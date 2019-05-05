When you're building out a sex toy collection, a dildo is a classic pick. Hugely popular and easy to use, these toys are staples for pleasure-seeking individuals and couples because they come the closest to simulating sex. The best silicone dildos are especially good for this, since the most lifelike toys are usually made from this material.

What makes silicone so great for sex toys? For starters, it's hypoallergenic, which means it's gentle on almost all skin types and probably won't trigger an allergic reaction the way other materials like latex can. Another great advantage to silicone is that it's temperature-sensitive, so toys made from it will warm up naturally based on your body heat, thus making your experience more realistic and sensual.

Silicone dildos (and silicone sex toys in general) do have some downsides though — namely, they're not compatible with silicone lubes. However, that's what water-based lubes are for, since they offer exceptional slickness, but won't ruin toys.

If you're shopping for a silicone dildo, size is just one of the factors to keep in mind. You'll also want to consider what brings you the most pleasure. If you're craving fullness, a larger-sized dildo may be the right choice. However, if prostate or G-spot stimulation is what you love most, a dildo angled to reach those areas might be the better option. No matter what you prefer, this round-up below has everything you need to find the right silicone dildo for your specific desires.

1. Overall Best Silicone Dildo Vixen Creations Bandit Vixskin Dildo $77 Amazon See On Amazon The Bandit by Vixen Creations is one of those dildos that might change the way you feel about sex toys. The company specializes in its own form of dual-density silicone, called Vixskin, and what's unique about it is that the toys have a squishy, almost flesh-like feel, while the interior is made with a firm yet flexible core. At 8 inches in total length — with 7.5 insertable inches — the Bandit is one of the best Vixskin offers, since it's large yet easy to insert and comes with testicles, which provide added sensations. While this doesn't come with a suction cup, it's great to use with a strap-on harness or other types of manual play.

2. Best Affordable Dildo NS Novelties Coloursoft Soft Dildo (Pink) $19 Amazon See On Amazon Made from body-safe silicone, this 5-inch toy from NS Novelties is a hidden gem that makes for a great beginner option. It's available in a variety of bright colors, like blue and pink, but apart from that, is designed to look and feel like a real penis. The Coloursoft comes with a suction cup base but can also be used with most strap-on harnesses, which gives it added versatility. Because it also has a slightly tapered head, reviewers say it's easier to insert than some other dildos, which may require additional lube.

3. Best Suction Cup Dildo Vixen Creations VixSkin Buck Dildo (Ebony) $80 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a dildo with a sturdy suction cup base, Buck by Vixen Creations is a great pick. It's made with dual-density silicone, so it's soft and fleshy on the outside but firm on the inside. You can use it with a strap-on harness, but the integrated suction cup base means you can also go hands-free. The Buck, which is 6.5 inches long, also features a large mushroom-shaped head that reviewers say gives it extra oomph. For times when you want more intensity and want to play solo, this toy is a must-have.

4. Best Viberation Dildo PALOQUETH Dual-Density Vibrating Dildo $30 Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes a dildo alone just doesn't feel like enough. If you usually prefer a vibrator but want something with a more lifelike feel, this dildo from PALOQUETH is a perfect choice. Equipped with 10 vibrating modes, this is one powerful toy. Plus, it swivels in a 360-degree motion, so it adds even more to your fun than a standard dildo might. Since it's also waterproof, you can even take it into the shower or tub for to experience a new type of pleasure.

5. Best Dildo For G-Spot Or P-Spot Stimulation Tantus Acute $36 Amazon See On Amazon For G- or P-spot stimulation that'll send you over the edge, try the Tantus Acute. This smooth, curved, 5-inch toy is smaller than some of the others featured on this list, but it's ideal for hitting those sensitive areas in incredible ways. Since it's made with hypoallergenic silicone, this medium-sized toy is easy to clean and safe to run through a dishwasher (you can also boil it). It comes with a flared base, which makes it compatible with most O-ring harnesses, too.