A good platform bed can cost upwards of $1,000, but if you know what to look for, you can find a high-quality option for much less. The best platform beds under $300 are a popular choice for supporting beds without a traditional box spring (especially foam mattresses) or the need for a bed skirt. While typically found in modern decor, given their characteristic low profile, platform beds come in metal, wood, or upholstered finishes to fit every style.

If looking to maximize under-the-bed storage, consider an option with built-in drawers or extra height (think: 10 inches or higher). Though platform beds don't need box springs, they can add height, if desired; just confirm your pick can bear the added weight.

Another variation you'll find with platform beds is in support type. Solid platform beds have a single piece of wood or metal rather than slats, which means they can support more weight, but they're firmer. Slatted platform beds have the added benefit of airflow, preventing mold and mildew and regulating temperature; for that reason, I stuck to slatted options for this list. Overall, wooden slats are a good choice because they have more give, but I've included one metal slatted bed for those who prefer extra support.

Also, consider whether you want a headboard. They offer a different silhouette, protect walls, and provide support when you're sitting up in bed, while beds without headboards can more seamlessly fit into any decor.

A good indicator of quality, even on a budget, is a cross-sectional support on beds larger than a twin. This perpendicular piece runs down the length of the bed and should have one to three legs beneath it. All of my picks below offer this feature to ensure plenty of stability. Also, platform beds are generally quiet, but most of my picks come with nonslip tape so everything stays in place and remains silent.

It's time to shop for the best platform beds under $300. Know that my picks are easy to assemble, according to reviewers, so no need to be handy to put one together.

1. The Best Metal Platform Bed With Wooden Slats Zinus Joseph Modern Studio 6 Inch Platforma Low Profile Bed Frame $157 | Amazon See on Amazon A popular pick on Amazon, this modern platform bed has a 4.5-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews. Its simple design goes well in any bedroom. The frame is made of strong steel, plus wooden slats with cross-sectional support to extend the life of your mattress. Foam-padded tape on the base and slats keeps them firmly and silently in place. There are four height options, including 10-, 14-, and 6-inch (pictured above), as well as a high profile height at 18 inches. Opt for one of the taller options if you want more under-the-bed storage space. And if you're interested in even more height, this bed frame can be used with or without a box spring; it can also accommodate up to 1,200 pounds. What fans love: “Ok, I love this bed. Not just because it is super sturdy and looks great, but because I purchased it like 4 months ago and am taking the time to write this review because I still remember how awesomely easy the instructions were when putting it together...I felt like a superhero putting this bed together.” Available sizes: Narrow Twin, Twin, Full, Queen, King

2. The Best Solid Wood Slatted Platform Bed Mellow 12" Classic Solid Wood Platform Bed Frame $170 | Amazon See on Amazon For a more natural, or slightly more traditional look, this wooden platform bed is a great choice. Amazon reviewers agree, giving it a 4.7-star rating after more than 200 reviews. The solid wood base encases wooden slats with cross-sectional support; they're held in place with nonslip tape and won't shift or make noise. With a frame that's 12 inches high, reviewers love the value of this bed and the fact that it's so easy to assemble. It's built to accommodate up to 1,000 pounds, and it comes in cherry, espresso, antique espresso, or pine. What fans love: “Looks way more expensive than it is! This bed frame was such a great purchase. I bought a wall-mounted headboard and so I needed a bed frame to go with it. I was looking at West Elm, Pottery Barn, etc. and didn't feel that I really needed to spend 600ish on a simple bed frame. I decided to try this one and am so happy I did. It was easy to assemble (I did it by myself and it didn't take very long) and it seems very sturdy. I highly recommend this bed frame!” Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

3. The Best Platform Bed With Storage DHP Maven Upholstered Platform Bed with Storage and Bentwood Slats $263 | Amazon See on Amazon With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon after more than 400 reviews, this storage platform bed comes in your choice of luxe black faux leather or black or gray linen. The low-profile design with clean lines gives it a modern look, and there's a roomy roll-out drawer on each side that's perfect for extra bedding, linens, or whatever else you need to store. The wooden slats boast cross-sectional support with at least one leg for extra stability (though it's unclear how many legs are beneath the cross-sectional support) plus metal side and center rails. Reviewers rave about how great this one looks. This bed can accommodate up to 500 pounds, and it also comes in a version without drawers for storage, if preferred. What fans love: “seriously.. this is the best looking, easiest to assemble platform bed i've seen on the market.. at this price point to get something that looks so good WITH storage is impossible!!” Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

4. The Best Upholstered Platform Bed Mornington Upholstered Platform Bed $210 | Amazon See on Amazon Instantly upgrade your bedroom decor with this platform bed with a tufted headboard. Wooden slats with cross-sectional support keep your mattress in good shape, and the headboard will support you when you're sitting up in bed. The legs are 8 inches tall and the headboard measures 3.25 feet tall by 66 inches wide. This pick has a 4.3-star rating after more than 600 reviews, and it comes in your choice of gray or beige linen. However, this bed doesn't come in twin size like my other picks. What fans love: “This is phenomenal! It's perfect for our bedroom. The headboard sits an inch below our window sill. It's very stylish and doesn't squeak! It goes perfectly with our grey theme room and king size mattress! And a great price as well. I love it love it love it!!!” Available sizes: Full, Queen, King

5. The Best Platform Bed With A Wooden Headboard Zinus 12 Inch Acacia Wood Platform Bed with Headboard $227 | Amazon See on Amazon Love the look of a headboard but want a more natural texture? You can't go wrong with this acacia wood platform bed with a headboard. It's incredibly sturdy, with a steel frame, cross-sectional support, and 12-inch-high platform with wooden slats. Padded tape on the base keeps the bed quiet, and nonslip tape under the slats helps them stay put. The brown wood brings an organic, warm element to your bedroom. As an alternative, you can get this bed without a headboard if you happen to like the wood's tones better than my earlier wooden pick. However, the bed's weight capacity isn't specified. What fans love: “I loved it. I am usually a little apprehensive about buying furniture online because the shades of the wood can look really different in person vs online. I took my chance and ordered it and absolutely loved it. The wood is solid and heavy. The color looks the same as it is in the picture. It looks classy and elegant and was very easy to assemble.” Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King