If you want a comfortable night's rest, don't underestimate the importance of a great pillow. Pillows play a pivotal role in supporting your head and neck as you sleep. And when looking through the best-rated pillows out there, you'll find thousands of options that have been tested and vetted by reviewers far and wide.

To frame your search, consider the type of pillow you want. Hypoallergenic down-alternative pillows work well for a wide range of people, since they offer good support and their fibers are easy to keep clean. But, when it comes to the most comfortable pillows, goose down feather pillows are unrivaled and are literally feather-soft. However, if you have any specific issues to contend with, like neck pain or sleeping hot, you may want to find a memory foam pillow or one with a bamboo cover that can help with those problems.

But don't get overwhelmed by the search. I've sifted through thousands of options to find the softest and very best pillows on Amazon. Whether you prefer a down-alternative, cooling gel, orthopedic memory foam, or a feather pillow, I've rounded up the best-rated pillows for every category. Keep scrolling, a fantastic night's sleep is just one click away.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Coop Home Goods Memory Foam Pillow $70 Amazon See On Amazon Made with shredded memory foam, this fan-favorite pillow is soft and can be adjusted to your preferences. Simply unzip the side and add or remove as much memory foam filling as you want to customize this pillow to your sleep style. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and over 1,300 reviewers weighing in, this is far and away one of the most comfortable pillows you can buy. The pillowcase is also made with 40 percent bamboo, so it'll keep you cool if you tend to overheat at night. But, even better, it comes with a 100-night trial, so you can test it out for yourself, and a five-year warranty after you decide to keep it. They're a bit pricier than other pillows on this list, but reviewers are quick to say they're worth it. What fans say: "Worth every penny! I LOVE this pillow. My neck had been bothering me for a while. This pillow is so good because you can adjust the amount of filling to fit your size and shape. The cover is so soft! It does not go flat during the night. I am so thankful that I took a chance on this pillow. It has helped immensely!" [Editor's note: I sleep on these pillows and they are 100 percent worth the money.]

2. The Best Down-Alternative Pillow Beckham Luxury Linens Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2-Pack) $33 Amazon See On Amazon With over 5,000 reviews and an impressive 4.4-star average rating on Amazon, these extra-large, queen-sized Beckham Luxury Linens pillows are among the most popular down-alternative pillows on Amazon. Featuring a soft gel fiber that is resistant to mold, mites, and dust, plus a 240-thread-count cotton cover, these pillows are hotel-quality and won't flatten out like a pancake over time the way that many other pillows do. Plus, they're hypoallergenic and easy to keep clean — simply toss them in a laundry machine when it's time to launder them. What fans say: "I don’t know what kind of magic this pillow is, but I had the best night of sleep ever the first time I used them. I was skeptical once I opened the package. I feared they wouldn’t fluff up, but they did! The filling didn't shift on me and was soft and plush but somehow still supportive! I will be buying a few more and changing out all the pillows in the house to these when I can."

3. The Best Goose Down Pillow puredown Natural Goose Down Feather Pillow (2-Pack) $49 Amazon See On Amazon Want to feel like you're sleeping in a cloud? These 4.3-star-rated Puredown natural goose down feather pillows might be a great fit, provided you don't have any allergies to feathers. They offer fluffy, medium support and are made from 85 percent goose feathers and 15 percent down with a 100 percent cotton cover. They also come in two colors, normal white and cool blue, and three sizes, standard, queen, and king. What fans say: "These pillows are far more than I ever expected in every way. Excellent quality covering and filled perfectly for me. Not too full so they can be squashed and mashed, the way I like it and so far I haven't felt any quills like pillows years back — just soft, downy, natural fill. If you need a comfortable and well made product, buy these."

4. The Best For Hot Sleepers PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $28 Amazon See On Amazon If you're naturally a hot sleeper or live somewhere that's especially warm and humid, a cooling memory foam pillow like this PharMeDoc one might be the solution for a better night's sleep. Rated 4.5 stars on Amazon, this pillow features ventilated holes to promote air circulation and is made with temperature-regulating, gel-infused memory foam. Plus, the orthopedic nature of the foam helps support your head and neck as you sleep. Although the pillow itself is not washable, it comes with a machine-washable case made of a breathable spandex material. What fans say: "Ever since I’ve started using this pillow, my back and neck pain has gone away! It has the perfect amount of firmness. The holes also help keep air flow through the pillow so your head doesn’t get too hot, which has a nice cooling effect."

5. The Best for Neck Pain EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow $40 Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling EPABO contour memory foam pillow has a lot going for it. It comes with a soft rayon/polyester blend cover and boasts a supportive, ergonomic design that molds to the shape of your head to better keep your neck and spine aligned. You can also remove some of the foam padding from the bottom in order to customize the height of the pillow to exactly what you need. So, it's no surprise that this pillow has racked an impressive 4.3-star rating and many rave reviews from people suffering from neck pain. What fans say: "I love this memory foam pillow. I had been experiencing neck and shoulder pain in the mornings. However, since using this pillow, my pain has resolved and I have a much better night's sleep! It's very comfortable and supports my neck."