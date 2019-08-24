From durable plastic to elegant linen designs, the best placemats for your home will depend on how often you'll be using them and how much protection your table needs from spills and hot dishes. While there are many materials to choose from, each of them have their pros and cons. Some of the most popular materials can be broken down into three main categories:

Fabrics: Because of their soft texture and easy maintenance, fabric materials like cotton or linen are a great option, and many fabric placemats can even be thrown in the washing machine. They're also great at resisting heat. However, they are prone to stains over time, so for some people, they may be best saved for special occasions.

Because of their soft texture and easy maintenance, fabric materials like cotton or linen are a great option, and many fabric placemats can even be thrown in the washing machine. They're also great at resisting heat. However, they are prone to stains over time, so for some people, they may be best saved for special occasions. Plastics: Placemats made of vinyl and other types of plastic can offer a lot of protection from accidental spills since they're easy to wipe off and often stain-resistant. They also tend to be crumb-resistant and durable, too. This option is especially helpful for homes that have children or for carefree everyday use. However, some plastic placemats can only resist heat up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning they aren't ideal for piping hot dishes. (For reference, most hot foods are served at 140 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit).

Placemats made of vinyl and other types of plastic can offer a lot of protection from accidental spills since they're easy to wipe off and often stain-resistant. They also tend to be crumb-resistant and durable, too. This option is especially helpful for homes that have children or for carefree everyday use. However, some plastic placemats can only resist heat up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning they aren't ideal for piping hot dishes. (For reference, most hot foods are served at 140 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit). Cork board: This type of material is super sturdy and also spill-proof. When combined with a protective finish, like one of my picks below, it can also offer superb heat-resistance. This option is great for those who want something durable and elegant.

After scouring through reviews and researching products, I’ve narrowed down a list of the best options to help you make your dining experience a great one.

1. These Non-Slip Vinyl Placemats That Come In Dozens Of Colors U'Artlines Crossweave Vinyl Placemats (Set Of 6) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: These U'Artlines crossweave vinyl placemats are made out of material that's eco-friendly and efficient. With many dozens of colors options, you can choose the right set to match your decor. These placemats are also extremely durable. However, you'll want to avoid putting hot dishes right on them as they can only resist heat up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. To clean, just wipe them off with a damp cloth and let them air dry. These placemats won't protect your table from spills, but they should hold up to stains. What fans say: "LOVE my durable, easy to clean placemats. I loved them so much that I ordered more."

2. This Sturdy, Heat-Resistant Set That’s Made With Corkboard Backing Cala Home Premium Hardboard Placemats (Set Of 4) $47 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: These Cala Home premium hardboard placemats have an elegant finish and amazing durability. Sturdy and protected with a corkboard backing, you won't have to worry about your dining table being scratched with these. The placemats are also easy to wipe clean and can resist heat to up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. Printed with a marble-style design, this set gives you the chic look of stone without the high-maintenance upkeep. What fans say: "We use these everyday to protect our table. We can enjoy the beautiful wood of the table and not have to put the whole table pad and a tablecloth on."

3. This Machine-Washable Set That’s Made Of 100 Percent Linen Solino Home Pure Linen Placemats (Set Of 4) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for something elegant and sturdy, these Solino Home pure linen placemats are a great option. Made out of breathable, 100 percent pure linen, these placemats are hypoallergenic and made with high-quality natural fabric. On top of that, they're machine-washable and can be ironed. They're also available in various colors and have matching napkins and table runners available. What fans say: "I needed to find large white/ivory placemats. These are beautiful, elegant, and rich. They are larger than most other placemats, so they really compliment the setting. I am very happy and recommend these."

4. These Floral Placemats That Are Spill-Proof And Wipe Clean August Dream Simple Wipe Clean Placemats (Set Of 6) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who want the easiest cleaning experience and don't want to worry about spills or messes, these August Dream placemats fit the bill. Waterproof and also resistant to crumbs, this option is ideal for those with kids or for when you're hosting large parties. You can simply clean these mats by wiping them off with water and a damp cloth. The tough plastic material can resist scratches made by dishes or rougher dining materials. However, you should avoid putting hot dishes right on these placemats, as they could melt when exposed to higher temperatures. What fans say: "These mats are cute and [a] stylish way to protect my glass topped kitchen table. They are easy to clean and functional."

5. These Ornate Round Placemats That Are Perfect For Entertaining Benson Mills Pressed Vinyl Placemat (Set Of 4) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Both beautifully designed and functional, these Benson Mills pressed vinyl placemats come in all different shapes and colors. Ranging from blossoms to leaf shapes, they look stylish and are great for entertaining guests or hosting parties. Not only do they look elegant, but they are also 100 percent vinyl, making them durable and easy to clean with a damp cloth. Because of the material, these placemats aren't the best at resisting high heat, so you should make sure not to put steaming hot dishes on them. What fans say: "These are beautiful and so easy to clean! They look great on our dinner table. Very unique and we are very pleased."