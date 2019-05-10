In the quest for high-quality cotton sheets, pima cotton is a definite winner. Pima cotton is known for its extra-long staple fibers. For you that means less pilling, fraying, wrinkling, and fading as well as being smoother, plusher, and less scratchy. With much longer fibers than standard cotton, which make up about 90 percent of what's out there, the best pima cotton sheets are not only softer against the skin but also more durable in the wash.

When it comes to choosing a set of pima cotton sheets, the big question to ask yourself is percale or sateen:

Percale: For those who sleep hot, live in warmer climates, or are just looking for sheets to keep them comfortable in the summer, consider these have that refreshing luxury hotel feel.

For those who want the ultimate in softness, choose a sateen weave, which is a bit glossier and has more glide. Sateen is also typically warmer than percale, making it ideal for cold weather and those who get chilled at night.

When in doubt, the Good Housekeeping Institute says most people they tested preferred sateen.

Whichever style you choose, relax in the best pima cotton sheets knowing that these great sheets will last year after year and can often be had for less than $100 for a set.

1. The Overall Best Pima Sheets For Most People Stone & Beam 100% Supima Cotton Sheet Set $59 Amazon See On Amazon Weave: Sateen To make sure you have the extra-long staple good stuff, look for certifications like the Supima trademark for American-grown, extra-long staple cotton that has been thoughtfully sourced, so you know you're getting quality pima and its comfort and strength. These 100 percent Supima cotton sheets with a sateen weave from Amazon's in-house Stone & Beam brand are thick, durable, and soft. With a 4.5 overall rating and at a reasonable price, the only drawback might be that no twin size is offered and those wanting more pop than the four muted colors available will have to look elsewhere. Reviewers say: "They are amazingly soft! I am so glad I bought these I just wish they sold these separately so I could mix and match. I don't think I'll ever buy any other brand of sheets if these hold up as well as they seem. They appear to be really sturdy and have a nice thick feel." Available in full, queen, king, and California king

2. The Best Budget Pima Cotton Sheets Auraa 500 Thread Count Pima Cotton Sheets $34 Amazon See On Amazon Weave: Sateen With more than 10 variations to choose from, you'll be sure to find a color from Auraa that will suit your room at a great price — and the damask stripe choices are particularly rare for the price point. Made of a pima cotton blend, these sateen sheets will keep you cozy at night. Reviewers especially liked how deep the pockets were for thicker mattresses, but some noted that these are not as soft as some pricier choices. Reviewers say: "They are soft and a very good quality for the price. I have had several friends stay in our guest room and they all say they've had a great night's sleep and the sheets were cozy." Available in full, queen, and king

3. The Best Lightweight Pima Sheets For Hot Sleepers Peru Pima 285 Thread Count Percale Sheets $70 Amazon See On Amazon Weave: Percale Those who prefer a cooler, luxury-hotel-like crisp bed should consider percale-weave sheets. These 100 percent Peruvian pima cotton sheets are Oeko-Tex certified to be free of harmful chemicals. While thread count tells you how dense the fibers are, it's definitely not the end all and be all on comfort. In fact, higher thread counts can often mean a less breathable sheet. These with a 285 thread count have found lots of fans who rave about how long-lasting, soft, and lightweight they are. Available in more than 10 colors, there are plenty of style options, too. Reviewers says: "We have used these sheets for two weeks, and I can honestly say that they are our favorite sheets. ... The sheets are somewhat crisp, but soft at the same time. ... I tend to wake up in the middle of the night because I get hot, but I slept all the way through the night." Available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king

4. Temperature-Regulating Sheets For Hot Sleepers Who Prefer A Silkier Feel Peru Pima Temperature Regulating Sheets $70 Amazon See On Amazon Weave: Sateen While crisp percale sheets are usually recommended for hot sleepers, for those who prefer the silky smoothness of sateen sheets, these temperature-regulating sheets from Peru Pima break the rules with their speciality technology like you'd find in athletic gear that absorbs and releases heat. Made of 100 percent pima cotton, even cooler sleepers enjoyed that these sateen sheets didn't feel cold to the touch. Reviewers say: "They are soft but more important, they are cooling for hot sleepers. I tried many sets of sheets from many different retail stores. Once I put these on my bed my sleeping changed forever." Available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king

6. The Best Pima Cotton Sheets For Allergies GhostBed Premium Supima Cotton and Tencel Sheet Set $86 Amazon See On Amazon Weave: N/A Those who suffer from allergies should consider these cult-favorite sheets from GhostBed with Supima cotton combined with strengthening and softening Tencel. The patent-pending production process promises to be softer, less likely to pill, and more absorbent than most, and mostly importantly for allergy sufferers, these are resistant to bacteria, allergens, and dust mites. An extra-sturdy elastic band that goes all the way around keeps the fitted sheet in place on mattresses up to 18 inches. Sound too good to be true? The reviews suggest it's much more than a gimmick with a 4.6 overall rating. However, these aren't the cheapest option and are only available in two colors. Reviewers say: "The fabric is so soft and comfortable. The sheets feel very heavy but they're remarkably cool while you're sleeping (and I tend to overheat in the night). They wash beautifully and come out of the dryer almost looking ironed. ... I'm an economical shopper but these sheets are well worth the splurge. Highly recommended!" Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king

