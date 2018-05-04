Whether you have acne or simply need an easy way to rid your face of dry and dead skin particles, the best salicylic acid exfoliators can revolutionize your skin care routine. Because, while salicylic acid is certainly an ingredient that works well on oily, acne-prone skin, that same exfoliating power can work wonders for complexions of all types.

That's because salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid, an oil-soluble ingredient that can easily get to the root of many pore-clogging skin care concerns — such as the build-up of makeup, dirt, and dead skin cells to name a few. It works by gently softening skin and dissolving all the impurities along the way, to create a refreshed complexion with every use.

And, because this star-power skin care ingredient is also anti-inflammatory and mildly anti-bacterial, it will work to neutralize your skin and protect it against infection, as well. If that weren't enough to make you want to pick up one of the best salicylic acid exfoliators, they also work to help regulate the natural shedding of dead skin cells, providing long-term benefits to the health of your skin.

Now that you know the full power of a great salicylic acid exfoliator, it just comes down to selecting the right one for you.

1 A Liquid Exfoliator That's Non-Irritating And Fragrance-Free Amazon Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid $28 AmazonBuy Now Formulated without fragrance or irritating ingredients, this liquid exfoliator is considered to be gentle enough for oily, combination, normal, and dry skin. The non-abrasive leave-on exfoliant is formulated with 2 percent salicylic acid to gently slough away the build-up of dead skin cells and impurities and to diminish the appearance of enlarged pores. This exfoliator also works to prevent future breakouts, blackheads, whiteheads, and cystic blemishes from occurring. What's more, when used regularly, the skin-perfecting salicylic acid can also work to hydrate, brighten, and smooth skin thanks to its all-in-one formula.

2 Salicylic Acid Crystals That You Can Add To Your Favorite Cleanser Amazon NeedCrystals Microdermabrasion Crystals With Salicylic Acid $24 AmazonBuy Now Unlike many other salicylic acid exfoliators, these exfoliating crystals are designed to be used in unison with your regular cleanser. The natural crystals work to both physically and chemically exfoliate skin thanks to the texture of the stones and the salicylic acid. As pharmaceutical-grade crystals, this is an extremely gentle exfoliation method that works to rid skin of the build-up of makeup, dirt, and impurities to reveal a more radiant complexion each time you use it.

3 Peel Pads That Revitalize Skin With A Single Swipe Amazon Beauty Facial Extreme Resurfacing Peel Pads $26 AmazonBuy Now If you're not in love with the idea of having to use physical crystals or a sink-and-solution method to exfoliate, you'll love the idea of wiping one of these powerful pore-unclogging peel pads across your face. Formulated with salicylic acid and featuring a gently ridged surface, these pads work to stimulate the surface of your skin to dislodge the build-up of any dead skin cells or impurities. The best part? No rinsing required! Simply swipe, toss, and go about your day.

4 A Vegetarian Scrub That You Can Use On Your Whole Body Amazon Alba Botanica Acnedote Face & Body Scrub $8 AmazonBuy Now Yet another physical and chemical duo, featuring a scrub texture infused with salicylic acid, this exfoliator is designed with a special nod to those who struggle with acne. Where ground walnut works to combat stubborn breakouts, salicylic acid zaps zits, and prevents pores from getting inflamed in the future, too. As if that weren't enough to get amped for, you can also feel good because this 100-percent vegetarian formula is sulfate-, paraben-, and cruelty-free.

5 A Gel Cleanser That Was Developed With Dermatologists Amazon La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser $15 AmazonBuy Now Unlike abrasive scrubs, this salicylic acid exfoliator features a gel texture that glides onto skin with zero irritation. Thanks to its oil-, fragrance-, and paraben-free formula, not to mention its lack of shells or beads, this exfoliant is ideal for all skin types, especially oily, acne-prone skin. Proven to reduce excess surface oil by up to 47 percent, this acid-powered exfoliant works cell by cell to revamp your complexion for a smooth, shine-free finish every time.