To blend tasty beverages quickly wherever you go, a durable shaker bottle is a must. The best shaker bottles are leakproof, made from odor-resistant and BPA-free materials, and create smoothly blended beverages every time.

Shaker bottles use a few different mechanisms to blend drinks. The most common mixing mechanism is a blender ball, which works like a little whisk. With this method, you add ingredients and the blender ball to the bottle, then shake it to combine powders, supplements, and other ingredients into a smooth drink. Since there’s no need to remove the blender ball before enjoying your beverage, it's a super easy method that works for a lot of people. There are even shaker bottles that don’t require any extra mixing mechanism and get their blending power from a capsule design.

However, for those who want an extra creamy product or favor thicker ingredients which are harder to mix in evenly, some shaker bottles have built-in strainers in addition to a ball. Or, consider one with an electric motor to blend ingredients in seconds.

Plastic is a common material used to make shaker bottles, and you’ll want one that’s BPA-free to avoid potentially harmful chemicals from getting into your drinks. However, because plastic tends to absorb odors, some shoppers prefer glass or stainless steel bottles, which are both more odor-resistant (though also heavier and a little more expensive). Stainless steel also offers insulation to keep drinks cold or warm for longer.

Whichever style is the best match for you, to fuel up throughout your day, scroll on for the best shaker bottles.

1. The Overall Best BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle $11 | Amazon See On Amazon The popular BlenderBottle shaker bottle is made from durable, BPA-free, and odor-resistant Tritan plastic. It features the patented BlenderBall, a surgical-grade stainless steel whisk that mixes protein shakes, smoothies, and other beverages with ease. It’s available in 24-, 28-, and 32-ounce sizes and the bottle has measurement markings on the side in ounces and milliliters. The 24-ounce size has measurement markings up to 18 ounces. The bottle is leakproof thanks to its screw-on lid and flip cap. The dishwasher-safe bottle is available in 11 colors and with a 4.7-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews, it's a clear fan favorite.

2. The Best Stainless Steel Shake Bottle Hydro Flair Stainless Steel Shaker Bottle $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with double-wall stainless steel, the 20-ounce Hydro Flair stainless steel shaker bottle keeps drinks cold for around 30 hours, and hot drinks stay warm for about eight hours. The twist cap is leakproof and allows you to release air pressure slowly when you open the bottle, which makes it safe to use for hot beverages. It comes with two blender balls, one made from stainless steel and one made from food-safe plastic. There are measurement markings inside the bottle up to 18 ounces. Plus, the stainless steel bottle is rust-resistant, doesn’t absorb odors, and the bottle and lid are dishwasher-safe. Choose from six colors, including classic silver or black.

3. The Best Glass Shaker Bottle Ello Splendid Glass Shaker Bottle $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The 20-ounce Ello Splendid glass shaker bottle doesn’t absorb odors from your protein drinks and shakes, which can be an issue with some plastic bottles. This BPA-free bottle has a silicone sleeve for protection, there’s a leakproof lid with a flip-top stopper, and the bottle has measurement markings up to 16 ounces. The silicone shaker ball provides quiet mixing, and it’s gentle on the glass bottle. However, many reviewers still said that it did a great job. "This bottle easily mixed all of my whey powder in a matter of seconds. No funk on the shaker ball or around the lid," one wrote. The bottle is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, and it's available in four colors: mint, gray, denim blue, or coral.

4. An Electric Shaker Bottle That's Great For Thicker Drinks Leadnear Electric Protein Shaker Bottle $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Featuring a high-speed motor that blends ingredients in seconds, the Leadnear electric protein shaker bottle does the mixing for you. It’s great for quickly getting a uniform mixture without clumps and works well with things like protein powder, cocoa powder, and yogurt. However, it’s not suitable for blending ice or fruit. The 24-ounce BPA-free Tritan plastic bottle has a USB-rechargeable battery that works up to 60 times on one charge. There’s a leakproof lid with a flip cap, and the bottle features measurement markings up to 600 milliliters and 20 ounces. When it’s time to clean, just be careful not to fully submerge the removable base in water. The bottle is not dishwasher-safe, but it can be washed with mild soap and reviewers note that cleanup is pretty easy. Choose from two colors: blue or gray.

5. A Shaker Bottle With Storage Bottled Joy Protein Shaker Bottle $13 | Amazon See On Amazon The 20-ounce Bottled Joy protein shaker bottle makes it easy to tote supplements, extra protein powder, headphones, and more small items when you’re on the go. The BPA-free plastic bottle comes with multiple storage containers that snap together and attach to the shaker bottle. It comes with a shaker ball and strainer made from food-grade plastic, measurement markings up to 18 ounces are included on the bottle, and there's a leakproof lid with a flip cap. The bottle is dishwasher-safe, except for the lid, and comes in five colors: black, blue, pink, purple, and white.