The 6 Best Self-Tanners For Your Face
Whether it’s winter and you’re in need of a subtle glow or simply want to enhance your summer tan, it’s time to try out one of the best self-tanners for your face. While it’s simple to think that heading to the tanning salon would be much easier — not to mention more immediate — the American Academy of Dermatology makes a point of letting us know just how harmful UV rays (both from the sun and tanning beds) can be, provoking early aging at best and causing skin cancer at worst. And that’s precisely why it's time to start thinking about alternative ways to get the golden visage of your dreams.
Many self-tanners are developed to be so gradual that they’re barely-visible, not to mention unnaturally scented in such a way you’d rather be pale than slather one on. Luckily though, if you look hard enough, there really are some great products to consider, especially when it comes to building a customizable tan. Designed to be gentler than traditional formulas for your body, facial self-tanners can deliver the warm weather glow you've been dreaming of without putting your skin in harm’s way. What's more, with so many options on the market, you can take your pick from all-natural cream formulas and quick-dry serums to overnight tanning masks and travel-friendly towelettes.
Here, you’ll find six seriously amazing self-tanning products designed for a variety of skin types so that not only will your skin look golden and glowing, but it’ll be healthy and nourished, too. The only question is, which will you choose?
1This Hyaluronic Acid- And Argan Oil-Infused Serum That’s Actually Super Hydrating
While this bottle of Coola serum looks much like the rest of their range of skin care products, with just a few drops, you can expect a gorgeous golden glow any time of year. What's more, the hyaluronic acid-infused, quick-dry formula glides on to leave skin feeling smooth and hydrated without being streaky. Free of parabens, fragrances, phthalates, and all those other nasty ingredients you’d want to avoid, this argan-oil rich serum can be added into your daily moisturizer or used on its own.
2This All-Natural Self-Tanner That Has Rave Reviews
With over 2,400 customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it's safe to say that this all-natural self-tanner is worth pressing 'add to cart.' With ingredients like aloe vera and green tea, you can expect an ultra-hydrating formula that's soothing enough for even the most sensitive skin. And, as if that weren't enough to draw you in, get excited that this tanner is suitable for all skin tones, adding just enough color to create a gorgeous golden glow despite your natural base. You can use it on your entire body, too!
3This Overnight Tanning Mask That Takes Beauty Sleep To The Next Level
No time to work a self-tanner into your skin care regimen? What if you don't have to? With this overnight self-tanning mask, all you have to do is apply it along with your regular routine, hop into bed, and let the magic happen. Thanks to a combination of complexion-boosting vitamins, you can expect to wake up to an intensely hydrated, youthful-looking glow that's protected against free radicals come morning.
4This Non-Comedogenic Facial Oil That Won't Make You Break Out
Who said a 7-day tan is only achievable on vacation? With this ultra-hydrating, non-comedogenic self-tanner, you can create a natural-looking (and streak-free!) glow that won't clog your pores. What's more, without the traditional self-tanner fragrance, slathering it on won't cause an overpowering scent that clogs your nose, either.
5This Self-Tanning Pen That Doubles As A Buildable BB Cream
So many self-tanners are lotions, serums, and mousses, making this pen particularly alluring. The hand-held formula allows for streak-free color that won't dye your hands, while the brush applicator makes chiseling your very best facial features easier than ever. And, with ingredients like aloe vera and algae extract, you can expect a soothed, hydrated, luminous complexion that looks like the product of some of the best BB creams on the market.
6These Genius, Travel-Friendly Tanning Towelettes
If serums and lotions aren't really your thing, you'll fall in love with these super convenient towelettes. Perfect for travel, these textured, single-use self-tanning towelettes are drenched with a clear formula that looks natural and will never streak. You can build up your tan depending on your desired glow — just be sure to space out each application by 4 hours!
