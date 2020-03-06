Despite the snow and freezing cold temperatures, hitting the slopes is in fact a cardio workout, and it's easy to break a sweat. Aside from making you feel sticky and uncomfortable, this can make you colder due to the wet fabric. To stay warm and dry, it's critical to find the best ski gloves for sweaty hands.

The first decision to make when shopping is whether to opt for traditional gloves or mittens. Some folks prefer gloves because your fingers don't touch (which can make your hands feel clammy). Plus, you're less prone to overheating in regular gloves. The flip-side is that mittens are typically warmer so you may prefer them for extra cold climates. This factor really depends on what makes you feel the most comfortable.

Once you've made this decision, look at the liners — the fabric should be extra breathable so it doesn't trap sweat. Since the fabric type isn't always disclosed, it helps to read the reviews to determine this factor (I did this part for you). It's also a good idea to opt for gloves with removable liners so you can dry them out or wash them more easily, though this feature is less common with more budget-friendly gloves. It's also helpful if the exterior of the gloves has some degree of breathability. This can be tricky because breathable material usually isn't fully waterproof (which is obviously important in ski gloves). Try to find something with a good balance.

Below, I've made a list of the best ski gloves for sweaty hands with these factors in mind. I've arranged them by style and price to help you find something for your style and budget.

THE BEST MITTENS The Overall Best Burton Women's Gore-Tex Mitten + Gore Warm Technology $56 | Amazon See On Amazon These high-quality women's ski mittens are a great choice for sweaty hands, mostly due to the liners, which are made with an innovative fabric called Dryride Thermex. The material lifts sweat from your skin as you perspire, transporting it to the outer layer of the fabric. On top of that, it's quick-drying, too. Plus, since the liners are fully separate pieces, you can dry them out at lunch or throw them in the washing machine when you get home. The mittens themselves have synthetic leather palms for durability and grip. Remarkably breathable and touchscreen-compatible, they also feature a zippered pocket that can be used to stash hand warmers or to provide ventilation. They keep your hands exceptionally warm, according to reviewers, and you can adjust them with straps or drawstrings. Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large The Best Budget Option Andorra Women's Touchscreen Ski Mitten $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Although the liners aren't removable for these Andorra ski mittens, they're still good for sweaty hands due to their breathable, lightweight fabric. In addition to offering plenty of ventilation, the liners are fairly moisture-wicking, as well. At this price point, these mittens are not going to be quite as waterproof as some of the other options on my list, but they're a great if you tend to ski in warmer places (such as the Pacific northwest or Californian versus the Rockies). In addition to fantastic sweat-reducing properties, the gloves feature nonslip palms that offer excellent grip and soft-coated thumbs to help wipe your goggles. They also have touchscreen capabilities, zippered pockets to store small items, plus straps and drawstrings to provide a comfortable fit. Available sizes: Small/Medium or Medium/Large The Best Splurge Hestra Ski Gloves $120 | Amazon See On Amazon If your hands need extra warmth, but you don't want them to become sweaty, these ultra-cozy ski mittens are a high-quality option with superior moisture-wicking abilities. Equipped with fully removable liners made from breathable, lightweight polyester, they're the Cadillac of ski gloves. The insides feature warm fiberfill insulation and the exterior of the gloves boasts triple-layer polyamide that's 100% waterproof (and windproof, too). The palms showcase tough goat leather for added durability and there are straps at the wrists and drawstrings to block snow from sliding in at the cuffs. Generally speaking, these gloves rank among the warmest on the market. Though, it's worth noting that they aren't touchscreen compatible. Available sizes: 5 to 11