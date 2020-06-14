Much less of a hassle than toting a bucket around, with the press of a button a spray mop can dispense a cleaning solution onto your floors so you can get them sparkling way faster. But even though they all basically function the same, the best spray mops include eco-friendly tools like reusable bottles and microfiber pads, and some also have special features like a spinning head. Which one you choose will ultimately depend on your budget, your floors, and your cleaning needs.

Surfaces

Most spray mops are typically safe to use across all sealed or finished hard surfaces, including hardwoods, tile, and stone, but the one type that can be tricky is laminate. Since water can cause laminate to warp more easily, you'll want to be sure to verify your wet mop is compatible and follow the brand's directions carefully. Finally, it's best to avoid steam mops entirely if you have laminate.

Cleaning Pads

For the most versatility and cost savings over the lifespan of your spray mop, look for models that come with reusable bottles or tanks that allow you to choose what kind of cleaning agent you fill inside. Similarly, you'll save some dough in the long run if your mop permits the use of reusable microfiber pads. Not only are these more environmentally friendly, but microfiber is also known to be one of the most effective cleaning materials.

Capacity

In terms of the tank capacity, these mops are designed to squirt out solution efficiently (usually on demand), so it may not be necessary for you to get the largest one possible, especially if you only intend to use it in your bathroom or kitchen. However, the larger the liquid container, the less you'll need to refill it.

Features

The most traditional spray mops are cordless and either has manual or battery-powered triggers. If you go with a corded model, however, you'll lose some freedom but gain a few extras — like a vacuum capability, a steam cleaner, or one that spins and scrubs. Just note that these hybrid options may. not specifically be called "spray mops" and they are usually sold at a higher price point.

Now that you're ready to find the best spray mops for your needs, start with the five below, which are among the most highly reviewed on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Manual Spray Mop Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Mop Floor Cleaning Kit $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Tank capacity: 22 ounces Surfaces: Hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and tile Safe for use on all hard floors, the Rubbermaid Reveal spray mop kit has earned more than 4,000 positive reviews from Amazon users because it offers a ton of value for its relatively affordable price. The kit comes with nearly everything you need to clean your floors: two refillable bottles to use with the mop, three thick and reusable microfiber pads, and, of course, the mop itself. A manual, no-batteries-needed spray trigger will dispense the water and cleaning solution mixture. The only thing it doesn't come with is a cleaner, so you're free to fill the tanks with whatever chemical or non-chemical liquid you prefer. Helpful review: “This thing is AWESOME! The handle is longer and has a cushion so very comfortable to use. The spray dispenses the perfect amount of water with a wide angle and about 1.5 feet in front of the mop. I love that there are no batteries, the mop scrubber is washable, and I can put my OWN solution in the bottle. [...] No being forced to buy expensive brand name cleaning solutions.”

2. The Most Affordable Spray Mop Swiffer WetJet Spray Mop Starter Kit $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Tank capacity: 42.2 ounce bottles Floor types: Hardwoods, laminate, tile, and marble/stone With a name that's become synonymous in the spray mop category, this Swiffer WetJet gives you all of the convenience of a cordless mop at a much lower price tag. Intended for use on finished hard floors, the WetJet uses a battery-powered trigger at the top of the handle (four AA batteries are included) and a dual spray nozzle to dispense the branded cleaning solution (one bottle is included) everywhere you need it. Just note that this pick requires you use the brand's cleaning solution only. So besides not being about to DIY your own cleaning solution, you will also need to consider the cost of new bottles into your overall budget. There are 10 disposable pads included in this starter set, and the brand recommends throwing them out after each use. However, for less than $20, you can purchase a two-pack of the WetJet compatible reusable microfiber cloths, which have thousands of five-star reviews. Helpful review: "Absolutely phenomenal product. Cleans out Stains and leaves light lavender fragrance . I felt like I came to a new place and never realized that all the time my floor was this dirty. My poor stomach for eating food based on 5 second rule."

3. The Best Spin Mop BISSELL Spinwave Powered Hardwood Floor Mop and Cleaner $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Tank capacity: 28 ounces Surfaces: Tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, and vinyl This BISSELL Spinwave floor mop makes mopping a breeze, thanks to its electric-powered spinning microfiber pads that clean and scrub floors without any physical exertion needed on the part of the user. The mop is safe to use on any sealed, hard surface floors and comes with an attached 22-foot long power cord, two different types of reusable microfiber pads, and two 8-ounce trial-sized multi-surface cleaning solutions (you can also opt for the pet formula or to use your own concoction instead). With on-demand spraying and a lightweight body, this mop could not be easier to use. Note: It's also available in a cordless style for those who don't want to be tied to an outlet, though at a higher price point. Helpful review: “This is the best hardwood floor cleaner you can buy. Cleaning hardwood floors is similar to waxing your car you have to rub the floor well enough to remove the excess wax/cleaning solution and bring up a shine. The Bissell spin wave has two pads that rotate slowly to clean and then polish the floor. I was amazed after I first used the product on how my floors looked brand new with no streak marks or dull film."

4. The Best Steam Mop BISSELL PowerFresh Steam Mop $83 | Amazon See On Amazon Tank capacity: 16 ounces Surfaces: hardwood, ceramic, linoleum, granite, and marble floors To mop and disinfect hard floors without any chemical cleaners necessary, this electric, corded BISSELL PowerFresh steam mop is a fantastic option. It comes with a soft microfiber pad, a separate microfiber scrubber (for tougher messes), and an optional spring breeze fragrance disc to leave behind that "just cleaned" scent. To make sure you're eliminating all the germs and bacteria around your home, there are three steam settings to choose from, ranging from a light mist to heavy steam, and it comes with a swivel head and a 23-foot power cord. Note: If you have laminate floors, this will not be the best pick for you as steam may cause damage to them, Helpful review: "As a professional housekeeper, I use the heck out of this steam mop on natural stone, ceramic tile, sealed hardwoods, vinyl plank flooring — everything but 'Pergo-type' laminate (which should NEVER get wet). My clients say their floors have never looked so good, and with the flip-down brush, even deeper grout lines get clean. No harsh chemicals, yet even sticky or greasy kitchen messes get completely removed with minimal time/effort. I highly recommend."

5. The Best Robot Mop iRobot Braava Jet 240 Superior Robot Mop $179 | Amazon See On Amazon Tank capacity: 5 ounces Surfaces: Hardwood, tile, and stone If you'd prefer to sit back and let a gadget do all of the cleaning, this cordless, rechargeable iRobot Braava mop might appeal to you. The fully automated Braava mop's smart technology navigates around objects in your home, is safe to use on all types of finished and sealed hard floors, and has both a spray mop and a dry sweeping mode, giving it two-in-one functionality. Although the device is designed to spray only water, it comes with a set of wet microfiber pads that contain a water-activated cleaning solution in them. Damp and dry sweeping pads are also included, as well. Replacing the pads can add to the cost of owning this appliance, but the convenience of a robot mop can't be beaten. Helpful review: "I was skeptical about the little mop robot. Needless to say, what a pleasant surprise. The mop does a great job of cleaning floors that need a little attention through out the week. With a busy work schedule and a dog, cycling a vacuum robot followed by the braava jet maintains the house with little effort."