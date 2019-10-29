The 6 Best Strap-On Harnesses

If you're looking to incorporate a strap-on into your bedroom sessions, you should look for one that will be able to fit a wide range of dildos. This is key because you should be using a new dildo with every partner — and in every hole. Harnesses, on the other hand, can be more easily washed, so you can use them with as many partners as you'd like. They don't need to be replaced as often, which is why it's worth investing in one of the best strap-on harnesses.

When shopping for a harness, one important thing to know is that you want them to be snug. Ideally, they should fit slightly more snugly a than typical pair of underwear would. Since they have to hold the weight of a dildo, they need to be on the tighter side, but not so tight that it risks cutting off circulation. Another thing to keep in mind when using a strap on with a harness is that you don't want the dildo to look like it's sagging. It should protrude straight out from the O-ring, like an erect penis would.

For the most part, choosing the right harness is a matter of personal preference — and luckily, you can buy all different types right on Amazon. Scroll on to discover five of the best strap-on harnesses to try now.

1. The Best Strap-On Harness To Use With Any Toy Doc Johnson Vac-U-Lock Platinum Supreme Harness $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Versatile and easy to use, the Doc Johnson Vac-U-Lock Platinum Supreme Harness is a great choice for beginners and advanced strap-on enthusiasts alike. Because it comes with three different sized O-rings, it's capable of fitting just about any type of dildo. Its Vac-U-Lock capabilities give it a ton of support, and best of all, it's designed to be comfortable to wear. It has a wide strap that lays across your lower back, which offers support as you're thrusting. You can get it in a variety of different colors and designs, too, including a hot pink and an option with suspenders.

2. The Best Strap-On Harness To Use With A Suction Cup Dildo Ferch Adjustable Strap On Dildo Harness $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer to repurpose your suction cup dildo, then this is the harness for you. Available in both black and purple, it comes with two different size O-rings, it's compatible with most suction cup dildos, and the harness itself is adjustable. For about $10 extra, you can buy a version that comes with a dildo, too.

3. The Best Strap-On Harness With A Detachable Dildo Feelingirl Strap-On Dildo $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This strap-on is harness comes with everything you need to get started — including the dildo. The dildo is made of medical-grade silicone, making it completely body-safe, and it has a strong suction cup base, so you can use it on its own without the harness, too. The harness has an adjustable belt and it's lined with a soft felt material, which makes it comfortable to wear. Amazon reviewers gave this toy an impressive 4.7-star overall rating.

4. The Best Strap-On Harness That Comes With Multiple Detachable Dildos Feelingirl Strap-on Dildo 3 with Removeable Silicone Dildos $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for beginners and more advanced users alike, this strap-on set is almost like a customizable sex toy that you can personalize depending on your mood and preferences. It comes with three detachable dildos that can attach to the front of the harness for partner penetration and on the inside for anal or vaginal penetration (for the person who is wearing the harness). The dildos are made of quality silicone and they pop on and off easily, so you don't have to use them all at the same time, while the harness is adjustable and designed with a studded, black and red look.

5. The Best Strap-On Harness Shorts Lovetoy Strap On Harness Shorts $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Traditional harnesses aren't for everyone, which is where an option like these shorts come in. Instead of a traditional harness that straps around your legs and back, these slide on like a pair of boxers. The dildo sits in an O-ring that's hidden in the crotch, making it a comfortable and covert choice. There are also three different size hidden pockets on the front, which are designed to hold a vibrator, so the person wearing the shorts can get some stimulation as well. Impressively, these shorts have a super-high 4.8-star rating on Amazon.