige camel, the long-lasting formula won't dry lips out, thanks to ingredients like jojoba seed oil and shea butter. The formula is cruelty-free, vegan, and free of common synthetics.
- Other available shades: Kauai, Camel, Purple Reign, On Pointe, Crushed Bloom, Hero, Mousse, Salsa
According to a reviewer: “I decided to switch to safer cosmetics this year but it's so hard to find organic/natural makeup that actually does what it's supposed to do. Most lipsticks or glosses either fade away immediately or the color is way off. This is a beautiful rich shade of mauve that's very buildable and actually lasts.”
2. A Wine Stain That's 3rd-Party Certified Organic
For a rich, matte finish, this organic lip stain in wine is third-party certified by NATRUE and Controllo e Certificazione Prodotti Biologici CCPB — an Italy-based organic certification — and is vegan and cruelty-free. Lightweight but formulated for high intensity, the red wine-tinted stain contains lip-nourishing ingredients like cocoa butter, jojoba oil, and vitamin E to keep lips from drying out.
According to a reviewer: "Beautiful color, not sticky or drying like others I've tried and doesn't take much of the product to cover lips. It also hasn't came off when drinking."
3. A Smear-Proof Liquid Lipstick That's USDA Organic
This USDA-approved organic liquid lipstick is available in a pink-red color reminiscent of strawberry bubblegum, and colors like mango and rose. Plus, the formula is totally buildable formula and packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that keep lips hydrated and protected.
According to a reviewer: “This product is amazing. [...] Lip Ink truly does not wear off! This color in particular stays on all day long. I apply it once in the morning, and by the late afternoon it still looks perfect. If I'm going out at night, I may touch it up just a bit."
4. A Lip-Plumping Stain In A Popsicle-Worthy Shade
This botanical lip and cheek stain is packed with organic ingredients like coconut, jojoba oil, and shea butter to keep lips hydrated and protected, while a dash of peppermint oil stimulates circulation to plump up your pout. The peachy-orange lip stain is cruelty-free, and comes in two other colors like the bright red "Oscillate" and the dark, inky red "Genet."
According to a reviewer: “After applying my face oil and my sheer coverage tinted sunscreen, this lip and cheek stain gives me a natural look that is fresh and dewy...
5. A Natural Lip & Cheek Stain Formulated With Beets
This cruelty-free lip stain gets its rich color from beets and alkanet root for a wine-berry shade that one reviewer has said is universally flattering. Organic rose geranium oil protects lips. But although it uses many organic ingredients, not all of them are organic. Keep in mind: Alkanet root gives off an earthy, herbaceous flavor. The buildable lip stain doubles as a blush, so you can get an all-over glow.
According to a reviewer: “Beautiful. Love this lip and cheek stain. Looks great on all different skin tones, don’t let the price deter you. It’s worth it.”
6. A USDA-Certified Organic Tinted Lip Balm Set
If you're looking for a more sheer flush of color, this USDA-certified organic tinted lip balm set is a sure bet. The set includes four colors in buildable shades: berry, pink, a sparkly quartz, and clear. With ingredients like argan oil and vitamin E, the the balms leave lips hydrated and protected, but since they're not stains, they won't stay on your lips for hours.
According to a reviewer: “Love how all 3 colors give me the perfect amount of color to finish off my makeup look all while making my lips feel moisturized! These lip balms will be a 'must have' in my makeup bag and will be perfect additions to gifts for friends!”
Also Nice To Have: A USDA-Certified Organic Lip Balm Set In Delicious Flavors
When you want to take a break from color, opt for this affordable set of hydrating, USDA-certified organic lip balms. Formulated with organic sunflower oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E, the deeply hydrating balms help replenish moisture to dry, cracked lips. The set comes with six delicious flavors: Tahitian vanilla, tropical coconut, eucalyptus mint, cherry bomb, tangy citrus, and strawberry bliss.
According to a reviewer: “I honestly wasn't expecting much but they are completely worth it. They are very soothing, they make my lips feel great, they smell and taste great (my favorite is the coconut and the eucalyptus one), I love the ingredients, everything about these are great.”