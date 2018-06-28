If you don't have a degree in small electronics, reading a list of specs on a portable charger can be like trying to read ancient Runes. Between the tech jargon and the marketing B.S. it can be hard to tell which is really the best portable power bank. But in reality, there are only a few key factors to take into consideration: size, battery life, and compatibility. If you're looking to travel light, a mini portable charger might be all you need. But, to charge multiple devices at once (and to charge them more than one time over), you'll need a slightly larger charger that you can still carry with you.

When it comes to battery life, most power banks measure their battery in milliampere hours, or mAh. While some manufacturers will fudge how many charges a power bank can hold, there's an easy way to figure out how many times a power bank can charge your device: Simply divide the number of milliampere hours a power bank holds by the number of milliampere hours your phone or device has. (For reference, an iPhone 8 has around 1,800 mAh.) That should tell you roughly how many times it could charge your device.

From there, your decision will come down to more practical elements: how much space you have to carry it; whether you want it to be waterproof; and any other functionality you might desire. But, to save you time, here's a list of the best portable power banks to choose from, so that no matter where you go, you can stay connected.

Amazon Anker PowerCore 20100 mAh Portable Charger $46 AmazonBuy Now Anker's PowerCore portable charger packs plenty of power in its small, 12.5 ounce size. Its lightweight and pocket-sized frame has 20,100 mAh of power and can charge an iPhone almost seven times, Galaxy S6 five times, or the iPad mini two times on a single charge. While it takes 10 hours to fully recharge (slightly longer than other devices on this list), for its size and price, this portable charger stands far and above other options. It's also compatible with any USB cord, and can charge multiple devices at once. One fan says, "I’ve previous tried a couple of cheaper, smaller chargers that were slow and typical gave out before my phone was fully charged. This one is an entirely different – and better – product." And, best of all, it comes with an 18-month warranty, so you can feel confident it will last you a while.

Amazon Jackery 6,000 mAh Portable Charger $30 AmazonBuy Now While the Jackery portable charger works almost twice as fast as a traditional phone charger, it takes second place to the Anker, because it only offers 6,000 mAh, or roughly enough battery to charge a cell phone three times. That being said, it's less expensive, a little less than half the weight of the overall best, and has a built-in lightning cable for iPhones and a universal micro USB cord that is compatible with almost all other smartphones. After extensive testing of the Jackery, manufacturers say it can charge the iPhone 8 up to 55 percent in just 30 minutes, whereas a traditional charging cord can charge just 28 percent in the same amount of time. If you're prioritizing portability first and foremost, this charger is a great mid-sized option that's compatible with all devices and comes with enough battery to use for a day spent out and about.

Amazon Anker PowerCore mini 3350 mAh Portable Charger $17 AmazonBuy Now No bigger than a tube of lipstick, Anker's mini portable charger can be stored virtually anywhere — and yet, still has enough power to charge an iPhone more than once on a single battery. Able to fully recharge in just four hours, this mini portable charger is a fast-working option that won't break the bank. At just $17, it's the most affordable portable charger or power bank on this list, and comes in five colors: black, blue, pink, silver, and gold. While, no, this charger doesn't have as much power as either the best overall or runner up (it offers 3,350 mAh), it makes up for its battery life with a truly portable size that you can bring with you in any bag, anywhere you go.

Amazon BW Distributors Solar Powered Charger $37 AmazonBuy Now This BW Distributors portable charger is completely solar-powered, waterproof, and shockproof, making it a fantastic option if you plan on traveling anywhere outdoors. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, it can withstand up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. And it also includes a built-in flashlight, making it super useful on your weeklong camping trip. From a battery perspective, it offers 16,000 mAh of storage (putting it squarely in the middle of our list), and can charge multiple devices at once. And, for the most eco-friendly charger, it has a monocrystalline solar panel that uses sunlight to power both the charger and your cell phone or device. Like previous devices, this BW power bank is also compatible with any USB; however, it takes a bit longer to charge up to full battery (12 to 24 hours).

Amazon MAXOAK 50000 mAh Portable Power Bank $136 AmazonBuy Now You'll get the most battery with this power bank: The MAXOAK can charge an iPhone up to 17 times on a single battery, and can charge up to four devices at once. That being said, for precisely this reason, it's a heavier option that clocks in at 8 inches tall and almost 3 pounds, and holds a stellar 50,000 mAh in battery storage. It easily recharges in six to eight hours and is built with sturdy construction and six security protections to ensure your device is charging safely. One thing to note? Some reviewers note that they've had mixed success bringing this in a carry-on bag through airport security. While not an issue every time, some airports won't let it through.