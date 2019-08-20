What's great about it: If you prefer an automated design, this is one of the best automatic soap dispensers you can find. The popular gadget, which has more than 1,100 reviews on Amazon, works quickly and efficiently — you won't waste time waving your hands around or waiting forever for the soap to come out. It's made from durable, water-resistant materials with a clean, noncaking design. Battery-operated, the battery compartment is conveniently located on the back of the dispenser (instead of on the bottom, which is a common design flaw with cheaper models). Best of all, it has a switch you can use to adjust how much soap comes out at once.

What fans say: "I LOVE this dispenser. It holds quite a bit of soap. Love how you can change the amount of soap it dispenses so no waste with the little hands. 😊 The fact that you can wall mount it is an added bonus. The container is clear so whatever color your soap is will be part of your bathroom color scheme. I also like the fact that the sensor is NOT SUPER sensitive that you can clean under it without soap constantly coming out."