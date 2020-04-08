Pie crust, pizza dough, strudel: No matter what you're baking, the best pastry mats will help streamline your prep process and give you the most delicious results possible. To that end, you'll want to consider whether you want a pastry mat or pastry board and which materials you prefer to use.

Pastry Mats vs Pastry Boards

Your first choice will be between a silicone pastry mat and a traditional pastry board. Since silicone mats are heat-resistant, you can actually prep and bake on them, which cuts down on cleanup time and the use of baking sprays. They're also dishwasher-safe, odor-resistant, and roll up for compact storage. However, since most of them contain fiberglass, they're no longer food safe if the core becomes exposed while cutting with a knife.

Pastry boards are a more classic choice (think: Parisian patisserie), and materials like granite and marble have temperature-regulating properties that keep pastry cool while you're working with it. Some pastry boards — like granite — are oven-safe, but other materials, like wood, are not. And keep in mind: Pastry boards tend be more expensive, heavier, and require a bit more care and upkeep.

Pros And Cons

Silicone baking mats: As mentioned, these are low maintenance, oven-safe, and easy to clean.

Granite pastry board: Granite is nonstick and temperature-resistant. It's also oven-safe and can even double as a pizza stone.

Marble pastry board: Marble is an aesthetically elegant choice, with nonstick and temperature-resistant properties. It does however, require some gentleness, as it can chip, crack, and absorb oils.

Wood pastry board: A hardwood board is durable and makes for a great cutting surface. There is some upkeep involved, as it needs an application of butcher oil from time to time.

Ready to get kneading? Here's a breakdown of the best pastry mats:

1. The Best Overall Kitzini Silicone Baking Mats (Set of 2) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Offering amazing convenience, these pastry mats seamlessly move from prep on your countertop to your oven for baking, and finally — to your dishwasher for easy cleanup. They're freezer-safe and heat-resistant up to 450 degrees, and the mesh core evenly distributes heat for consistent results. Since they're nonstick, there's no need for greasing or cooking spray, and they can also be used for roasting. But remember to keep an eye on your cutting: Once the fiberglass core is penetrated, you'll have to replace. These mats have consistently high ratings and each set comes with two. Dishwasher-safe: yes

Oven-safe: yes

Size: 16.5x11.6 inches

Weight: 8 ounces Fans say: "The cookies on the Kitzini mat were perfectly done throughout, even on the bottom. Not only that, they slid off the pan way easier and the mats wash up easily as well. Highly recommend!"

2. The Best Silicone Pastry Mat With Measurements Green Rain Silicone Pastry Mat $12 | Amazon See on Amazon With English and metric measurements as well as conversions printed right there on the surface, this silicone pastry mat makes baking a breeze — no more pulling out a ruler or reaching for your phone with doughy hands to calculate. Like the last product, it's oven- and dishwasher-safe, but you'll want to be wary of using a sharp knife to cut while using it. Choose from four sizes. Dishwasher-safe: yes

Oven-safe: yes

Size: four options

Weight: 2.6 ounces Fans say: "The measurements and conversion tables are useful, but the best thing is the mat itself. [...] I use this mat to make sourdough bread. (I also use it for pizza dough.) I can knead and form dough, and it does not slip. Not at all! It sticks like it's glued down, but lifts easily for removal or repositioning."

3. The Best Granite Pastry Board Black Rock Grill Granite Pastry Stone $70 | Amazon See on Amazon This granite pastry board (which has the benefit of doubling as a pizza stone) stays nice and cool while you're prepping dough, and — once in the oven — evenly distributes heat for consistent baking. It's heavy duty and fairly resistant to chips and scratches, but you will want to be gentle with it. The stone comes with a chrome rest that makes transfer from the counter to the oven easy, and it works great to keep the hot stone from scorching any surfaces once it's out of the oven. Dishwasher-safe: no

Oven-safe: yes

Size: 27x16 inches

Weight: 17 pounds Fans say: "Really helps me to bake a good sourdough loaf. It is quite heavy to handle, and that is why the steel rack it sits on is so useful to carry it around in. A good product."

4. The Best Marble Pastry Board Sur La Table Marble Pastry Mat $70 | Amazon See on Amazon Perhaps the most elegant option on the list, this marble pastry board mat is as good as granite at keeping dough cool while working with it. At 29 pounds, it's definitely the heaviest board, which makes mobility a little more tricky. And you'll need to treat it with care: it's slightly softer than granite, so it's more susceptible to chips and scratches, and you'll want to be cautious with oils and dyes, as they may stain the surface over time. But there's no arguing that it's the most photo-friendly choice for showing off your pastry creations, and you can even opt for a matching marble rolling pin to complete the set. Dishwasher-safe: no

Oven-safe: no

Size: 20x16 inches

Weight: 29 pounds Fans say: "Beautiful and a great size for pastries and dough. The veining is beautiful and item was packaged securely. Highly recommended!"

5. The Best Wooden Pastry Mat With Measurements Catskill Craftsmen Pastry Mat $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This wooden pastry mat is great for both kneading pastry dough and cutting it for individual pastries. Made of hardwood maple and birch, the board features measurements burned into the wood on one side that are handy for measuring length and diameter. A wooden pastry board, however, requires regular application of butcher block oil, and some buyers also recommend purchasing a non-slip cutting board mat for extra grip. Dishwasher-safe: no

Oven-safe: no

Size: 22x16 inches

Weight: 13 pounds Fans say: "I love this board. One side is for cutting, the other for dough and pastry. It even has measurements on the dough side and a recipe for pie crust. I love to bake bread, and working it on this board is so much fun."