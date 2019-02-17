Think that there's no difference between night cream and regular 'ol moisturizers? Think again. Night creams are specially formulated to help rejuvenate your skin while you snooze. During the night, your skin actually goes into reboot mode, where it regenerates and repairs itself. In order to help it do its best work, you need a good moisturizer. But how to tell which ones are the very best? I went ahead and scoured the Internet to cross-compare hundreds of the best-rated night creams available online, so you can trust that thousands of beauty editors, Redditors, and real-life reviewers stand behind the seven picks in this roundup.

For my research, I started by scouring best-of lists from beauty publications like Into The Gloss and Allure. Then, I looked on Reddit, Influenster, and other social media sites to see what products consumers loved, too. I then cross-referenced these on Amazon and checked the customer reviews there (as you know, Amazon reviewers can be harsh). If a product had over 100 reviews, and the average of those reviews was four stars or above, it was included. If not, it was left off the list.

So without further ado, find seven of the highest-rated night creams on the market, below.

1 The Overall Best Night Cream On The Market DHC Extra Nighttime Moisture $35 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a rich, non-greasy cream that will literally have you waking up glowing, try DHC's Extra Nighttime Moisture cream. This night cream, which commands a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, is chock full of hydrating ingredients that repair and rejuvenate your skin while you sleep. Olive oil, squalane, and other emollients offer a major dose of hydration, while collagen helps to plump your skin and improve elasticity. A little goes a long way with this rich formula, so one jar should last you a while. Many reviewers note that it doesn't irritate their sensitive skin, so even if you're acne-prone, you should be safe. One fan even compared it to a pharmaceutical-grade cream, saying it's exactly she needed to heal her skin after microdermabrasion treatments. What reviewers are saying: "I have dry skin and I live in a very dry climate (high desert). I've tried other, less expensive creams. They don't do the job. I've been using this cream for over 20 years. It's the only one that works for me."

2 The Best Night Cream For Very Dry, Flaky, And/Or Itchy Skin First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream $32 Amazon See On Amazon Dry skin that's also prone to itchiness and flaking should check out First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream. This majorly hydrating formula holds a 4.4-star Amazon rating, and it's one of the most highly-recommended moisturizers among beauty experts and insiders. There are a few star ingredients here: colloidal oatmeal, which is known to help relieve itching caused by eczema, rashes, and super dry skin; allantoin, to reduce redness; and shea butter, which is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids, making it one of the best moisturizing ingredients on the planet. This moisturizer also helps your skin maintain a healthy protective barrier and stay protected from environmental aggressors, and it's non-greasy and fast-absorbing, to boot. Plus, it doesn't contain any potentially irritating ingredients, like artificial fragrances, parabens, propylene glycol, phthalates, mineral oil, sulfates, and more. What reviewers are saying: "By far one of the best moisturizers I've ever used. I've struggled with chronic eczema my entire life... This cream has not only helped keep my skin hydrated, but it's made a notable difference on the patches of eczema that's currently on my hands and feet. The tough skin is now so much smoother and less irritated! I've used creams that were designed to alleviate pain and inflammation from eczema, but none have worked as well as this cream!"

3 The Best Drugstore Night Cream Garnier SkinActive Miracle Anti-Fatigue Night Cream $16 Amazon See On Amazon On a budget? Then check out Garnier's SkinActive Miracle Anti-Fatigue Night Cream, which does the job for less than $20. This formula contains a whole host of standout ingredients — namely, hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, salicylic acid to mildly exfoliate, and lavender essential oil to soothe skin (and maybe even help lull you to sleep). Though the texture is quite lightweight, this stuff is extremely nourishing, with the brand comparing it to an overnight mask. What reviewers are saying: "This little bottle leaves my skin looking like I get 8 hours of sleep, drink 8 glasses of water, and exercise 5 days a week when actually none of this is true... I have acne prone skin and this did not make me break out at all... I went on a trip and forgot to pack this and I looked like the grandma on Titanic. Never again."

4 The Best All-Natural Night Cream Weleda Hydrating Night Cream $19 Amazon See On Amazon Weleda's Hydrating Night Cream is a natural night cream from a trusted European brand that uses even more trustworthy ingredients. In this formula, iris extract and jojoba oil hydrate while chamomile calms redness and soothes skin. It's free from preservatives, fragrances, colorants, and mineral oil, and the brand is committed to using fair-trade ingredients, so you can feel good about slathering this stuff all over your skin. It has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, is cruelty-free and NATRUE-certified, and is safe for use on all skin types. What reviewers are saying: "I absolutely am addicted to this stuff. I've never used anything that comes close to how good this feels and how good it makes my skin look. It's a must-have."